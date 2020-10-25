Weekly Horoscope: 25 October To 31 October

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front this week will give you good results. If you do business then during this time your business will increase and you will get the opportunity to earn money from new sources. If you have a business case stuck for some time, then there is a strong possibility of resolving it during this period. On the other hand, this week is going to be very important for the employed people. During this, suddenly nothing can be blamed on you. This will give you an opportunity to showcase your talent and open up the path of progress for you. Talking about your finances, this week is going to be good for you. During this time there will be no problem related to money. However, you need to keep in mind that you spend as much as you need. If you focus on saving then it will be good for you. Talking about your personal life, the beginning of the week will be stressful for you. Your interaction with the members of the house may deteriorate and you will not get their support. You are advised to behave very balanced in this period. During this time you have to be more careful while using the vehicle. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Thursday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If despite many efforts you are unable to do any work, then instead of getting frustrated, you should keep trying with new energy and positivity. You will definitely get success when the time comes. If you do business and are thinking of making a big investment then you are advised to take your decision carefully. To make quick profit, you should avoid adopting a shortcut route, otherwise there may be loss in place of profit. Job professionals are advised to do all their work in the office seriously. During this period, you should do even the smallest tasks carefully. You may get the fruits of your good work soon as a promotion. Talking about your personal life, this week will be better for you than normal. The health of the parents will be good and you will also get a chance to spend more time with them. On the other hand, there may be minor frictions in this period with your spouse, but there will be no major problem due to the good synergy. This week will be very expensive in terms of money. Try to accumulate wealth as much as you can. Talking about your health, due to increasing stress during this period, your health may be affected. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Day: Monday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June For the Gemini sign, this week will give mixed results. First of all, talk about your work, if you do a job then during this time your progress is being made. Though your opponents will try to dominate you but you will conquer them. If you do business in a partnership, then you may be estranged from your partner. It is better for you to trust your partner and the decisions they take. Money will be fine. During this period, you will make every effort to increase your income. This week will be full of challenges for your personal life. This week, your relationship with your family members may deteriorate. Parental support will not be obtained. Apart from this, you will also be very worried about the health of your spouse. You may have to travel suddenly in the middle of the week. Your journey will be very tiring. As far as your health is concerned, if you are struggling with any stomach problem, then during this period you are advised to take special care of your food. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Day: Saturday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week will not be good for you in terms of money. Due to the inauspicious effects of the planets, during this time your financial problems can get deeper. It will be good for you that you move forward thinking about money. Also you are advised to avoid wasteful expenditure. On the work front, this time is likely to be good for you. All your tasks in the office will be easily done. It is possible that during this period your boss should also consider your hard work. If you work with sales then you can get good success. Talking about personal life, if you are unmarried, then your marriage is going on. During this time some good marriage proposals may come for you. It is better that you take your decision carefully and do not reject the good proposal. If you are married, then this week is going to be something special for you. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. During this period you can get some good news from your beloved. Talking about your health, you may have a skin problem. It is better to consult a doctor before using any new product. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are a student then this time will bring some challenges for you. Students preparing for competitive exams are advised to work harder than before. During this time there are likely to be some obstacles in your education. It would be better to seek the help of your gurus and elders. Negligence towards studies can put you in trouble. During this period you are advised to be careful with your enemies. They will try to dominate you. The pleasures of your personal life will increase. This week is going to be very good with siblings. Your parents will get emotional support from you. You are also likely to get financial support from them during this period. Try to strengthen your relationship with your spouse. Do not let any third person interfere in your personal matters. You need to understand each other again. If possible, try to spend more time with your sweetheart during this time. Your financial condition is possible to improve. During this period, there is a possibility of getting wealth suddenly. This week will be mixed for you in terms of health. If you do business and are about to make a big deal then you are advised to work very wisely. A decision taken in haste can put you in big trouble. This time will be normal for the people doing jobs. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Friday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the family front, this week will not be good for you. Due to being busy with work, you will not get a chance to spend more time with your family. There is also a possibility of debate in the house. Due to your tough attitude, estrangement with your spouse is also possible. It will be better to pay attention to your personal life and treat your loved ones politely. During this time, you will be very worried about your mother's health. Take good care of them as well as try to keep them away from stress. Money will be in good condition. Your income may increase in this period. You can also shop for any precious item in the middle of the week. If you do business now, you may get a new business offer this week. However, you are advised not to hurry or else you can be cheated. On the other hand, this week is going to be very busy for the employed people. If you are working on a big project, then this week the workload on you may increase significantly. Talking about your health, if you have a migraine complaint then you have to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front, you will get good results this week. You will work hard in the office and will also be successful in winning the hearts of senior officers. Though the workload may increase on you, you will fulfill your responsibilities with complete honesty. If you work in a software company, this week you can get big success. Your salary is likely to increase. Beginning of the week will be a little slow for businessmen, but soon you will get the benefit as expected. This week is going to be beneficial for businessmen. Talking about your personal life, you are advised to pay more attention to your children. Along with work, your family is equally important to you, you will not understand this. Coordination with your spouse will be good. You will get full support in adverse circumstances. This week your worries about money can be deep. You will be very worried about any old debt. Apart from this, rising expenses can also cause your economic decline. There may be a health problem at the end of the week. During this, if you get a chance to help any needy, do not back down. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Day: Sunday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week is going to be very important for you on the work front. If you do a job then any major change is possible during this period, especially if you are expecting a transfer, then you can get the desired transfer during this period. On the other hand, if your job is temporary, then it is very likely to be permanent this week. If you work related to gold, silver, diesel, petrol etc. then this week is going to be very beneficial for you financially. During this time you will get many chances to make profit. There will be happiness in your personal life. You will have lots of fun with your family members. You will get full support of your spouse and you will try to fulfill your domestic responsibilities together. There is a strong possibility of improvement in the situation of money during this period. You can get success in trying to increase your income. During this time, you will get more attention in the puja lesson and you can also participate in any religious program. This week will be good for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Day: Monday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you work, then this week you are advised to be very careful. Try to fulfill every responsibility assigned by your boss carefully and on time. Apart from this, do not ignore even their smallest things. If you have recently joined a new job, you may have to work very hard during this time. However, your hard work will not go in vain and you will definitely get good results in the coming time. For businessmen, this time is likely to be fair. If you are thinking of trying your luck in a new business, then you should be sure on your part first. If you have any kind of dilemma in mind, do not hesitate to take advice from experts and experienced people. Your financial condition will be fine this week. If you are in the mood for a big purchase then you are advised to avoid it. On the other hand, this time is favorable for doing work related to the property, especially if you are planning to sell any of your old property, then during this time you can move your plan forward. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Peace will remain at home and your relationship with family will also be good. Talking about your health, you may have problems like headaches, insomnia etc. during this period. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January To get rid of the money problem, you need to cut on your expenses. Apart from this, if you do any financial transaction during this period then do it with full caution. There is a possibility of dispute in the house about money in the middle of the week. In this type of situation, you are advised to work with consciousness, not with enthusiasm. Your misbehavior can increase bitterness in relationships. If you do business and you are not getting the expected results for some time, then you need to make some new plans to lure customers. If you do business in clothes, footwear or cosmetics, then during this time you can get good benefits. This week will be normal for the jobbers. During this time, all your work will be completed easily. At the same time, senior officers will also get full support. Love will increase with your spouse. You will get emotional support from your beloved. Talking about your health, you may have an allergy or infection during this period. You better take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Friday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the work front, you may get mixed results this week. If you work in a government job, then your coordination with the boss may deteriorate. In such a situation, do not be excited, work with consciousness. Anger can prove to be harmful for you. If you are having any problem then try to keep your side in peace. The business people are advised to do all their work within the purview of law. If you do not do any illegal work to earn profit soon, it will be good. Money will be in good condition. During this time, spend it thoughtfully and your weight will also be balanced. If you try to increase your income then you can get success at the end of the week. your personal life will be happy. During this time any spiritual program can be organized in your home. Time will be spent with your family in great peace and laughter. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Monday