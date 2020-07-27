Daily Horoscope: 27 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be auspicious for you. Your honour, respect and reputation will increase. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of economic benefits. There will be happiness in your personal life. Today will be a great day with friends and family. It is possible that you make a small get together plan at home today. The relationship with your spouse will be good and you will get emotional support. As far as your work is concerned, no job or business, there will be no hindrance in any of your work today. By reducing mental stress, your physical health will also be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be some turmoil mentally today. In such a situation, you must stay away from negative thoughts. If you keep your thinking positive, then it will also remove big problems easily. Talking about money, increasing household expenses can increase your stress today. To improve your financial situation, you need to rein in your expenses. If you work in a bank, today you may have to work very hard to meet your target. Though all your work will be completed by evening, you will feel very tired physically and mentally. On the other hand, if you do business in partnership, then with the help of your partner, there are chances of solving a complicated business matter. Your personal life will be happy. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:50 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July In the case of money, you are advised to be careful. Avoid getting caught up in clever financial schemes to make quick profits. Today is not a good day for you on the work front, especially if you have recently started your new business, then you may face some challenges today. You are advised to follow the government rules seriously otherwise you may get stuck in a legal case for a long time. Conditions in your personal life will be unfavourable. Your ideological differences with the elders of your house are possible. In such a situation, you need to use your words very thoughtfully. Talking about your health, there may be a problem with the eyes. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Working or employed people need to pay full attention to their work. Your boss can be very angry at your slightest mistake. Maybe they keep their eye on you continuously at this time. Business associates are advised to avoid debates with their clients. Today will be a mixed day for you from an economic perspective. Your income will be good, but you will be worried about some old debt. If you want to get rid of this problem as soon as possible, you have to take your financial decisions carefully. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will get full support of your loved ones under adverse circumstances. If you have any stomach disease, then you must avoid eating more chilli masala. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be normal for you on the work front. If you do a job, the office environment will be very good and today all your work will be completed fast. Businessmen will not be able to get any special profit, but today is a good day to start working on your stuck business plans. The day will be mixed in terms of money. Today you may have some big expenses suddenly, while there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. The family will spend the day laughing with your family. Talking about your health, mentally you will feel very good today and will also be very agile physically. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4: 20 am to 12 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are not getting results as expected despite hard work and much effort, then at this time you need to be patient. If you are involved in the field of education, today you may have to face some challenges. At the same time, businessmen are advised not to do any big economic transactions today. Conditions will be favorable in private life. Parents, siblings will all be supported. There may be little fuss with your spouse, but by the evening their anger will calm down. Talking about your health, do not be negligent about eating and drinking, otherwise, your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 12 noon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Exposure to anger can prove to be harmful to you today. It is good for you to stay away from the debate today, otherwise, you may get into big trouble. If your mother's health is not going well at this time, then you must take good care of them. A little carelessness can spoil their health. Today will not be a good day for you from an economic perspective. Your money may be stolen or lost. Talking about the work, the employed people will have to avoid slackness and laziness. Also, try to reach the office on time today. If you reach the office late, you may have to suffer the wrong result. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2: 05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will get the full support of luck and your toughest tasks will also be completed easily. Your work in the office will be appreciated, which will increase your confidence. If you want to do a professional course, then time is appropriate for this. For better profits in business, at this time you need to focus more on publicity. Your personal life will be happy. The atmosphere will be calm with good coordination between the family members. You will get full support from friends. Today with the help of a close friend, any important work will be completed. Your financial situation will remain strong and your budget will also be balanced. A good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a student and your studies are facing some obstacles, then you need to get advice from a good advisor. At this time, even slight negligence towards studies can put you far behind. Dealers may feel frustrated, especially if you do not get better benefits for cosmetic workers. Employees will have a normal day. To keep your married life on track, you must try to improve coordination with your spouse. In this way, quarrelling on small matters daily can weaken your relationship. You have to be careful in terms of money. Avoid unnecessary expenses. Today will not be a good day for you in terms of health. Avoid haste and panic otherwise you may get hurt. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is going to be a very busy day for you. If you work according to plan, then by evening all your work will be easily settled. Today, your boss can assign some important responsibility to you. In your office, you need to be careful with some of your jealous colleagues. It is possible that they try to interrupt your work today. Businessmen can get great success today. Your business will grow. To maintain happiness in your personal life, you have to strengthen your trust in each other. Be nice to everyone. Your financial condition will be fine. It will be good if you spend only on the things needed. Health needs to be taken care of more. To stay fresh, get good sleep and avoid waking up late at night. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:00 pm