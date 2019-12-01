Monthly Horoscope: December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This month, you need to be extra careful in financial matters as the time is not good for transactions. If you lend or take money from someone, then in both the cases it can cause you trouble. Avoid spending too much on leisure as you may face a financial crisis. Talking about married life, there may be some disputes between you both, especially in the early days of the month. As far as love matters are concerned, everything will be normal. If you are going to decide to take your relationship forward, time is not favourable. You have to wait a little longer. The opening week will be fine for the employees but you may face some challenges in the middle of the month. During this period, the workload will be more. You may face some stomach problems. Favourable Element: Fire Favourable Planet: Mars Lucky Number: 22, 34, 45, 52, 66 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Sunday, Tuesday, Friday Lucky Colours: Brown, Pink, White, Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will be very tensed this month due to increased work pressure in the office. The senior may not be satisfied with your work and their attitude towards you will not be good which will make you upset. If you do business, avoid any kind of dispute with your partner otherwise the differences between both of you will have a bad effect on your work. Some financial losses are also possible, so you need to take every decision very carefully. In the middle of the month, you may spend more to expand your business. However, you should not go far beyond your budget and spend more than your income in overexcitement. In married life, your closeness with your spouse will increase. There may be some health problems at the beginning of the month. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planet: Venus Lucky Number: 12, 27, 33, 49, 51, 66 Lucky Days: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Blue, Yellow, White, Green

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Family life will be happy. This month, you may go out with your family members. You will also spend joyous time with your spouse which will make your relationship stronger. However, in romantic life, you may face stressful situations due to increasing misunderstandings with your partner. You have to avoid doubting themselves over small things otherwise you both may break up. From the financial front, the month will prove to be expensive. However, there will be no financial constraints. There is also the possibility of buying a new vehicle this month. You will progress well in the workplace and will achieve success with your positive thinking and hard work. Whether it is a job or business, you will get proper results. You are going to have a lot of fun this month, but in the midst of all this, you must take care of your health. Favourable Element: Air Favourable Planet: Mercury Lucky Number: 2, 8, 22, 39, 47, 51 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Monday, Saturday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Light Green, Sky Blue, Cream, White

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will take your important decisions very carefully this month which will give you the expected result. Mentally, you will be very strong and will succeed in all your efforts. If you are from a media, art, and import-export background, this month you can earn a lot of profit. Apart from this, if you have started any new business, you may get good profits. Employees need to keep a good rapport with their seniors. During any discussion, you have to be self-restrained and avoid talking in overexcitement. Financial situation will be good this month. You may shop for any new property. Marital life problems are most likely to end and the understanding between you both will increase. There may be ups and downs in health matters. Avoid being careless. Favourable Element: Water Favourable Planet: Moon Lucky Number: 6, 9, 20, 33, 49, 56 Lucky Days: Monday, Friday, Tuesday, Thursday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Pink, Blue, Green

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may face adverse situations in the workplace this month. Maybe due to mental stress, you will not be focussed on your work. If you do not handle your things on time, then your problems may increase. The middle of the month will prove to be a little relief for you. You will be very happy to get success in any of your efforts. Your income is likely to increase. Businessmen may spend some big money to expand your work. There may be some problems in personal life. The bitterness in your married life may increase and cause distance between you two. You better control your speech. At the end of the month, you can go for an outing with old friends, which will reduce your stress to a great extent. Favourable Element: Fire Favourable Planet: Sun Lucky Number: 1, 8, 11, 26, 37, 44 Lucky Days: Sunday, Tuesday, Friday, Thursday, Wednesday Lucky Colours: Light Yellow, Cream, Sky Blue, Green, Maroon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This month you will be very serious about your work and will find yourself full of enthusiasm. Employees may get some big achievement this month. There is also a strong possibility of a salary increase along with promotion. You may also get an opportunity to travel abroad related to work. The time will also be good for traders. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Your parents will feel very proud of you. This month, you will try your best to complete all the unfinished tasks. The middle of the month will be very lucky for you. You can get success in any of your long-standing efforts. Not only this, during this period you may take part in social work. Financial conditions will be good and you will take all the related decisions thoughtfully. As far as your health is concerned, you will enjoy good health most of the time. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planet: Mercury Lucky Number: 4, 9, 18, 25 Lucky Days: Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Monday Lucky Colours: Brown, Yellow, Dark Red, Blue

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The month will bring mixed results for individuals of this sign. Starting of the month will be difficult for you. You need to be self-restrained, especially in family matters and have to be fair and take decisions. Some differences between the family members are possible. You are advised to stay away from negative emotions like anger and ego. If you do business then this month will prove to be very good for you. You will get relief by settling a legal matter. The time will also be good for students. You will pay full attention to your studies and will also try to learn something new. There may be ups and downs in marital life. You will have to avoid excessive anger otherwise, differences may be created between the two. Talking about romantic life, if you are looking for a partner, this month you may get attracted to someone. In this case of money, be thoughtful this month. Health matters will be messed up as some difficulties may arise due to staying empty stomach for a long time. Favourable Element: Air Favourable Planet: Venus Lucky Number: 7, 10, 12, 24, 35, 44, 58 Lucky Days: Monday, Wednesday, Tuesday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Orange, Purple, Brown, Dark Red

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This month you may get a great chance to have fun with friends. In love matters, the month is going to be special. If you are single, you may meet someone with whom you have fallen in love at first sight. For married couples too, the month is going to be romantic. Talking about the work, the beginning of the month will be a bit difficult due to lack of support from the high officials. However, such a situation will not last long and your hard work will soon win the hearts of your seniors. The time will also be right for the traders. You can expect good profit today. From the financial front, mixed results are expected. You will get money but may have to spend a lot on unnecessary stuff. Do not be negligent about your health. Favourable Element: Water Favourable Planet: Mars and Pluto Lucky Number: 2, 15, 26, 37, 49, 56 Lucky Days: Sunday, Saturday, Thursday, Tuesday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Maroon, Dark Green, Blue

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you want to do something, first remove all negative thoughts from your mind. Strengthen your confidence and work hard as you will definitely get success. On the work front, you may get some good opportunities. There may be a lot of work pressure to meet your target but you will be able to succeed in all your efforts. However, increasing stress may irritate you and increase your anger. You are advised to control your behaviour. Due to some disputes with family members, the atmosphere of the house will not be right. It is better that you keep your side in front of everyone with peace and a calm mind. Your family will definitely understand your point of view. Financial matters will be fine. You may get good benefits in the beginning, but later expenses may increase your anxiety. This month, you will be physically and mentally disturbed. Favourable Element: Fire Favourable Planet: Jupiter Lucky Number: 2, 8, 13, 18, 29, 33, 45 Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Monday, Sunday Lucky Colours: Red, Green, Pink, Blue, White

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The month will be very important for you. You will be able to solve many serious issues and make the right decision at the right time which will bring things in your favour. On the work front, you will make good progress and will get the proper results of your hard work. If you work in the same way, there are chances of your promotion and travel abroad. The time will also be favourable for traders. Your work will move forward very fast. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Your relationships with family members will improve. You may also plan a surprise for your spouse. Happiness from your child's side is also on the cards. If you are a student, you may feel distracted this month. Do not indulge in unnecessary activities otherwise, you may have to regret it later. Favourable Element: Earth Favourable Planet: Saturn Lucky Number: 2, 6, 16, 20, 36, 41, 55 Lucky Days: Friday, Wednesday, Saturday, Monday Lucky Colours: Yellow, Maroon, Cream, Purple, Orange

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This month, a new person may enter your life who will be very emotionally connected to you. There will be love, enthusiasm, passion and joy in your romantic life. Your relationship will be stronger. Your partner may also propose you for the wedding. Many good marriage proposals may come this month for unmarried people. Progress in career is also expected. You will get proper results both in job and business. Employees will get full support from their seniors and traders may have to make several small trips this month. Family life will be happy and you will get their support and affection. The month will be good in terms of money. You may also make a big investment during this period. If you want to enjoy good health, then you have to avoid taking the excessive workload. Favourable Element: Air Favourable Planet: Uranus, Saturn Lucky Number: 3, 4, 7, 14, 17, 28, 31, 49, 57 Lucky Days: Sunday, Friday, Wednesday, Saturday Lucky Colours: Sky Blue, Pink, Blue, Yellow, Dark Red