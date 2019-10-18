Daily Horoscope: 18 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are travelling for work today, do not forget to keep the necessary documents with you. Even if you forget to take the documents with you, do not worry too much as it can worsen your health. Work pressure in the office will be moderate. Today you will be able to get some extra time for yourself. There will be compatibility in married life. Relationship with your spouse will remain sweet. Some problems are possible with siblings and they may increase your stress. Take care of your health and exercise daily to keep yourself fit and agile. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 12:25 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your boss will keep an eye on you, so it is better that you focus on your work. The financial condition will be good and today you have a new chance to earn money. Also, your father will help you financially. Marital life will be happy,. Your health will be very good. Avoid interfering in your partner's affairs today, as misunderstandings can arise between you. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be happiness and peace within family. You may have a small quarrel with your partner but it will resolve soon. Stay away from gossips in the office and try to complete the pending tasks as well. Today is a good day on the economic front. Your financial efforts are likely to be successful. The day is not good for travelling. Avoid going on a long journey as it will make you feel tired and weak. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, today may feel hopeless. There will be happiness and love in married life and your spouse will support you. Some people may try to take advantage of your generosity. Think well before taking any financial decisions because there is a possibility of a big loss today. To stay healthy, take adequate rest along with drinking good food. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The money received will be as expected. Today you will be in a mood to spend too much, but you should try to save more. There may be some problems in the family life. Some issues need immediate attention, otherwise it can have a bad effect on your work. You will complete few incomplete tasks today. You may be given a new responsibility. It will make you feel a little stressed but everything is possible with a calm mind and good planning. Relationship with your spouse will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:20 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The day is auspicious in terms of money and your financial situation will improve. You will also be able to pay off the debts. Today, your father will be a little unhappy with you; he may not agree with your decisions. You also need to pay more attention to married life. Try to have an open conversation with your partner today and do not lie to him/her. Business related travel will be beneficial. You may visit a religious place in the evening. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your hard work will be rewarded with a promotion and increment. Today things will go in your favour and you will achieve success in lmost everything. Talking about the financial situation, you can earn a lot of money today as you will come across a good opportunity. The day is favourable for those ina relationship. You will have a good time with your friends. Despite the busy routine, you will be able to spend some good moments with your spouse today. Health will be good. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The office environment will be good and your performance will also improve. Your efforts will be fruitful and you will be happy. If you face a challenging situation today, then keep your attitude honest and clear. Happiness and peace will remain in married life. You can express your feelings openly in front of your spouse. Avoid interfering in others' affairs to avoid trouble today. You will be able to earn extra today. Your old and important contacts can be of great use to you. Today you will find yourself relaxed. It is not a good day for travel. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December With a positive attitude, try to solve the problems going on in your married life. Everything will be normal in romantic life, mutual understanding with your partner will be better today. A wrong decision in the past can disturb your mental peace. You will find yourself alone and be unable to take a decision. It is advisable that you talk to someone close to you. Today is auspicious for the businessmen. On the other hand, work pressure may increase for employees. However, you will get the full support of the seniors Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are in any difficulty, then listen to the advice of the elders, you will definitely get a solution to your problems. All your work will be completed on time without any interruption, while the business people are advised to be careful and avoid arguments with your partner. Your spouse's poor health will be a matter of concern. Do not lend money today. You will gain confidence with the love and support of the parents. Avoid doing risky jobs today as you may get hurt. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 11:50 am to 2:25 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is a great day for married couples. Your love, friendship and bonding will increase. You will achieve success in your field. Today, you will find yourself full of energy. A puja or havan can also be organized at home and you will be able to spend some great time with your family. The journey done for business purposes will prove to be auspicious. Avoid any kind of debate today because things can go against you and you can be in big trouble. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm