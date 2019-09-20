Daily Horoscope: 20 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It will be a relaxing day on the work- in front as your boss will be away for a while. Though, your work will keep you occupied. It will be a profitable day for traders as things will come their way. The bonding between the couple will get stronger and will make each other feel special. Your kids' health may be a matter of concern. It will be a great day on the financial front as the investment will give you returns. You will realise the importance of the relationship. Avoid wasting as things can be difficult in the future. It will be a normal healthy day for you. Practice yoga to stay away from stress. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:50 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a profitable day in terms of finances as stars will be favourable. Good news will make your day. Your beloved will make you feel special. You will feel strong and confident on the work- front as your team will be proud of your task. Your boss will appreciate you publically. Businessmen will be busy with a trip. Your hard work will reward you and people will appreciate your effort. You will spend quality time with your family and your kids will feel special. You will seek a break from your busy academic routine as a trip is on your mind. A long drive with your beloved will make your day. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will get away with your ego as you will realise what you have lost. You will regret many decisions taken wrong. You will try to make things favourable on the personal front as the spouse will be annoyed. It will be a normal day on the work- front, but work-related travelling will be hectic. You may encounter a stranger, who will become special soon. Avoid discussing or revealing your secrets to anyone, as they will blackmail you. Don't leave any task pending on the work- front. People in a long-distance relationship will face trouble. Remove grudges and live a stress- free life. It will be a busy day for students as their career option will keep them occupied. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 11:00 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will feel relaxed as you will get rid of major trouble on the personal front. It will be a busy day professionally as meetings will keep you occupied. Your hobby will become your passion, making you successful. You will be able to spend quality time with family and also with yourself. A small trip with your loved ones is on the way. You will have an excellent opportunity on the work- front, making things favourable for you. Those in the private sector will have a busy day as month-end expectations will make the situation go haphazard. It will be a lucky day for those single or in the relationship as you may get a marriage proposal. The misunderstanding with your parents will come to an end. Improvement in health will make you enjoy the day. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You need to concentrate on yourself as things may get worse on the work-front. Beware- as someone close to you will hurt you the most. It will be a normal day on the financial front- though slight ups and downs will bother you. It will be a smooth day for married couples as a mutual agreement on a certain issue will make things normal. Your kid will make you feel proud on the academic front. A small conflict with your beloved will make you upset. Avoid long drive today. Businessmen will make the profit as their client will be cooperative. You may feel exhausted by the end of the day. A get- together organised by a close friend/ relative will make you feel special. Precaution needs to be taken for parents'. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You need to be careful in terms of health, especially heart- patients. Minor things will make you feel upset and you need to ignore them and move forward. It will be a busy day on the professional front as your back-log will make you work over-time. There may be a small argument in the family, but your spouse will help you resolve the issue. Avoid taking stress on the work- front which will deteriorate your health. Things will get normal by the end of the day. It will be a normal day for those in a relationship. Start your day with yoga to keep away stress. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 5:30 am to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will finally get relieved of legal proceeding as the decision will be in your favour. You will work with planning, which will be fruitful for your future. Things will be smooth on the professional front as your boss will be supportive and will appreciate your hard- work. You will be able to adjust well at your new office. Your habit of over- thinking will be hazardous for your health. It will be a great day for those into clothing business as best deal will come your way. An outing with your bestie can be refreshing and fun- loving. Relationship with your spouse will get better as you will try to make the situation normal. Your beloved will apologise for their mistake and work on making things better. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:30 pm to 5:20 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Stubborn nature of your kid will make you feel irritated and you will take a strict step to make things normal. Your spouse will be supportive in every sphere. Things will be favourable for newlywed couple and planning for a trip will be a great idea. You may be aggressive against your colleague, making situation disturbed at the office- front. You will find ways to resolve problems at every step today. Change of job is on your mind. Improvement in your father's health will make you stress- free after a long time. A long drive with your beloved will make you feel special. Feed a needy if possible. Lucky Colour: Rust Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It will be an excellent day in terms of finances as you will receive benefit overall. Purchase of a new vehicle is on the way. Those in the public sector will be caught up with the paperwork. It will be a busy day on the work- front as your targets are impending. Your parents will be extremely happy to see you progress. Kids are expected to come up with bright grades. Your compatibility with your boyfriend/ girlfriend will make you complete and proud. Married couples will be busy with family commitments. A close friend may surprise you by evening. Catching up with your favourite people will be rejuvenating. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January It will be an excellent day for students as their results will be outstanding, making parents will feel proud. It is the perfect time for those who are planning to go abroad for higher studies. Change of job is on your mind- especially those into the corporate sector. Your close relative or friend may fetch for help regarding employment. You will have a favourable day on the work-front as your colleagues will seek your guidance. It will be a busy day for married couples as family responsibilities will keep them busy. Elderly parents' will demand time. Those in the government sector will have a smooth day. Avoid fried and junk food. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 7:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will feel energetic on the work- front as your positive attitude will make things favourable. People will appreciate your endurance and perseverance. Though, you will feel exhausted at the end of the day but will be satisfied. It will be a smooth day on the family front as you will spend quality time with your family. Your kids will be an attention seeker and may demand something expensive. Your close relative might visit you. You will discuss some serious matter with your beloved, which will be for both of you. Avoid going to busy/ crowded areas or places. Your sibling will be supportive of an important decision regarding family. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 9:15 am to 3:00 pm