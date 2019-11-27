Daily Horoscope: 27 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are worried about something, share the matter with your loved ones. Worrying unnecessarily like this will only increase your stress and affect your health. From the financial front, the day will be normal. There will be no major expenditure. You just stop worrying about the money and keep working according to the plans as there are good chances to earn profit soon. At the workplace, you may get good results. Some of you are very likely to get a higher position. Marital life will be happy. You can sit calmly and discuss household issues with your spouse. Today, you are advised to avoid any kind of arguments otherwise, the matter may bother you for a long time. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Conditions will be favourable in the workplace. You are likely to get progress with your intellectual skills. Your high officials will be very satisfied with your work. Despite a busy work schedule, you will spend some good time with your spouse. This will give you mental happiness. You may also get any good opportunity to earn money today. The day will bring mixed results for married couples. Avoid discussing any issues which may cause dispute between you both. Talking about love, if you like someone, then this is the right time to express your love to them. There is a strong possibility that you will get a positive answer. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Financial situations may get unstable today. Your income will be good, but the increasing expenditures may spoil your budget. Work wisely to manage the situation. Planning for the future is good but, worrying unnecessarily about it may give you mental stress. So, work hard and be optimistic and the success will automatically follow you. The day may also test your patience. You may encounter an envious person today which will annoy you. Learn to ignore such people. The day will be normal on the work front. There will be no hindrance in your job or business. The day is not favourable for travel as it may affect your health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 12:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Do not leave any work on your luck. Instead, try to show some courage and complete it on your own. You should be a little conscious about financial matters. Along with sudden financial losses, you may also face difficulties in earning money. If you want to stay away from stress, avoid any dispute with your spouse. This will be better for your relationship too. If possible, spend more time with and understand each other. The day will be quite challenging on the work front. You may have to deal with multiple tasks simultaneously which will annoy you a bit. Stay calm and you will be able to complete all the tasks on time. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Marital life will remain happy. The relationship with your spouse will be very good. You both will support each other in fulfilling all the responsibilities. Parents health will be fine and you will also get their support. The day is going to be normal on the economic front. You will spend according to the budget. Today, you will have a great time with friends which will give you mental happiness. At the workplace, you will work hard and complete all your work very fast. If you do business, there are chances of getting good profits today. Be cautious while driving. Today, there may be a conflict with your younger brother. In this case, you need to pay attention to your words. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, you need to stay calm and patient, especially while talking to your spouse. Maybe they are wrong on some matters. In such situations, try to understand their feelings. Also, leave your stubbornness to avoid such disputes in the future as it may distant you both. Financial situation will be good today. You may buy a precious gift for someone. If you want to buy a new property, time is good to make your move in this direction. Traders will get fruitful results from an old business. Today, you have to be more cautious about health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm till 8:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, your mother will be worried so much which may decline her health. Seeing her critical health condition, your stress may increase. It's better not to be negligent on such matters. The atmosphere of the house will not be right. If you do not get the desired support from your family members, you may feel disappointed. However, you will get great courage by getting support from your spouse in such difficult times. The day is very important for students. If you are waiting for your exam results, you are very likely to get success. Some huge and unavoidable expenses are possible. There will be some changes in your romantic life too and you will experience true love. Today, you will give more attention to rituals. You may also visit some religious place today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day will be good on financial matters. The amount received will be as expected. Maybe today you can also take some important financial decisions. There will be peace in the family. After a long time, you will enjoy the walk with your family members. You may also do a lot of shopping for your children. Avoid bringing office troubles at home to maintain peace in the family. There will be compatibility in married life. The love between both of you will increase and mutual understanding will also improve. Your health will be good. Friends will be helpful and you may also get a chance to have fun with them. Any issues related to real estate seem to be resolved. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There may be disputes in your family today which will affect the atmosphere of the house and create tension between the family members. Such situations may disturb you mentally. If you take sensible decisions during this time, you may resolve the matter to a great extent. Spouse's health will be bad today. They will need your care and support. Better spend some time with them. The day will be good on the economic front. If you do import-export work, you are likely to get some big financial benefits. The day is favourable in love matters. Today you may meet someone special. With the help of brothers and sisters, you will be able to complete your unfinished work. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day is auspicious to start any new task and you are likely to get the expected results. Today you will be able to make extra money through your knowledge which will improve your financial situation. You may also spend some money on funfilled activities. Pay attention to your stuck tasks as they need more attention. Negligence will prove to be harmful in this case. The day will be good for marital couples. Today is not a good day for students. You may face a lot of difficulties while concentrating on studies. Do not pay attention to unnecessary things and keep your mind calm. There will be happiness and peace in the family and you will see unity among family members. Health will be good today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Some difficulties are possible on the work front. Your seniors will be very disappointed with you due to your poor performance. Also, the ideological differences with the seniors will add to your problems. If you want to achieve success, work honestly and do not rely on shortcuts. Time is very favourable for businessmen on investing in new business. The day is also auspicious on the family front. After a long time, you will be able to spend some good time with your family. Household responsibilities may increase, however, with the help of your spouse, your work will become a little easier. From the financial front, there will be no problem related to money. You may also make small investments today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm