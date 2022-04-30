Monthly Horoscope May 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The month of May will give mixed results for you. There may be some changes in your behavior during this period due to the negative effects of planets. You can get angry over small things, as well as you can also feel a lot of annoyance. In such a situation, you are also likely to have a dispute with the people around you. You may have to work very hard in the workplace. There is also an indication of a change of location during this period. The beginning of this month will be fine for businessmen, but the time after this will be full of difficulties for you. During this time you will be very worried about money. At the end of the month, you will get an opportunity to go on a religious journey with your family members. You may also spend a lot of money during this period. If you have problems with stones in the kidney or gall bladder, then you are advised to be more cautious during this time. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Mars

Lucky Numbers: 7, 11, 22, 37, 44, 50

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Pink, Green, Brown, Sky Blue, Violet

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The starting days of the month are going to be very good for you. During this time you can get rid of any big worries. Mentally you will be very strong and you can also take some important decisions. Talking about work, the burden of responsibilities will be more on the people doing the job. During this time, due to increasing work pressure on you, you will not be able to pay proper attention to your personal life. Businessmen is advised to avoid taking any risky decisions during this period, especially if you are planning to invest then you have to make your decisions very wisely. There is a possibility of suffering from your child. The stubborn nature of your children may bother you. This month is going to be good for you in terms of money. The more you focus on saving, the better it will be for you. If you are facing any problem related to the eyes then do not ignore it. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 1, 18, 24, 36, 45, 59

Lucky Days: Thursday, Saturday, Tuesday, Sunday

Lucky Colours: Red, Pink, Orange, Green, White

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You can get good results this month. The hard work of the people doing the job seems to be successful. You can get the desired transfer, as well as you can also get a high position. If you want to go abroad for a job, then you have to accelerate your efforts. You can get some good news by the end of the month. There will be positive changes in the work of businessmen. There are also signs of a boom in your financial condition. The ambience of your home will be good most of the time. You will get the support of your loved ones in adversity. Your father can guide you during this time. Happiness can be obtained from your child. His performance in the field of education will be commendable. They can achieve some great achievements during this period. Your financial condition will get stronger. Any matter related to property is likely to get resolved. Your minor problems related to health can be relieved. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Mercury

Lucky Numbers: 5, 10, 21, 38, 43, 57

Lucky Days: Thursday, Sunday, Saturday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Maroon, Blue, Green, Pink

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This month is going to be very busy for you. Whether it is a job or business, you will be burdened with additional responsibilities during this time. You may also have to make small trips related to work. People associated with politics are advised to be careful this month. Your opponents will dominate you. If you are not satisfied with your current job then this is the right time to look for a new job. You may get good opportunities. From the financial point of view, this time will give mixed results for you. Your income will be fine, but you may have to face some problems due to an increase in expenses. During this time the ambience of your home will be very good. In the middle of the month, a religious program can be organized at home. Your emotional attachment with your siblings will increase. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle then you can get success at the end of the month. During this period, you can see an improvement in your health. Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planet: Moon

Lucky Numbers: 9, 19, 25, 39, 47, 50

Lucky Days: Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Maroon, Blue, Purple, Saffron

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to control your emotions. Avoid taking your important decisions by getting carried away by emotions, otherwise, you will only feel regret. You are advised to pay more attention to your married life. Your wrong attitude can take away your life partner from you. You need to follow the advice of the elders of your home. This time will be better than usual for you in terms of money. At the end of the month, you can also get rid of any old small loan. Talking about the work, during this period you are advised to avoid any kind of change. Businessmen need to avoid taking important business decisions at the behest of others. You have to be careful during this period. You may get caught in a tricked-out plan. On the other hand, if additional work is given to the employed people, then you are advised to avoid doing much inattention. The harder you work, the sweeter you will get in the future. During this time, you are advised to use the vehicle very carefully, especially avoid driving under the influence of alcohol. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Sun

Lucky Numbers: 1, 5, 18, 36, 45, 59

Lucky Days: Sunday, Thursday, Wednesday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Light Yellow, Cream, Sky Blue, Maroon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This month can prove to be somewhat better for you. During this time you will be able to give equal attention to your personal and professional life. There is a chance of progress for the people doing the job. You can get promotion during this period. With the attainment of a higher position, you will also get new responsibilities. This time will be very lucky for Businessmen. You can achieve good success in less effort. You may make money at the end of the month. There will be an increase in the happiness of your personal life. You will get emotional support from loved ones. You will get the support of mother and father. If you are having estrangement with someone close, then during this time all the grievances will be removed and your relationship will improve. Your financial condition will be good. You will be able to focus more on savings. To stay healthy, you have to control your growing weight. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 8, 15, 20, 39, 44, 51 Lucky Days: Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Monday Lucky Colour: Yellow, Pink, Orange, Green, Maroon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are unemployed and you have been looking for a good job for a long time, then during this time you can get the job you want with the help of a close friend. On the other hand, the business related people can be troubled by an old court case during this period. You are also likely to spend a lot of money. You need to learn from your mistakes. Avoid repeating such mistakes in future. If you do business in partnership, then this month is going to be good for you. You have to try to maintain good rapport with your partner. During this time, your worries may increase due to some serious family issues. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong and you will get their emotional support. This time will not be special for you in terms of money. You need to be very careful in financial matters, otherwise you may face a big financial crisis in future. Do not forget to ignore health. Eat meals on time, as well as try to get enough rest. Taking too much stress is not good for you. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Venus

Lucky Numbers: 4, 10, 29, 32, 40, 52

Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Sky Blue, Purple

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November During this, family responsibilities may increase somewhat, but you will get full support of your loved ones. If your relationship with your father has turned sour, then you should try to remove all the bitterness from your side. You have to understand that you only want your own best. In the matter of love, this month is going to be mixed for you. You may not get a chance to spend much time with your partner during this time. Apart from this, there may be differences between you regarding small things. People who are married have strong chances of getting some good news during this period. There will be an outpouring of happiness in your married life. Your big worries will be removed by getting success in financial endeavor. However, during this time you are advised to avoid taking loans. Talking about your work, whether it is a job or business, some new challenges may arise for you during this time. If you have thyroid problem, then do not do any kind of carelessness during this period. Lucky Element: Water

Lucky Planet: Mars and Pluto

Lucky Numbers: 6, 19, 28, 37, 44, 58

Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Orange, Sky Blue, Yellow, White, Red

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you live in a rented house and are dreaming of your own house, then this month you can get good results. Soon this wish of yours is likely to be fulfilled. Apart from this, if you are planning to sell any old property, then this month you can get some good opportunities. The workload will be more on the employed people. However, you will give your best and will also be able to strengthen your position in the workplace. If you have recently started a new business and you are not getting the results as expected, then you are advised to avoid being too hasty. Slowly things will be seen turning in your favour. The problems of your married life seem to be increasing. During this time, differences with your spouse may deepen. Respect each other and try to make your relationship stronger. If you have any problems related to bones, then your health may decline during this period. Lucky Element: Fire

Lucky Planet: Jupiter

Lucky Numbers: 3, 5, 17, 21, 36, 48, 50

Lucky Days: Tuesday, Saturday, Thursday, Monday

Lucky Colours: Maroon, Dark Blue, Cream, Orange

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This month is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. Expenses may increase during this period and you may also face financial constraints. There may also be a chance of taking a loan to meet your responsibilities. Talking about your work, this month will be full of good opportunities for people doing jobs. During this time you will get some opportunities to move forward. You have to try to give your best. In the workplace, if you are working in a high position, then you should avoid being excessively strict with your subordinates. Unnecessary anger can spoil your image. This month will be very beneficial for people doing work related to gold and silver. During this period your business will increase, as well as you will also have big financial benefits. People doing little work from the stock market are advised to avoid taking risky decisions. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. At the end of the month, the health of the father is likely to remain weak. If we talk about your health, then the responsibilities of work and personal life can make you feel very burdensome. Lucky Element: Earth

Lucky Planet: Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 6, 18, 24, 36, 44, 54

Lucky Days: Monday, Thursday, Tuesday, Saturday

Lucky Colours: Cream, Violet, Red, Saffron

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This month is going to be very good for the students. Your full focus will be on your studies. If you have given any competitive exam recently then you are likely to get the expected result. People who are trying for a government job can also get good success. If you are going to appear for the job interview then you go with full preparation, you have a strong chance of getting success. Businessmen may get mixed results during this period. The middle of the month is going to be very difficult for you, but the time after this can bring great relief. The people doing big work from transport are advised to avoid doing small negligence, otherwise, you may suffer big financial loss. During this time, you will get a chance to spend enough time with your family. At the end of the month, there may be some property-related benefits, to stay healthy, you will have to stay away from unnecessary worries. Don't let your mental problems overwhelm you. Lucky Element: Air

Lucky Planet: Uranus, Saturn

Lucky Numbers: 9, 17, 22, 39, 46, 52

Lucky Days: Thursday, Monday, Friday, Tuesday

Lucky Colours: Dark Red, Yellow, Blue, Brown