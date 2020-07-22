Daily Horoscope: 22 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you are advised to stay away from selfish people. It is possible that they try to take advantage of your generosity. Employed people must try to keep good rapport with your seniors. Maybe some of your colleagues stand against you. If you do business, due to financial problems, the mind will be upset today. Time is favorable for students. If they are studying well, then today they can get some great success. Talking about your personal life, your relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get love and support from your beloved. Today is not good in terms of health. You will be troubled by small diseases. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the economic front, you may face a big problem today. You will not understand how to get out of this trouble. However, you will have to bear patience at this time as this problem will soon end. Today you are advised to avoid making any major financial decisions. Your angry nature can cause problems in your domestic life. You better control your anger. Talking about your work, today will be a good day for you, but due to mental stress you will not be able to concentrate on your work properly. In such a situation, you will feel quite annoyed. You must forget all your worries and concentrate on your work. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today many kinds of questions will arise in your mind and you will be in a dilemma. You have to find the answer to these questions yourself. Also to avoid mental turmoil you must resort to meditation. Speaking of functioning, the position of the planets is giving good signs. Today is expected to be a very good day for marketing people. Today you can start work on someone's plan, so that your work will progress faster. Dairy businesses are expected to make big profits. Talking about your personal life, there will be an atmosphere of peace in your house. Today, your spouse can make a big demand from you. If you are unable to fulfill this demand at this time, then you must not try to explain with love. Today will be better for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:40 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You may face some challenges in your personal life. You may have a big fight or argument with your spouse today. In such a situation, you will be under a lot of stress. You are advised to try to avoid such things. Do not be misled by anyone and do not trust what you hear. At this time you must try to understand your beloved. Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. It is better that you do not consider your responsibilities as a burden and do your work diligently. Your financial condition will be good. Today you will be able to repay the old loan. Talking about health, more stress can prove fatal for you, so do not disturb your mental peace by thinking unnecessarily. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you are advised to keep humility in your speech, otherwise you will spend your precious time in unnecessary debate. Workload will be more in the office. In this case, you need to focus your attention on your work. It may be that due to reasons, today your attention may diverge from work. Doing this will only harm you, so you are advised to avoid it. Today will be auspicious for businessmen. Everything will go according to your plan. Today, you may have a new job. Talking about money, there is a possibility of economic instability today especially if you are planning to invest, then time is not favorable for it. To stay healthy, you have to be stress free. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 3:05 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today there will be so much positivity around you. Talking about your health, you will be very physically healthy and you will be able to do more hard work easily. Apart from this, today you will also be stress free. You will love spending more time with your family, especially with your spouse, you will feel happier. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Today you can also financially help a close friend. There will be no problem on the work front today. If you do a job, then do not do any work in the office that will spoil your interaction with your seniors. Trust yourself and try to give your best. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 1:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Things seem to be normal in private life. Your spouse's anger will calm down and they will treat you with great love. You too must forget your displeasure and end the matter. There may be some problems on the economic front. Your rising expenses may cause your concern. At this time it will be difficult for you to save. You will get full support of your family in adverse circumstances, which will keep you confident. As far as work is concerned, do not play with your health by putting more work pressure on yourself. You have to prioritize your health at this time. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Talking about work, like yesterday, you still need to work hard and work diligently. At this time, a little bit of carelessness is not good for you. Today is going to be a very beneficial day for businessmen. You can get good returns from any investment made in the past. Apart from this, if there is any problem related to business, today it will be resolved. There will be some upheaval in your personal life today. Today, you can have a feeling about something with your family. It is possible that the members of your house do not agree with any of your decisions. Talking about your health, avoid cold things as much as possible. At this time ice cream can invite cold drink diseases. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today your mind will be restless. You may face many difficulties in making your important decisions. It is better that you work patiently. Talking about the work, there is a strong possibility of earning money for the employed people. Your salary may increase. Today is not a good day for businessmen from an economic perspective. It will be good if you do not do any big financial transactions today. Today, estrangement with your elder brother is possible. In such a situation, you need to take special care of your behavior. Talking about health, at this time you are advised to take more care of your home or cleanliness. This will keep many diseases at bay. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are facing a big problem in your life, then you must keep your faith in God strong and trust yourself. Soon you will be overcome. Today will be a stressful day for employed people. Your seniors will not be satisfied with what you have done. You may have to take back any important responsibility given to you. At the same time, business people are advised not to make any hasty deal. You will get full support of your spouse in adverse circumstances. You will try your best to reduce your stress by loving your beloved. Today will be a mixed result for you on the economic front. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Be careful while dealing with your finances, especially today. If someone comes to you today to ask for a loan, then help him only in view of his need, otherwise your money may get stuck for a long time. If you are a student then today will be very auspicious for you. Once any obstacle is overcome in your education, you will be able to study diligently once again. There will be peace in your personal life. You can spend a good time with your family, especially with the affection and blessings of your parents, the mind will be very happy. Talking about health, if you are worried about your increasing weight, then you must exercise daily at home. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:50 pm