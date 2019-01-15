What Are The Signs Of Extramarital Relationship In A Horoscope

Predicting the loyalty merely by looking at one's face might be quite difficult. But when supported by astrology, these predictions become authentic. Yes, through astrology we can predict how good a relationship is going to be or how disloyal a so-called loyal looking person might turn out to be. As it depends to a large extent on the positions of the planets in the birth chart.
For instance, in the birth chart, if a particular house determines the mental state of a person, then the presence of a peaceful planet in that house causes the person to be a peace lover and calm one. Similarly, based on the positioning of various planets in different houses, we can guess if a person will have an extramarital affair. Read here about the houses and planetary positions that indicate an extramarital affair.
1. Moon And Its Position
Moon indicates mind, Jupiter indicates wisdom and intelligence is indicated by Mars. When moon is conjunct or at the 5th or the 9th place from the position of mercury, it indicates an extramarital affair in the life of the individual. Though this condition alone is not enough, it is one of the indicators towards an illicit post-marital affair. The moon's positive association with Jupiter makes the person a righteous man.
2. Position Of Venus
Venus indicates love. When Venus is positioned in a house with Mars or Rahu, this indicates the presence of excessive passion in a person. Chances are high when this conjunction happens in zodiacs Aries, Gemini, Libra and Scorpio. Rahu and Venus in Scorpio indicate even higher chances of infidelity. The moon and Mercury conjuncting in Gemini also indicate the same.
3. 5th Lord And 7th Lord
When the 5th Lord is conjunct with the 7th Lord in the 8th house, it indicates infidelity. Similarly, when the 2nd house is owned by Venus or Mars in a Navamsa, it also indicates an extramarital affair.
4. 9th House And Jupiter
The 9th house and the planet Jupiter are indicators of righteousness and wisdom. Hence, when Jupiter is strong, the person does not involve in any such affairs. When Jupiter is weak or is in Guruchandal Yoga and the 9th house is afflicted by Rahu, Mars or Moon, then the chances of extra marital affair are there.
5. Upapada And Arudha Pada
Upapada Lagna shows marriage, Arudha Pada of 7th house shows physical relation and Upapada of 5th house shows love. When Upapada Lagna is connected with Arudha Pada of 5th and Arudha Pada of 7th House, there might be some extramarital affair. The chances increase when this happens in zodiacs associated with water signs such as Cancer/Scorpio or Pisces.
6. Moon And Rahu
When Moon is conjunct with Rahu, it is another indication that a person might get involved in extramarital affairs. Punarbhoo Dosha, one of the strongest indicators of infidelity, is caused by the Moon-Saturn conjunction.
7. Kama Trikona
The 3rd, 7th and 11th houses are known as Kama Trikona. When there is affliction of a malefic considered planet in these houses, then it indicates infidelity. For instance, when Rahu or Mars are present in the 3rd house, it indicates an extramarital affair. When Venus is present in the 7th house and afflicted by the 6th Lord or 8th Lord, it also indicates secret love.
