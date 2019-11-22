Daily Horoscope: 22 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day will be good in terms of money. Today, your income will possibly increase and you will get several benefits which will strengthen your financial situation. Health will be fine today. There will be happiness in married life and once again you will fall in love with your spouse. Both of you may also spend some romantic moments today with each other. On the other hand, some problems are possible from the child side. They will not be able to live up to your expectations. Your short-tempered nature may disappoint your close ones today. It would be better to behave properly. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day will bring great opportunity for you. All the obstacles in the path of your success will be removed and the door of your progress will open. Do not take any decision in a hurry or over-excitement. On the economic front, the day will be expensive. You may buy a precious gift for your spouse. Good results in romantic life are also predicted as today, all the complaints between you and your partner will end and you both will spend a good time together. Today, you will be relaxed as your work will be completed according to the plan. Family life will be happy. The younger brother or sister may get some big achievement which will create a blissful atmosphere at home. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If any legal matter has been running in the court for a long time, today you may get success. The day is profitable on the economic front. A new business or investment will give you good returns. Today, you will be blessed with luck and wishes will get fulfilled. There are clear chances of getting big success in the workplace. The day will be full of zeal for marital couples. You may feel more emotional towards your spouse. You will experience mental happiness by seeing love and peace in the family. Interest in religious works will increase. For some entertainment, you may go for a walk with family and children in the evening. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The day will be important on the work front. You may have to work harder and put an extra effort for better results. Marital life will remain blissful. You will realize that couples are really made in heaven. Your spouse will stand by you even under adverse circumstances. On the other hand, some family matters may bother you today. It will be good that you make a decision only after consulting your elders. If you take a step forward without thinking, it may cause an ill effect on your relationships. There will be no problem related to health today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day will be mixed in terms of money. There can be transactions related to land, but any kind of negligence may cause damage. It would be better to check the documents properly. The day will be quite a rush on the work front. You may have to work very hard to complete some unfinished tasks in the office. Businessmen may also face some problems regarding their work but, the result will be as expected. It is good for you to stay away from any kind of dispute. Also, don't put your nose in other matters. Due to busy routines, today you may not get enough chance to relax. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 12:00 am to 10:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the economic front, the day is satisfactory. You will not face any kind of financial problem and will be able to earn money for a new task. There is also a possibility of getting some big profits today. The obstacles in your task will be removed and you will experience mental peace. Give enough time to your family and make them realise how valuable they are to you. There may be some ideological differences with siblings, but the problem will be solved by talking. There will be happiness in married life. Today, you will move forward with full confidence and most of your work will be completed easily. There will be no special concern about health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October he day may bring some trouble for you due to your uncontrolled anger. All your time will be wasted on quarrel and unnecessary stuff. Also, due to the continuous decline of your performance in the office, your high officials can take a tough decision against you. It would be better to concentrate more on your work and work hard. In financial matters, the day will bring mixed results. Your income will be as expected but expenses are likely to increase. In difficult times, you will get full support of your spouse which will relax you to a larger extent. Both of you may also try to find solutions to your problems together. You need to take more care of your health today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, you will get a feeling of discontent. Several thoughts of the past memories may disturb your mind. On financial matters, the day will be normal. Time is not favourable for any big spendings as it may make your budget unbalanced. There will be peace in the family, but today you will prefer to stay alone. Life partner will give you love and support and may share your heart with you. Loving couples are advised to be careful as there are chances of some disputes due to your harsh words. Health will not be right today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Almost every task of yours will be interrupted today. At the workplace, the pressure of the superiors will be more which may hamper your work. You can also make some mistakes today in a hurry. Businessmen should avoid taking any risk as there's a strong possibility of loss today. Talking about family, it is good to follow the advice of elders. If you go against them and do any work, then the loss will be yours. Spouse will give you full support in solving your problems and the relationship between you both will become stronger. There may be some financial problems. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:20 pm to 8:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will enjoy your day to the fullest and feel refreshed. Your happy mood will positively affect the people around you. At the workplace, you will be able to complete an important task despite several obstacles. Today, you may make some plans for the future with the support of your spouse. There will be no problems related to money. Today you may have to travel suddenly for some important work. However, the journey will be auspicious for you. Today, your life may change a bit. You are advised not to panic as the change will prove to be positive for you. Health will remain good. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12:30 am to 10:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the work front, the day will be good, especially businessmen are expected to get some benefits. You may also make a new deal today. On the other hand, you may get into a dispute with someone due to money. You are advised to stay away from such controversies otherwise you may get involved in a legal matter for a long time. At the workplace, you will be able to handle all your work with full responsibility. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. Some differences are possible with your spouse, it would be better to use your words thoughtfully. Everything will be normal in romantic life. Your date will be very good. Health matters will be good today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm