Monthly Horoscope: February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are advised to pay more attention to your financial matters this month. If you are able to make wise decisions then this time will prove to be beneficial for you. Some unwanted expenses can increase your stress. You will have to avoid unnecessary transactions at this time. Also in case of finances, you must also avoid trusting anyone. As far as possible, protect your money and take your financial decisions yourself. If you are a businessman then you can get a good opportunity this month. Although you will find yourself in a state of confusion for some time, but your close ones can give you the right advice, especially your father can guide you right. Anyway, unless you are confident on your part, do not take any decision then it will be better. This month will prove to be challenging for employed people. Your mind can be distracted from functioning, due to which you will fail to fulfill your goal. If you are not happy with your current job or you are thinking of doing something big, then you must work according to a better plan. Do not take any wrong step in a hurry, for which you may have to regret later. Your marital life will be happy and love will rule today. Also, this month will be very auspicious for your children. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 12, 27, 33, 49, 51, ६६ Lucky Days: Sunday, Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Yellow, White, Blue, Dark Green, Orange

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This month is going to be better for those of Taurus zodiac, especially on the work front you are very likely to get proper results. You will be fully devoted to your work and your performance will also be greatly appreciated. Your seniors will also be very satisfied with your work and you can also get benefits during this. If you want a transfer, then it is possible that you get your desired transfer this month and your hard work can also open new avenues for you. Those who are thinking of changing jobs may find a suitable job this month. Even if the workload increases on you during this period, you will be able to handle it quite well. If you are a businessman, then this month you can get good profits with the help of some experienced people associated with your field. If you want to start a new business, then your plan can go ahead with your ideas this month. Talking about finances, luck will be in your favour. During this time there will be no problem on the economic front. You will do your financial management very thoughtfully. Talking about love, for some time you were not satisfied with your romantic life, but this month there will be some positive changes and you will spend a lot of time with your partner. If you are married then this month is going to be very good for you. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. It is possible that you may get some big achievement this month. As far as your health is concerned, there will be no major problems during this period. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 33, 47, 52 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Monday, Thursday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Sky Blue, Pink, Cream, Purple, Orange

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June This month will prove to be mixed for you. Due to physical laziness, you will not feel like working. Apart from this, you will find yourself surrounded by many concerns. Just worrying about future or planning, you will not get success but for this, you will have to show some courage and work hard. Be responsible for your actions. It will be better for you. This time will be a bit difficult for employed people. The increasing burden of functioning can also increase your stress. If you go according to your plans then you will definitely get the benefit. Apart from this, you can also expect help from your colleagues if needed. This will also be a good time for businessmen. You will not get any big benefit this month, but there will be no hindrance to your work. You will have to avoid doing any work at this time. In the middle of the month, your budget may become unbalanced. Due to the lack of money, it can be difficult for you to handle things. It will be better for you to spend this thoughtfully. Talking about family members, your relationship with everyone will be normal this month. On the other hand, any anxiety related to the child may bother you. It is possible that you must be very upset with their carelessness towards studies, in which case you need to explain them with love. Strict attitude can make them even more stubborn. Travel is possible at the end of this month. Also, you can go to any religious place. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planet: Moon Lucky Numbers: 5, 12, 28, 34, 45, 55 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Sunday, Monday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Sky Blue, Brown, Maroon, Red, Green

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July In the case of romance, this month will be special for you, at this time you can be attracted to someone, but before proposing them it is best that you know whether they have feelings for you. If you already love someone, then your dream of getting married will soon be fulfilled. This month will be very good for personal relationships. Bonding with your loved ones will increase and your relationship will also remain sweet. During this time, you will keep balance in your work and personal life, which will give you a chance to spend enough time with your family members. At the same time, this month will be full of ups and downs for married people. In some cases you may be disappointed due to lack of support from your spouse. If you talk about your financial situation, then this month will be beneficial for you. Property matters will be solved and you will receive money. You are getting positive results in your job and business also. During this time new paths of your progress will open. Your health will be very good this month. You will feel energetic this month. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Sun Lucky Numbers: 7, 17, 28, 31, 43, 57 Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Tuesday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Maroon, Red, Pink, Dark Blue, Yellow

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There may be some ups and downs in your life this month, but you will move forward with positivity even in odd circumstances. First of all, let's talk about your romantic life. This month you will have to face many challenging situations, but despite this, your relationship will be good because of the mutual understanding between both of you will be better. During this period you can decide to get married with your partner. Also, this month is going to be very good for married people. Your spouse will be mostly soft in nature. The problems between both of you will be resolved and you will enjoy your married life to the fullest. During this time, you will have to keep a check on your aggressive nature, otherwise you will be surrounded in controversies quite often. Even if you have an argument or quarrel with someone, then you must show maturity in such a situation. Especially if the mistake is yours, then accept it. Talking about the work, this month, new ideas can come to your mind. If you are a businessman, then you are likely to get a good profit this month. This month is also expected to be good for employed people. This month is going to be very good for the students and they will perform well in exams. Also, if you are busy preparing for your exam then you will work hard. It is possible that you will get good results because of your hard work. Your financial position will remain strong. There will be no major problem regarding finances this month. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Sun Lucky Numbers: 5, 21, 30, 44, 59, 64 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Monday Lucky Colours: Brown, Yellow, Dark Red, Blue

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You have been worrying a lot about your work so you need to relax. Also, if you want to be successful, then you have to work hard. Apart from this, you also need to learn from your mistakes so that you do not repeat them in the future. During this time, you may feel the negativity many times due to the effect of the changing movement of the planets, but keep your confidence and work with courage, you will feel things are slowly turning in your favour. Trust yourself and move forward. If you are a businessman then you may face a lot of difficulties in completing some of your tasks in this period but you will get success. Talking about money, during this time, you can get good results from the work done for the purpose of obtaining money. There will be a big improvement in your financial condition. However, during this time it will be better if you do not do any major work related to money. Talking about your romantic life, the process of meeting both of you will continue in this period. Both of you will have good bonding. There will be peace in your personal life. By getting affection and support from your family members, you will consider yourself very lucky. However, during this period you can stay away from home for a long time. You will feel stability in your married life. You will get emotional support from your spouse. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Mercury Lucky Numbers: 4, 9, 18, 25 Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Friday, Thursday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Light Yellow, Cream, Sky Blue, Green, Maroon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front this month will be good for you, because the movement of planets is pointing towards a big success. This month you can start some new work, which can give you good results. For some time, you were working hard, but not getting proper results. This month things may turn in your favour. If you work, then this month you will be very busy in completing some important work. You will work hard on your part. It is possible that during this time you will get an opportunity which will give a new direction to your career. On the other hand, this time will be very important for businessmen. You may have to do some risky tasks in this period. If you work with sensible manner, you can get good benefits. This is the right time to invest. Talking about your personal life, the environment in your home will be good this month. In the initial days, you will be worried about any domestic matter but gradually the matter will calm down and you will spend a lot of time with your family members. During this time, the relationship with the spouse will be good. Better coordination and strong trust between you will make your married life happier. During this time, you will keep balance in your personal life and work so that you can pay equal attention to both. This time will be right for you in terms of health. Avoid worrying too much. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planet: Venus Lucky Numbers: 6, 14, 25, 39, 47, 56, 61 Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Monday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Blue, White

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The month of February will give mixed results. While on the one hand some of your efforts will be successful, on the other hand, you may also face failures. If you talk about your financial aspect, then this month you will feel disappointed in the matter of money. You will be under stress most of the time due to financial constraints. Apart from this, you will also be successful in handling many of your important tasks. You will also feel pressure at the work front. People who are employed can get a new assignment to work on, due to which you will be very busy at this time. With so many responsibilities coming together, you will find yourself in a state of confusion. Mental problems will also affect your work. In such a situation, you have to work patiently. This time is not favorable for a romantic life. You and your partner may have arguments this month due to the lack of mutual understanding. If you want to keep your relationship strong then, first of all, keep your behavior balanced. Frequently getting angry while having a conversation or doubting your partner is driving you away from them. Talking about health, you have to be very cautious this month. If you are facing any health-related problem then your problem may increase in this period. Lucky Element: Water Lucky Planets: Mars and Pluto Lucky Numbers: 2, 15, 26, 37, 49, 56 Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Orange, Purple, Brown, Dark Red

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This month you will be very worried about your health. If your negligent, then you may have some serious health issues. It is possible you may have an infection during this period, so it is better that you take care of yourself. Apart from this, your father's health can also be affected this month. If they have complaints about the said blood pressure, then it will be better to keep them away from stress. Talking about the work, if you do a job then a big change is possible this month. You may be transferred suddenly or you may also get a promotion. On the other hand, if you do you have your own business, then you can get good results this month. You will have to work hard in this period to improve your financial condition. Due to this, you may have to make many trips to this. If you are a student studying abroad, there were obstacles in your way, then it can be overcome in this period. Talking about your personal life, during this time you can have a big dispute in your house. Differences with your family members will be grave and you will be mentally disturbed. Distances can occur in this relationship with spouse. Talking about money, suddenly there is a possibility of getting wealth. However do not do any work related to money in a hurry, otherwise, the damage is possible. Lucky Element: Fire Lucky Planet: Jupiter Lucky Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 23, 34, 45, 54 Lucky Days: Sunday, Saturday, Thursday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Maroon, Dark Green, Blue

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This month will prove to be auspicious for you in many cases. Your hard work can be successful in this period and there is a strong possibility of getting the desired results. First of all, let's talk about your financial situation, you will see a big improvement in money related matters this month. Your worries about money will go away and due to this, you will try to complete all your pending work during this period. The plans you had made to strengthen your financial position will all move forward. If you are a businessman then this month you are going to give a tough competition to your competitors. The dream of increasing your business can also be fulfilled at this time. Your intellectual ability and talent will be revealed to everyone, which will also be appreciated. You will be very socially active this month and you will participate in some social events. Your reputation will remain. During this time you will be more interested in religious activities and you can have prayer or havan or rituals etc. at your home. There will be love and happiness in your married life. You will spend a lot of time with your spouse. Your relation with your parents will be good, in this period. Also, any old case related to land property can be solved. Lucky Element: Earth Lucky Planet: Saturn Lucky Numbers: 8, 16, 24, 38, 45, 50, 66 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Monday, Saturday, Sunday Lucky Colours: White, Pink, Sky, Brown

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There are signs of progress for you this month at the work front. You will get lucky this month in many cases, so there is a strong possibility of your progress. If you are looking for employment, then you can get a good job this month. If you already have a job, then there is a promotion on the cards and there will be an increase in the income as well. However, during this time you may have too many responsibilities, which will be hard to complete. On the other hand, your opponents will be active during this time. They may also try to create troubles for you. In such a situation, you have to be completely careful. If you talk about your financial situation, then this month you will feel financially secure. Even if you have taken a small loan, you will be able to repay it during this time. If you look at your personal life, then this month you have to be a little careful, especially keep your anger under control. Talking about health, you may see a lot of ups and downs this month. During this time there will be minor problems. Lucky Element: Air Lucky Planets: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Numbers: 9, 13, 23, 36, 48, 59, 62 Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday, Monday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Maroon, Cream, Purple, Orange