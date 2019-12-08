Weekly Horoscope: 8 December To 13 December

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The week is not very good for you. If you are employed, then this week you may get many responsibilities in the office due to which you will be very busy. You may feel a lot of pressure and tension. On the other hand, traders also need to move forward this week very carefully. Your opponents will give you a tough fight. You may expect small profits but there are chances of losses. In financial terms, the week will be full of ups and downs. You will not be able to slow down your expenses even if you want to. If you want peace in personal life then you have to be calm. Act very wisely or else the problems of personal life may affect your important tasks. This time will be very difficult for you in terms of health. Your health will remain weak due to over exertion and mental stress. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Day: Friday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This week a special event can take place in your life. You may get a love proposal but will be unable to express your feelings. Think carefully before making any decision. On the work front, you may face some challenges. If you desire to start your own business, your father may disagree with you. Explain your point of view in the right way. This may be a good time for the employees. You can get success in your efforts. In financial terms, the beginning of the week will be good, but expenses may increase gradually. The weekend is expected to get some financial benefits. This time is expected to be very good for married people. The ongoing dispute with your spouse will calm down. On the health front, there may be problems like body pain, blood pressure etc. at the end of the week. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Day: Thursday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, the week is going to be better than usual. You will complete your work with integrity and move forward towards your goal. Traders can also get fruitful results. There will be happiness and peace in personal life and your relationships with family members will be stronger than before. Your loved ones will be supportive of your decisions. There may be minor problems in married life. Do not allow outsiders to interfere in your personal matters and solve it with mutual understanding. You will remain strong financially during this period. As far as your health is concerned, during this time you can get some good news which will make you mentally happy. This week you will be very refreshed and surrounded by positive energy. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Day: Monday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week you can participate in any social work and will be appreciated everywhere for the same. If you trade, you can get some good opportunities. This is the right time to pursue your business. You may not get the expected results in the beginning, but don't be disappointed as the situation will improve slowly. You just keep working hard on your behalf. For employees, the work will be completed without any hindrance. Keep pace with your colleagues as you may need them at any time. Talking about your family life, you need to be very careful. Behave properly so that the peace of your home is not disturbed. You can get good results this week in terms of money. If you are looking to buy or sell some land, then your efforts may get successful. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Day: Sunday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This week is going to be very lucky for you financially. You are likely to get some big financial benefits. All this is the result of your hard work. If you do business, investing in any big or small project may prove beneficial for you. This week you need to take special care of your health. Do not sit continuously for long periods and do light exercise. Also, get enough sleep otherwise your physical and mental health can get affected. The week will be very auspicious for family life. You will get the love of the elders and the younger ones will respect you. Any of your stuck work will be completed with the help and blessings of the elders. They will guide you in taking the right decision. At the workplace, you need to behave very thoughtfully. Avoid getting into a heated discussion with your higher officials. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This week, you may have to face some problems in your personal life. Misunderstandings may cause a big fight between you and your spouse. Try to handle the matter as far as possible. Talking about romantic life, you will get less opportunity to meet your partner this week. If they complain you about this, convince them with love. This week you will get opportunities to have fun with friends but keep in mind that your family is equally important for you. You should also give time to family members. You will have to work harder to get proper results in the field. But avoid taking too much stress due to this. You better try to follow your plans. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Saturday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will get good results this week in the workplace. Though you may face odd situations, you will be able to solve all the problems. There may be some changes in your work this week and you will accept them with an open heart. If you are trying to get a loan from the bank to expnad your business, this week you can get positive feedback. You may have to face a lot of difficulties initially but, in the end, you will get success. There will be some disputes in romantic life this week. It is possible that your parents should not be happy with your choice. Wait for some more time, maybe your parents may change their thoughts and support you. This week seems a bit difficult in terms of money. This week, you have to take care of your health, avoid taking too much stress. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Unemployed are likely to get positive results this week. You may also have to move out of your city to do a job. You better be mentally prepared for this. Talking about health, due to high stress, your health may get affected. Take good care of your health otherwise, your plans may get hampered. This week is likely to be good for you in terms of money. If you have made a big investment recently, you can get good returns. If you do business, you may join any new work. If you will work according to plans, you will get good benefits in the near future. The week will be good for the family and married life. There will be unity among family members and relationship with your life partner will be strong. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This week you will find yourself surrounded by controversies. Misunderstandings may increase with loved ones. It is better that you concentrate on your work. Keep your behaviour right with your friends. If you act wisely, it will strengthen your relationship even more. The week can bring a big change in your life. If you are unmarried, your parents may introduce you to someone special. If you are married, there may be a big dispute between the two of you. Be honest with your beloved. If you have anything in your heart, you can share with them. Financial conditions will be fine this week and you will work hard. You will also get a chance to know your coworkers well. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Work pressure will be more this week which may make you feel tired. Because of this, you will not be able to pay proper attention to your personal life. Even under adverse circumstances, if you keep yourself calm, you can avoid many kinds of problems. The week is expected to be mixed for traders. Your work will not be stuck but, you may not get any big profit. If you are planning to start a business, first consider your financial situation and then make a decision. Suddenly, there may be a big problem in family life due to which the worries of family members may worsen your health. At the end of the week you will be very active socially. You will get a chance to connect with some new people. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may get some surprise in your life this week. You may come to know that a close friend of yours likes you very much. Do not take your decision in a hurry, but decide it thoughtfully. If you are married, this week you may travel with your spouse. Your relationship will be strong and love between you both will also get deepen. In the workplace, you can win this week. Whether it is a job or business, you will get the fruitful results. You will make the right strategies and use them. The time will be very good for the traders. You may get your friends support in difficult situations. If you are a student this week, your studies will progress at a regular pace. You can also make a new beginning this week. Health will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Tuesday