Daily Horoscope: 28 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a good start to the day. The mind will be happy and you will feel positive. If you work, then you are going to be very busy in the office. There may be pressure on you to handle multiple tasks at once. However, you try to complete your work in peace and understanding. You will definitely get success. Businessmen can have a good economic benefit today, especially in the business of iron makers. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Confidence will increase with the affection and support of your loved ones. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very important day for the employed people, especially those related to banking sector can get any good news today. You are most likely to be promoted or you can get the transfer you want. Business people need to deal intelligently with large customers. Today will be an expensive day in terms of finances. Avoid spending too much money on hobby leisure, otherwise your future plans may get hampered. Talking about your personal life, you are advised to control your anger. Due to your habit of anger over small things, there is a possibility of a debate in your house. As far as your health is concerned, due to fatigue and stress, today your health may deteriorate slightly. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do business online then today is going to be very beneficial for you. You can benefit tremendously. Your business is likely to grow. You will get full support of your seniors in the office. Your performance will be greatly appreciated and you can also get some good news today. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your siblings will be strong and you will get their support. If you are married then try to spend more time with your spouse. Due to some reason, your loved ones feel sad today. In this case, you should give them enough time. The day is going to be mixed in terms of money. You will be worried about not getting the money stuck. Talking about your health, today you may have problems like gas, indigestion, acidity etc. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are a student, then your concern about studies may increase a bit today. You may not feel much in studying. It would be better to forget all the worries and focus on your studies. This time is very important for you. Employed people can get good results of their hard work. If you work in a software company, it is possible to increase salary with attainment of high position. Businessmen can benefit greatly. You are likely to complete any stalled work. When it comes to personal life, a ruckus with your spouse can turn into a dispute. You better control your anger and words, otherwise the peace of your home may be disturbed. Talking about your health, you have to avoid taking more stress otherwise your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 7:50 am to 8:18 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are a businessman, then you have to be careful today. In the case of government documents, do not be negligent at all, otherwise you may suffer a huge loss. Today the atmosphere of the office will not be right. Work pressure can increase on you. Also, the boss will be dissatisfied with your performance. If you want to save your job then you are advised to work hard. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. When it comes to money, you must avoid spending too much to make others happy, otherwise you may get into trouble. To stay healthy you are advised to make some necessary changes in your routine. Also, you should do light exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a businessman and want to start a new job, then you should check thoroughly from all corners. Apart from this, the more information you have, the better it will be for you. In such cases, haste is not good. Employees will have a good day. Today you can meet an eminent person associated with your area. You will definitely get good benefit of this meeting in future. Money situation is possible to improve. Your income may increase. Family life will be happy. The relationship with all the members of the household will remain sweet. If you are married and want to give some surprise to your spouse then today is a good day for this. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a mixed result for you. Mentally you will not feel anything good and will be surrounded by many kinds of worries. It would be better for you to stay away from negative thoughts and focus on your important tasks. Talking about your work, the day of employed people is going to be very busy. Your boss can entrust you with a big task. Business people can get decent economic benefits. If you get a new business proposal then you need to take your decision carefully. Talking about your personal life, misunderstandings can increase in relationships. It is better that you act wisely and patiently. Talking about your health, if you have heart disease then you should be more vigilant on this day. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very important day for business people. If you want to start a new business in partnership, then you can get a great offer. It is better that you take your final decision only after taking appropriate advice. The office environment will be good. You will get full support of colleagues and high officials. Today, even your difficult tasks will be completed easily. Improvement in home environment is possible. Domestic discord may be reduced. It would be better to keep your behavior with your people polite and do nothing against the elders of your house. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can spend a lot of money on yourself. Today will be a better day for you in terms of health. You will get enough time for yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 40

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the work front, you can get good results today. Today some positive changes are possible. You can get a lot of respect in the office, as well as your income is also likely to increase. There is a strong possibility of getting results as per the expectation of the people who trade in grocery, general store, electronic etc. When it comes to personal life, avoid imposing your decisions on your spouse. You should respect their feelings. In addition, your parental health may decline. Today, they are advised to be more vigilant. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, in view of this global epidemic, you need to take more care of cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 5:25 am to 2:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will not be a good day for you. Many kinds of negative thoughts can come to your mind and you will feel a lot of pressure. It is better that you do not let such thoughts dominate you and move forward with full positivity. You will definitely get success. Your boss' behaviour in your office will be very harsh towards you. There may be some big mistakes in the tasks assigned to you. In such a situation, you have to handle the matter wisely. Businessmen are advised to avoid making risky decisions. Do not make the mistake of ignoring small profits for big profits. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Try to give more time to children today. Talking about health, physical weakness can increase. Take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Some tension is possible in your personal life. Co-ordination with the elders of the house may deteriorate. It would be better to keep your behavior with all of you. You need to avoid bad luck with your spouse. If you do not agree with anything about them, then try to present your side in peace. Today is going to be a very important day for the employed people. If you are thinking about a change in job, then today you can get a good offer. Soon your career will move in a new direction. Businessmen won't have too much profit but their financial condition will be fine. Do not make the mistake of spending more than your budget in excitement. Talking about your health, you need to focus more on strengthening your immunity. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm