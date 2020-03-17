Daily Horoscope: 17 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is an auspicious day on the economic front. Your continuous efforts can bring you fruits today. Not only this, but you can also shop for any precious item that you were trying to buy for a long time. Some benefits associated with a land house are possible. On the work front, the day is very good, with job promotions, one can get the good news of increments as well. Also, your seniors will be happy with your best work. Today you will get help from a friend and your important stalled work will be completed. your personal life will be happy. Your relations with your family members will also be good. The day will be favourable for students. Especially if you are waiting for the result of any competitive exam, then you are likely to get success. Relationship with your spouse will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you are advised to be careful. The enemy side will remain active and will try its best to hinder your actions. Today, a little carelessness can cause a lot of trouble for you. If you talk about money then you will get money today, but you will be very worried due to a sudden increase in expenses. In this way, a continuous increase in expenses will also reduce your accumulated capital, it will be better if you take some concrete steps in time. Conditions will be favourable in Ikaryakshetra. You can take part in an important meeting in the office today. Senior will give great importance to your opinion, which will strengthen your confidence. your personal life will be happy. Relationship with the family will be strong, especially parents will get full support. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be auspicious on the work front. If you are engaged in some big work, then senior in the office today will be very impressed by the ability of your leadership. If you continue to work in this way, then you will get proper benefits of it very soon. If you are a businessman then today you can get a good profit. Your business will grow rapidly. All this is the result of your right decision and hard work. There will be discord in your personal life. Relationships with family members may worsen, especially with brothers you may have ideological differences. In such a situation, you have to work very calmly and patiently. Whatever situation you face, you have to keep your speech and behaviour balanced. Health matters will not be right today, you will be upset due to the emergence of some chronic disease. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today may bring some good opportunity for you. It is better that you keep the doors of your mind open so that this opportunity does not get out of your hands. Talking about money, today's day will give mixed results. If you want to increase your income then you need to think differently. However, if you do not adopt the short-cut route in the pursuit of quick profits, it will be better. There will be love and peace in married life. Life partner will get full support. At the same time, today will be very important in the case of love. If you are thinking of putting a love proposal in front of someone, then time is favourable for this. You are likely to get positive answers. You can get some good news in the evening. You must also take adequate rest along with a balanced diet to improve health. At this time you are advised to avoid working continuously. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Happiness and peace will remain in marital life. Big changes can be seen in the life-partner's nature. Today, they are going to do something for you that will deepen the love between you two. If you are associated with business, then a big profit is waiting for you today. Today you can also travel long distances for work. On the other hand, the employed people may have to face an odd situation in the office today. Your slightest carelessness can be a burden on you. Better do your work carefully. On the economic front, you can expect to get tremendous benefits today. Today, getting a new source of income will remove all your worries. The day is good for loving couples. Today you will be successful in taking enough time for your boyfriend /girlfriend and all their complaints will be removed from you. Lucky Colour: yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September An atmosphere with your spouse today can spoil the atmosphere of the house. In such a situation, you have to keep your behaviour balanced otherwise your relationship may be weak. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. Your income will be good, but today some big expenses are likely. Also, this is not a good time to invest. It is possible that today someone must try to trick you into a clever financial plan. You must be careful. Your carelessness can upset your parents today. It will be better to fulfil whatever responsibility assigned to them by them with honesty. The students' day will be tough. Lack of concentration can increase your complications. Today will be a very busy day in the office. You may have to work more than your capacity today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the economic front, the day will be expensive. Today you can spend a lot more on fulfilling domestic responsibilities. On the work front, the day will be very busy and tired. For some time, you were careless about your work, but today your seniors can deal strictly with you. It is possible that today you are under pressure to complete the pending works. There will be confusion regarding business matters. If you are in dilemma about a deal, then you must proceed only with proper advice. The atmosphere of the house may deteriorate today. Disputes with family members are possible due to disagreements with them. You must comfortably and calmly explain them. Nobody benefits from the debate. There will also be tension in married life. There will be fierceness in your life partner's nature. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 2:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the economic front, the day is not well. You have to keep an eye on your pocket. If today you are planning to buy or spend some big money, then spend money thinking only otherwise you may get into trouble. Today will prove to be quite romantic in the case of love. Today the romantic meeting of both of you will be quite interesting. It is possible that something about your partner may surprise you. There will be happiness and peace in your married life and both of you will feel happy after getting along with each other. Suddenly increasing responsibilities in your office will make you feel tired. Work pressure may also be the reason for your frustration. Today, do not blindly trust the things heard and test their truth thoroughly. Health-related problems may occur. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do not talk carefully, you may have to be humiliated. Your habit of talking randomly can cause embarrassment among people today. If you pay attention to your work in the office, it will be better to remove the shortcomings of your colleagues and somewhere you are spoiling your image. Today this nature of yours can be severely criticized. Also, your relationships with your superiors can also deteriorate. If you want happiness and peace in your married life, then you need to avoid doubting your partner unnecessarily. It will be good if you do not form an opinion towards your beloved by coming to the words of a third person. Your worries will increase with mutual estrangement among family members. Today there can be some stresses regarding money also. Maybe this will hamper your important work today. Your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm