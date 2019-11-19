Daily Horoscope: 19 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will feel emotionally weak today and even a small thing may hurt your feelings. Control your emotions otherwise your day may get wasted. If you are going to make a decision related to your family, take it very carefully as it may affect your entire family in the future. If your money was stuck somewhere for a long time, there are chances of getting back your money. Today, you may have to work hard to complete an important task at the office. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:50 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day will be very important for traders. If you were caught in a legal case recently, today you may get some good news as if, you may get out of the trouble. For employees, the day is not so good. You will not be focussed on your work due to laziness. You are advised to avoid such kind of negligence. Today, your mind will be full of thoughts due to the reshuffle of your planets. In this situation, work patiently and everything will be resolved. Financial conditions will improve. The atmosphere at home will be peaceful and relationship with family members will improve. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 12:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are going through any problem related to family, today you may get rid of those problems and will be able to relax and spend a lot of time with your family members. At the workplace, employees are likely to get success. There will be love and peace in marital life and you will get support from your spouse as expected, which will make you happy. Avoid lending money today as it may get stuck for a long time. The day is good in terms of health as you feel good both physically and mentally strong. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 1:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The day will be full of tension in married life. Disputes with your spouse may cause a problem and you will find it very difficult to explain them. If you are unemployed, you are very likely to get a job today after a lot of struggles. A good position in a good company is also expected. If you do business, matters which was stuck due to a financial problem will be solved today and you may get your money back. Talk about health, you may get problems related to skin. Stay clean and healthy. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day will be very special in love matters as today, you will get full support from your partner. This will increase the closeness between both of you. You may feel a little frustrated today at the workplace. You will feel that even after a lot of hard work, you are not getting an expected result. This may give you a feeling to switch your job but you need to stay calm and positive during this situation. Believe in your ability, think positive and work hard. Financial conditions will remain normal. Avoid spending a lot as it may unbalance your budget. You may feel weak today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September At the beginning of your day, there will be feelings of disappointment in the mind, but as time will pass by, things will come in your favour. The wise behaviour of your spouse will make you happy today. With their help, you may easily solve any serious issue related to the house. The condition will be favourable in the workplace. Your seniors will be very happy with your work and may give you a big achievement. The day will be normal for businessmen. If you want to make a big profit, work hard as the more you will work, the bigger the profit you will receive. If you talk about health, today you may suffer from insomnia. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October In financial matters, the day is good. Some of your plans or efforts can become successful which may give you a good benefit. All you need to do is use the money carefully. Conditions will be favourable at the workplace. Seeing your hard work and ability, your seniors can entrust you with some important work. Complete it with full dedication and you will surely get progress in the days to come. Businessmen can make a small investment today and may get a reasonable profit. It is advisable to avoid doing any work in haste. If you face any adverse situation, you are advised to act wisely. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a student, you need to pay special attention to your studies. Do not waste your precious time on unnecessary things. You may have to go to the hospital today due to the illness of any of your family members. Hospital dues may imbalance your budget and increase your stress at the same time. If you are doing a job and wish to get a hike, you are likely to get success today. The day is also good for businessmen. Your business will grow further and will take you a step ahead towards your goal. Today, you will spend a very good time with your partner. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 12:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The day will be great and you will be able to spend a funfilled time with friends and family. Maybe you can also go for a walk with everyone which will make you feel quite good upon getting such happiness after a long time. Today you can work on some important plans. You can also take some important decisions to move forward in a planned way. You will soon see positive improvement in your career and great success in terms of money. If you have applied for a loan in the bank, then today you may get some good news. Today you will feel mental peace and stability. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will be free from stress. In almost every case, you will receive the expected results. If there was some bitterness in the relationship with a family member, everything will become normal today. Relationship with your spouse will be good and they will support you in every work. Today, you will feel like to spend more time with your partner. From many days, you were not getting success but today, you will find that your every problem is solved. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Conflicts in marital life are possible today. It is better to control your anger as things may get worse. Such problems may take away your peace of mind and affect your work. Due to this, you will be stressful today and some of your work may remain incomplete today. Father's health may decline. They need good care at this time. If you get a chance to invest today, take any decision only after consulting your financial advisor. Talk about health, you may get cold today so, take care. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:30 am