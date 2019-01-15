What Are The Signs Of Extramarital Relationship In A Horoscope

Predicting the loyalty merely by looking at one's face might be quite difficult. But when supported by astrology, these predictions become authentic. Yes, through astrology we can predict how good a relationship is going to be or how disloyal a so-called loyal looking person might turn out to be. As it depends to a large extent on the positions of the planets in the birth chart.

For instance, in the birth chart, if a particular house determines the mental state of a person, then the presence of a peaceful planet in that house causes the person to be a peace lover and calm one. Similarly, based on the positioning of various planets in different houses, we can guess if a person will have an extramarital affair. Read here about the houses and planetary positions that indicate an extramarital affair.