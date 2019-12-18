18 December Horoscope: Stress Will Rule The Marital Life Of Sagittarians Today

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will be able to complete all your important tasks on time and will proceed according to your plans. If you face any adverse situation today, then fret not, you will be able to solve that problem very easily. If you want to start a new business, then collect all the information today, and it may turn out to be very useful in the long run. Your financial condition will be good. With a little bit of understanding and hard work, you will be able to earn some extra money today. Apart from this, you can also decide to invest today. Your love with your spouse will grow and you will feel a different kind of bonding with them. Talking about your health, there may be some problems related to the eyes today. Good color: dark green Lucky number: 9 Auspicious time: 4:15 am to 1 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your close friend with whom you had a feud for the past few days will end today and once again you will see love and friendship blossoming between you both. This will make you very happy and will add charm to your romantic life as well. Today you can go for a date at a particular place with your partner. There may be some problems in your office today. It is possible that you have to listen to the criticisms of your seniors today, which can weaken your confidence. However, you should not get influenced by such bitter things and focus more on your work. Money related matters will be better than usual today. Today you can spend some more money if you want to. Your health will be good. Good color: dark blue Good score: 5 Good Time: 3 pm to 4:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The office environment will be very good today. You will be able to impress the higher officials greatly with your hard work. Today you will spend your life in accomplishing an important task. On the other hand, for traders, it is expected to be a normal day. Today you will get profit, but there is also a possibility of loss. So take your business decisions very thoughtfully. There will be happiness and peace in family life. If you are married, today your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. They will love to spend some more time with you. Lovers will also have a good day as well. Today, both of you will open up to each other and have fun. As far as your financial situation is concerned, today will be a good day for you to take any decision. However you are advised to avoid spending a huge amount. Good color: light yellow Auspicious number: 16 Good Time: 6 pm to 8:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You have to avoid spending more than your fixed budget, otherwise due to financial constraints, many of your important works will remain incomplete. Try to increase your income, you are expected to get success soon. If you do business then you can get a great opportunity today. Take full advantage of this opportunity, your business will grow significantly. If there was any obstruction in your work, today with the help of your seniors you will handle it. You will be able to complete your work very comfortably. Your personal relationship will be normal. Relationship with your family members will be good, especially your mother can get any benefit today. Health matters will be better as well. Good color: orange Lucky number: 9 Auspicious time: 12 noon to 3 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will feel much better emotionally as your stress will decrease. For the past few days, the atmosphere in your home was not good. You were depressed and disappointed due to your estrangement with your family members, but today you will get some good results. You will get full support of your siblings. However, you will also have to wait for the rest of the members to calm their anger. Your marital life will be blissful. Your spouse will stand with you even in difficult situations. Today is not a good day for you on the economic front. You may have to suffer the wrong result of any hasty financial decision. Talking about love, you may have to make a big compromise today. Good color: purple Lucky number: 28 Good time: 9 am to 3:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You have been working continuously for the last few days, in such a situation you could not find time for yourself but today you can plan to move around to overcome your boredom. Today will be a good day at the work front. Although today the responsibility of completing any difficult task on time will be on you, but you will carry out this responsibility well. On the economic front, the days are good, but your habit of spending it without thinking can hamper any of your plans today. If you do business, then you are going to be very busy with it. Conditions will remain stressful in your romantic life. Due to not giving enough time to your partner, there may be a dispute between both of you. Good color: Cream Lucky number: 20 Good time: 6:35 pm to 9:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The problems of your married life will be solved today. You will realize how lucky you are that you have found such an understanding life partner. You are likely to get fair results in your romantic life. You will be very happy knowing your partner's mind. Today you can also get a beautiful gift from them. On the other hand, you will be disappointed due to lack of support from the parents and their behaviour can even hurt you. However, such instances will not last long. Soon you will see an improvement in the situation. Your financial condition will be normal, so today you are advised to avoid spending it openly. Talking about health, you will be troubled by cold today. Good color: red Lucky number: 14 Auspicious time: 5 am to 12 noon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front, you are expected to get proper results today. You will be able to work with full concentration due to removing any major obstacles in your work. If you do a job, today, with the support of seniors, your confidence level will increase. Today you will also have some new experiences. Talking about finances, today will be auspicious for you. Today will little effort, you can receive more money, but to keep your financial position strong, you have to spend money thoughtfully. Your personal relationships will be good. You will get full support of your loved ones in the ups and downs of life, especially with the emotional support of the parents, they will remain mentally strong. Good color: Brown Auspicious number: 24 Good time: 3:30 pm to 6:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Due to being busy in work, today you will not be able to give enough time to your spouse, due to which there will be tension between both of you. The aggressive mood of your beloved can cause a big issue. In such a situation, you have to work very calmly and also have to behave in a balanced manner, otherwise the environment of the house may deteriorate. Your concern about children may increase. You will feel that they are deviating from their goal. You should guide them and treat them with love as far as possible. Declining money conditions are possible. Today, maybe you have to spend a lot of money in one pending court case. Talking about health, today you will be under stress most of the time, due to which you will feel weak physically. Good color: orange Lucky number: 2 Auspicious time: 8 am to 11 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will experience true love in your romantic life. The changed behavior of your partner will make you very happy. Not only this, you can also make a new promise to your partner today. It will be a normal for people who are married. Talking about health, you are advised to avoid working continuously. Take some rest in between, otherwise there may be a serious problem. Do not force your loved ones for anything, otherwise the peace of your home may be disturbed. There can also be bitterness in your relationships but you are expected to progress in your work and later you will thank your seniors wholeheartedly. On the economic front, today is a good day. Good color: white Auspicious number: 44 Good Time: 2 pm to 5 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Do not let negative thoughts like fear and doubt dominate you, but keep trying with full positivity and you will definitely get success. To get rid of the troubles in your married life, you will have to be transparent with your spouse about the issues. Maybe today they will understand your point. Today, poor health of a family member can increase your anxiety. As far as your work is concerned, first of all you need to solve the problems of your personal life only then you will be able to work with full integrity. If you don't learn from your mistakes and repeat them, then you may get in trouble. If you are going to travel today, then there is a possibility that this trip will be postponed at the last moment. Good color: Green Auspicious number: 4 Good time: 7:55 am to 11:25 am