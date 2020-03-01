Weekly Horoscope: 1 March To 7 March

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The week may bring some major improvements in your personal and professional life. Mentally you will find yourself strong at this time. Whatever troubles you are facing during this time can relieve you to a great extent. At the workplace, you may get a high position. Though your responsibilities will increase considerably, you will have to do your work with courage and confidence. You will also get full support of colleagues and they will be very impressed by seeing your abilities. On the other hand, there will be an atmosphere of peace in your family life. If you have any conflict with your father, then at this time their anger will end and you will get their affection and blessings. However, you need to control your speech to avoid such problems. Financial situations will be normal this week. You can make some changes in your lifestyle to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Day: Sunday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The week is expected to be normal. There may be minor problems. If you will control your words, then you can avoid many problems. If you do not behave properly then relationships with your loved ones can become tense. In the middle of the week, you will be very busy with work. You are advised to keep good relations with your high officials so that there are no major problems. This week will be mixed for traders. If you are thinking of trying your luck in a new business, then at this time you have to make your decision carefully. Some stress is possible this week in family life. On the economic front, you are advised not to take a big financial decision. At the end of the week, you will be upset. A little fear will haunt you, so you have to keep your mind calm. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The week is going to be great for the students. If you are waiting for your results, then this week you can get tremendous success. All this is the result of your hard work. On the other hand, if you have completed your studies and are looking for a job, then this week you can get a job offer from a good company. Overall, your career will progress this week. You have to keep working hard. Talking about romantic life, this week you are advised to maintain patience and peace. Even if something is said by your partner, try to use your words very carefully. Abusive words will only end your relationship. If you are married, your partner may be very angry with you. In such a situation, you need to give them more time. This week will be very important for traders. This is an auspicious time to start a new business or a big business transaction. You also need to change your plans to improve your financial situation. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Day: Friday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This week will prove to be auspicious for you in many cases. In this period you will get the desired result which will boost your confidence. Friends or family, you will get love and support from everyone. Talking about the work, you will have many important responsibilities in the office during this period. You will be very serious about your work. You will also get the support of your colleagues. High officials will also appreciate your leadership quality. On the other hand, if you do business, you can do some partnership which will get you good benefits. Talking about love, if there is any problem between you and your partner, then this is the right time to remove it. You may get stuck in some problems this week, but you will find time for your family. It is possible to go out of town this week for a holiday with your family. Financial situation will be strong. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Wednesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The week is not good for married life. The differences with your spouse may get deepen. Avoid any kind of disputes between your two. Also, do not do any irresponsible action in anger, otherwise, the peace of your married life will be disturbed and your relationship may get weaker. Romantic life will be normal. Do not put any pressure on your partner, especially for taking a big decision like marriage. The week will be beneficial for traders. You may get a golden opportunity to move forward. Apart from this, you can also get a new source of income. Your stress has increased significantly for some time. If you want to get out of it, go for a walk somewhere. Spend more time with friends too. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Day: Monday

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If there is a dispute in your family life, then this week everything will calm down. The atmosphere of the house will improve and the same love will be seen again among them. It would be better for you to keep your behaviour polite with your elders. If they give you any advice, then you should not ignore their words. If you are married, there will be sweetness in the relationship with your spouse. Romantic life will be stable. The love between you both will increase. The week will be good for you in terms of money. There will not be any major problems regarding money. If you want to earn a big profit, then think carefully and invest your money in the right place. This week, you will complete all your work and will proceed according to your plans. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Day: Sunday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your dreams are very big, but you need to work hard to fulfil them. Just by making plans, things will not work. If you have any kind of dilemma in your mind, you can consult your close ones. This will also give you answers to all your questions. The week will be good for employees. However, some work pressure may cause tension. If you systematically do your work, then your work pressure may reduce as well as your work will be completed on the scheduled time. This week will be normal for traders. Though you will keep trying, you will not get any big benefit. Family life may face some problems this week. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Talking about health, your negligence is constantly weakening your health. It will be better to be careful about your health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This week, you will give priority to your health. Your health will be very good and your morale will also be high. Good health will also be seen in your work. If you do a job, your performance will improve and you will complete your work faster. You may complete your work ahead of time. You will also get enough time for yourself. You might find yourself in a better mood this week. You will also try to get rid of bad habits like alcohol and cigarette. You may get a golden opportunity to move forward. You will be quite satisfied with professional and personal life. If any of your work is stopped, then it may get completed this week. Relationship with spouse will remain strong. They will help you in fulfilling household responsibilities. Overall, you will enjoy a good time this week. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Day: Sunday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are feeling dull in your married life, then this is the time to make it happy and full of love. Go out for a few days to hang out with your spouse. By spending more time with each other, you will forget all the tension. Talking about love, if you are single, then your new relationship may get started.. If you work, then this week you may get a chance to work on an important project. It is better that you make all your plans in advance so that you do not face any kind of trouble later. In terms of money, you may face some challenges. May be due to an increase in expenses, your financial condition will not be stable. If you want to avoid this, then work according to your fixed budget. The week will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. There will be minor problems. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Thursday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are advised to take your decisions carefully as you may have to suffer the consequences of any wrong decision which you have taken in the past. This will increase your mental tension as well as you may become very depressed. Your financial situation may get disturbed at this time. There may be some big expenses that you cannot stop even if you want to. Your debt may also increase. It is better that you revisit your financial plans. Also, stay away from commissions or interest related works. Business people may have to face financial losses. The time is not appropriate to carry on the business. You will have to wait a little longer. At this time you need to work with patience. Employees will be very busy this week. They will be a little worried about their new target. Slowly, but they will be able to complete the work on time. Talking about married life, you need to keep control over your words otherwise in anger, you can do something for which you will have to repent later. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Beginning of the week will be very auspicious for you. The differences going on with the elders of the house will also end. You will not be able to spend much time with your spouse this week. Maybe both of you will be very busy during this time but, due to better mutual understanding, there will be no tension between you. These seven days are going to be very important for employees. You may be assigned a new assignment based on which your seniors can take decisions related to your promotion. It would be better for you to work hard and take advantage of the opportunity. Business people are advised not to do any work in a hurry this week. The week will be normal in terms of money. Time is not favourable for making a big investment. Personal life can be troublesome at the end of the week. An old issue may increase your stress. It's better not to get involved in any negotiations otherwise the matter may increase a lot. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Day: Thursday