Daily Horoscope: 20 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will find it very difficult to strike a balance between your work and personal life. For the last few days, you have been constantly postponing your work. Today, the pressure of work in the office can complicate you so much that you will not get much opportunity to spend time with your family members. Today you can tackle some unfinished business at home. Under adverse circumstances, your partner will be fully supportive. If you are going to make an important decision today, you will not be able to reach any conclusion. It will be better to postpone it for some time. Today will be a good day in terms of finances. Today the expenses will be less. Today there will be some mental upheaval. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today your mood will be very good and you will enjoy your day to the fullest. You will have a lot of fun with your friends and family members. Today you leave the stress of your work because such opportunities are not available every day. This is the time to live freely, so do not waste it in an unnecessary mess. In your romantic life, you will get full support from your partner, which will make your date even more special. On the other hand, married couples will have to avoid unnecessary debate today, otherwise, the debate between you will spoil the atmosphere of your house. The situation will be favourable at your office. You will complete your work without any pressure. You will be lucky in terms of money. Your financial efforts will be successful and you will receive wealth today. The day is good in terms of health. After a long time, you will experience mental peace. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 1:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a relief for you in terms of health. Today you will feel quite energetic. You will remain strong mentally as well. Improvement in health will also boost your confidence. Today you will be able to focus on yourself. Think about your interests and make up your mind to do things that make you happy. In the same way, if you move forward in life with positivity, then you will find small problems even bigger. Today you are likely to get financial benefits which will make your financial situation better. You can plan to invest money in a new job. If you want to take your step in this direction, then luck can come with you. There will be compatibility in your married life. You will be happy to be with your partner. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 3:35 pm to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be very mentally disturbed. There will be many concerns in your mind. Today there will be many things that will increase your stress. In such a situation, you have to be patient. Instead of being afraid of the situation, you face family-related troubles. If you are a businessman, then today you should seek advice from your close ones to pursue or complete your plans. To improve your financial situation, you must take a firm decision. Don't waste your time just thinking, otherwise, it will be too late. Stay away from unnecessary tasks today. You pay attention to your important issues. If there is any kind of rift with the spouse today, then try to remain calm. Lucky Colour: White Good score: 36 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a satisfying day for you. You will be able to find a solution to your problems on the strength of your perseverance and patience. Everyone will appreciate you seeing your positivity. Talking about your romantic life, the tension that was in the relationship with your partner will end today and both of you will feel that your love is true. At the same time, married couples will be happy. Today will be mixed results in terms of money. Today you will not be able to save much. The situation will be favourable at your workplace. Continue your hard work and make efforts to move forward, but take care not to put more workload on yourself. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will not be a good day for you. Today you have to walk very thoughtfully. Avoid sharing your secret in front of others. Keep outsiders away from your personal issues as much as possible. Businessmen must be thoroughly examined before starting anything new. It is better that you proceed only after getting all the information related to your work. Your financial situation will be normal today. If you are thinking about spending any big time, then time is not favourable for this. In your romantic life, you may have a little disappointment today. Today you will not get a chance to meet your partner. If you are married then you need to pay more attention to your spouse. Lucky Colour: Yellow Good score: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will be quite satisfied with everything around you. Relationship with your spouse are likely to improve. Today, some changes in your beloved's behaviour are possible. It is possible that they must love you by forgetting the past. In such a situation, you must also give up your resentment. If you talk about your romantic life, then today will be a normal day. Maybe today your meeting is postponed at the last moment, but due to better mutual understanding, there will be no problem between you two. On the economic front, the day will be good. There will be no problem today with finances. Today all your attention will be on your work, on time all your work will also be completed. Talking about health, you will be fit today. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Good score: 43 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a very stressful day for you. There may be discord in the house due to financial problem. Due to lack of money, today you will miss your family responsibilities. By handling your rising expenses, you can improve your financial situation. You will be very worried about your children today. Their behaviour will not be right today. People who are working need to focus on their work, only then there will be progress. You have the ability to just keep working hard. Businessmen need to be careful today. Do not deal with your loss in a hurry. If you are going to do business with new people, then take your step forward carefully. Health matters will not be right today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your habit of talking without thinking can cause discord in the house today. Think before you speak, your situation will become worse. It will be better to control both your behaviour and speech today. The mood of your spouse will not be right. They may be angry or feel irritated today. If you discuss a sensitive issue, you will definitely have a confrontation. On the work front, the day will be a bit difficult. If you are employed, you can be assigned some important and difficult work. If you are negligent then your boss will be tough towards you. Any attempt to improve your financial situation may fail today. Today, due to financial constraints, many negative thoughts can come to mind. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a very auspicious day for unemployed people. After struggling for a long time, you will get some good news today. If you have given an interview for a job, then today you can get good news. The day will be fine in terms of money. Spend thoughtfully today, do not blow money by being overjoyed, otherwise in the evening you will return home empty-handed. Your personal life will be happy and you will get support and affection from your parents. You will not be able to spend much time with your spouse today. Maybe your work today must keep you very busy throughout the day. Talking about your health, you will be troubled by the cold. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 12:55 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Suddenly, a guest may come to your house today and it may disrupt your plans for the day. This may cause you some problems. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Today you can spend more than necessary. If you want to talk to your seniors in the office about something important, then do it with confidence. It is possible that you will surely get success. If you do business then today you will be able to work easily with the help of your partner in a stressful situation. If you are married, then you will have a good understanding with your partner. Talking about health, you will feel very good today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm