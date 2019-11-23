Daily Horoscope: 23 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Marital life needs more attention. No matter how much you fight with your spouse, never forget your love for each other and behave wisely even in adverse circumstances. From the financial front, avoid spending excessively on household stuff as your budget may get imbalanced. Work honestly in the office and luck will definitely support you. Also, avoid discussing unnecessary things with your colleagues as some of your words may make you regret later. Today, treat your partner properly and avoid any irresponsible actions as it may cause bog dispute between you both. Do not ignore your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May A situation of disagreement may occur in your marital life today. You need to avoid getting involved in such discussions. If your views do not match with your partner, stay calm and do not waste each other's time by arguing unnecessarily. The day is special even for loving couples. Today you can be in a dilemma about your relationship. Consult a close friend or any other trusted person. The day is very important for students. If you are waiting for the examination results, you are likely to get success. Exercise to keep yourself healthy. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today, consider working on a project which will give you profit in the years to come. Travel related to business will be beneficial. Suddenly you will get relief from any big financial gain. The gain may help you clear all the family debts. On the other hand, do not ignore household responsibilities. While talking to your spouse, avoid raising any argumentative issues as their mood will not be right today. Try to understand their feelings to avoid such quarrels. You need to change your behaviour as your stubborn and angry nature is neither good for your work nor your relationships. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today, disputes in the family will dominate your mind and you will not be able to concentrate on your work. It would be better to end your differences with your family members. The day is good on the economic front. Today's investment will increase your prosperity and financial security. You may also get a chance to earn extra money. However, there's a possibility of any disruption in office work. Some of your jealous coworkers may try to trouble you. You should be careful in such situations. Marital life will be happy and relationship with spouse will be good. Take part in sports to keep yourself healthy. Also, avoid alcohol consumption. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The financial situation is going to improve today and you will be able to make some extra money. On the other hand, you need to be more careful in business transactions. Do not make any hasty decision otherwise, losses are possible. Your habit of trusting people easily may lead you to some difficulties today. The day may bring some problems for you but, if you work with patience and a calm mind, all the problems will be resolved. Difficulties with your spouse can make you sad. However, by the evening, their anger will vanish and both of you will enjoy a great time together. In romantic life, you need to control your words today. To get rid of health-related problems, you need to do early morning walk daily. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Good results can be obtained on the family front. There will be love and harmony among the family members and you will get a full chance to have fun with them. The day will be better compared to yesterday. You will get to learn new things which will increase your knowledge. Financial condition will remain good. You may shop some home decors today. Any work related to the new building is also likely to start today. You will work hard in the workplace and try to give your best. From the health front, you will be mentally strong today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Financial conditions will not be favourable today. You need to control your expenses and avoid making any important financial decisions. The day is not good for you in terms of health as you will be both physically and mentally weak today. You are advised to pay more attention to rest. There will be disputes in married life. Due to quarrel with your spouse, the atmosphere at home will not be right. Avoid doing or saying anything which may cause a gap in your relationship. Today, due to excess anger and irritation, you will not be focussed in any work. Meditate to achieve mental peace. You may get some good news in the evening, which will give you relief to a great extent. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 12:25 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November In love matters, you need to avoid hurrying. If you are planning to propose someone today, wait for a little longer as the day is not suitable to speak your heart out. First, gather all the needed information about that person and then make a decision. Remember, the fruit of patience is very sweet. Today, your spouse may demand something from you. If you are unable to fulfil their demand right now, try to convince them with love. The day will be normal on the work front. All your work will be completed without interruption. Whether it is a job or business, you are expected to get the desired results. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The day is auspicious on the economic front. There will be no financial problem and you will also be able to earn a lot of money with your understanding. Happiness and peace will remain in the family and you will be able to spend a lot of funfilled time together. If you are travelling, be more careful and protect your belongings. Some problems in marital life may arise due to the rising demands of your spouse. It is better to understand them with love. In love matters, the day will be more romantic. Work-related to tax and insurance needs attention. At the workplace, your seniors may appreciate and praise your work. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, luck will shower on you and give you full support. The auspicious combination of planets is also opening the doors of your success. You will be very happy and excited today and will celebrate the victory together with your family and friends. The signs are good today on the financial side. You have faced a lot of financial crisis in the past few days but today, you will notice that your constant efforts are paying off and giving you desired results. You will also enjoy a wonderful time with your family today. The relationship with the family members will also be good especially, from your spouse. Conditions will also be favourable in romantic life. Time is good to fulfil the promises made to your partner. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will get mental peace due to the fulfilment of a certain task. Any problem that has been going on for a long time, will be resolved today and the stuck work may also get started today. You may also get help from some important people which will help you carry out the work smoothly. Your habit of criticizing others may land you in some trouble today. Financial condition will be better than usual. If any of your work is stopped due to lack of money, the day is good for completing it. Family life will be happy. There will be unity and peace among the family members. Today you will spend a great time with your spouse. Time is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm