Daily Horoscope: 24 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today suddenly there may be guests coming into the house due to which you will be very busy. Though this may cause you some problems as some of your plans may get hampered, but you will keep all the problems aside and keep you occupied with your guests. The day will be expensive in terms of money and you will spend more than your budget. In your office, if you want to talk to your seniors about something important, then do it with confidence. It is possible that you will surely get success. If you do business then today you will be able to work easily with the help of your partner in a stressful situation. You will be compatible with your spouse as well. Talking about health, you will be very agile today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will find it very difficult to balance between work and personal life. There may be more workload in the office today, which will also increase your stress. On the other hand, there are some serious domestic issues that need your attention at this time. In such a situation, you will need the support of your spouse. Though you will get their full support under adverse circumstances, but today you will not be able to reach any conclusion. Due to mental turmoil, you will not be able to complete any important task. Today will be a good day in terms of money. Expenses will be less, but time is not favourable for making any major transactions especially traders are advised to avoid taking any important decision today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today's health will be very good and you will get relief from any chronic pain, but you should still not be careless otherwise these problems may re-emerge. Continue to do light-hearted exercise daily, as well as pay attention to rest. Today it is going to be very auspicious in terms of money. You may get some golden opportunity, which you will take full advantage of. If you work hard then there is a possibility of increase in salary. Family life will be normal. Relations with family members will remain strong, especially parents will get full support. Today after a long time, you will spend some good time with your siblings. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 10:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Keep good relations with your father. If today they give you any advice, then do not make the mistake of ignoring their words, the loss is yours. Avoid sluggishness in the office, a little carelessness can prove costly for you today. Especially if you are assigned an important task, then try to complete it on time today otherwise your seniors can take some concrete steps. Today is a normal day for traders. Talking about married life, try to give more time to your spouse. Make them realize today how important they are to you. Health matters will not be right today. You will be mentally disturbed, due to which you will feel weak physically. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your relationship with spouse will be good, but today you need to keep more control over your speech otherwise your words can hurt your partner or they may be an argument. Today any concern related to your children will bother you and it is possible that you should be worried about his career. Talking about money, today will be a good day and increase in profit will remove all your troubles. However, at this time you need to spend thoughtfully, especially if you are thinking of putting money in a new job, then do not hurry. Today, many thoughts can come to your mind, which will find you in a state of confusion. It would be better for you to spend some time in solitude and think calmly about what is right for you. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September In romantic life, today you can get very good results. You will have so much fun with your partner after a long time that your boredom will go away completely. Also today you will get to see a different form of them, which will surprise you and make you very happy. If you are married, today you will try to end all distance and estrangement with your spouse. However, it is likely that your beloved's mood may not be very good today but you can get a great sense of relief by solving a big problem related to work. The day will be better than normal in terms of money. If you do business then today you can make a profitable deal. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 12:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very auspicious day for unemployed people of this sign. After struggling for a long time, you can get some good news today. It is possible someone will tell you something over the phone and it will be exactly what you want to hear from them. You are very likely to get a job in a good company. The day will be fine in terms of money. Spend thoughtfully and do not blow money by being overjoyed, otherwise you will return home empty-handed in the evening. Family life will be happy and you will get more affection from them. You will not be able to spend much time with your spouse today. They may be too busy. Talking about health, you will be troubled by winters. It is better to protect yourself against chilly weather. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 1:35 pm to 7:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will be in a more romantic mood. You will be thrilled to remember the beautiful moments spent with your partner. You will feel that you have found that partner with whom you want to spend your whole life. If you are married, today you will get a chance to go for a walk with your spouse. It is better that you do not waste this opportunity. Today will be very beneficial for traders. Suddenly you can get some big benefits. However, do not make decisions in a hurry, otherwise losses may occur. The money will remain in good condition. There is a strong possibility of an increase in income. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is not a good day for you on the economic front. Today you will not be able to get the real estate from which you were expecting, due to which you may be quite disappointed. However, this situation will not last long. You keep trying, you will get success soon. Today, you need to take more care of your health, otherwise suddenly it may deteriorate in the grip of some seasonal disease. There will be discord in family life. You may have a dispute with your family members. In such cases, you should think twice before speaking otherwise your wrong words can lead to an argument. It will be better to respect your elders and treat the younger ones with love. You are advised to avoid traveling today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you can participate in any religious or social event. Helping the needy will be an emotionally enriching experience for you. The working conditions will be favorable in your office. Your performance will be very good and you will get full support of the seniors. If you do business, then you have to think a little more seriously about your work. At this time you will have to take some important decisions only then you will be able to move forward. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Day will be spent joking with your loved ones. On the other hand, there may be some problems in your romantic life. You have to be honest with your partner. Avoid lying today as it may hurt your partner. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February In the office today, you need to work diligently because your seniors have given you a task completely out of trust. It is better that you complete your work with grit and honesty. There can be some improvement in the situation of money. It is possible that today's journey will be financially beneficial for you. Marital life will be happy. Today you will experience love like before with your partner. You need to be careful in the second part of the day. Do not get into any debate otherwise you may get caught in some court cases. Today is a good day for the students and they will be interested in studying. Also, they will get the guidance of their teachers. Your emotional health will be good and therefore, you will feel very good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm