Daily‌ ‌Horoscope:‌ ‌23 February‌ ‌2021‌

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you are advised to behave very balanced. There is a possibility of bitterness in your relationships due to the influence of negative planets. Talking about work, today is the day for you to be mixed. If you work, there may be increased pressure from senior officials in the office. You may feel stressed due to this. You have to keep your mind calm. Natives who trade in partnership are advised to stay away from debate, otherwise today you may suffer huge financial loss. Your financial situation will be normal. You will spend according to your budget. As far as your health is concerned, your fatigue and weakness are likely to increase. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May To maintain a happy home environment, you also have to give enough time to your loved ones, especially at this time your spouse is in great need of your emotional support. It would be better to take some time out of your busy routine for your sweetheart too. Health of parents will be good. Talking about work, you will be able to complete your work easily even in odd circumstances. Your boss can be very impressed by your hard work and dedication. Businessmen can get good financial benefits today. If you trade gold and silver then today are the chances of you being very lucky. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. Do not go far beyond your budget. Will your health be fine Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June To maintain your mental peace, stay away from negative thoughts. Try to find happiness in small things. Talking about the work, try to complete your pending tasks in the office. Today, the attitude of senior officials will not be right towards you. Today is going to be a very important day for the people associated with education. If you work related to stock market, land house, etc. then you can get results as expected. There will be some changes in the life of the spouse. Your dear will be under a lot of stress today. In such a situation, try to know their mind by talking. Money will be in good condition. Today your budget will be balanced. In terms of health, today is the day to stay well. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:40 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are a student, along with studies, you are advised to pay attention to comfort as well. You study diligently. Take care of your health as well. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Domestic spending seems to be increasing. Conditions in your personal life will be stressful. Coordination with the elders of the house is expected to deteriorate. You better control your tongue. Do not do any work in anger, which you will have to regret in future. Your spouse can get any great success and you will feel very proud of their achievement. Today, the people who trade electronic goods can benefit financially. At the same time, today will be a normal day for employed people. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August In case of money, you are advised to be careful. If you have borrowed one, try to repay it as soon as possible. Try to improve coordination with senior officials in the office. If they give you any advice, do not make the mistake of ignoring it. Businessmen in iron industry can benefit well. Today your big deal can be confirmed. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get emotional support from the members of the house. Your spouse may demand to spend more time with you. You better not disappoint them. Talking about health, today you can be troubled by pain in any part of the body. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 9:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful and your relationship with family will also be strong. If you want to get higher education by getting a student and going abroad, you can get some good news today. Your performance in the office will be commendable and you will get full support of your bosses also. Businessmen are advised not to dump large quantities of goods. If you work in dairy products, cosmetics, wood etc., then you can get decent economic benefits. The bitterness that is going on in a relationship with your spouse can be overcome. Your financial condition will be good. There is a possibility of getting wealth in the second part of the day. As far as your health is concerned, today you may complain of back or back pain. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a diabetic patient, then on this day you are advised to be more strict regarding your diet. A little carelessness can prove harmful to you. Your financial condition will be good. If you are planning to take a loan then you are advised to avoid it. On the work front, you can get good results today, especially if you are thinking of starting a new business, then today your plan can move forward. Also, your financial problem can also be solved. Employed people may have to work hard in the office today. Focus on your work. It is possible that your boss's mood may not be right today. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is the day for you to be mixed in terms of money. Suddenly a big expense may have to be incurred at the beginning of the day. At the same time, in the second part of the day, the sum of money is being made. There is a strong possibility of the people working in government jobs getting the proper results of their hard work. You may get a high position. If you do business online then today will be very beneficial for you. You can benefit tremendously. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness and your understanding will also increase. Talking about health, you are also advised to take adequate rest with work. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you trade food and beverages, you are advised to take more care of cleanliness. A little negligence can cause great harm to you. If you reach office late daily then today you need to take special care of this matter. Try to reach the office on time otherwise you may get in big trouble. Today is expected to be a challenging day for those working in transport. Money will be in good condition. Today you can spend some money on fun. Conditions in your personal life will be better than normal. You will get full support from your parents. The day is expected to be normal in terms of health. The day is good for doing your favorite tasks. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the working people in IT sector. You can have some great success. People working in the stock market are likely to get the expected results. You can get good financial benefit. Your personal life will be happy. Suddenly a relative may come in today, due to which the atmosphere of the house will be quite good. Love will increase with your spouse and you will spend a very good time with them today. On the economic front, today is expected to be a bit expensive, but your good stars will handle everything, so you don't have to worry too much. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Avoid mutual disputes with the members of your house otherwise your peace of house may be disturbed. It would be better for you to keep your behavior polite with everyone, especially to avoid being treated more strictly with younger members of the household. Talking about your work, businessmen may have to suffer financial loss today. Do not make the mistake of making your business decisions in haste. At the same time, the workload on unemployed people may increase. It will be better that you focus on your work by relieving stress, otherwise you may make big mistakes. Talking about your health, stay away from bad habits like cigarettes and alcohol. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:05 pm