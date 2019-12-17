Daily Horoscope 17 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you may get a great surprise from someone close to you, which will make you extremely happy. Today, your mood will be very good and you will have a lot of fun. As far as your work is concerned, it will not be right for you to postpone today's important work tomorrow. It is possible that this attitude will not go well with your seniors in the office. You better do your work on time. On the other hand, if you are a trader, today you can do a big business transaction, which was stuck for a long time. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Relationship with your loved ones will be good. Today you can spend more time with your family members. Good colour: purple Good score: 1 Auspicious time: 5:15 am to 2 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will daydream most of the time and if you do this, it will be difficult for you to achieve success. Today you need to do something courageous and move forward towards your goal. Students need to be more serious about their studies. Prepare your exam with full concentration so that you get the expected results. Today you will feel very emotional. Even small things can hurt you. In such a situation, you need to take charge of yourself. Your seniors will talk to you about the new project you will be working on in the office today. Due to financial instability for some time, you were very upset, but today you can get some good results. Good colour: dark red Lucky number: 23 Auspicious time: 9:50 am to 12: 20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you need to be very careful and avoid doing risky work otherwise you may get hurt. It will be a very important day on the work front, especially the business people can get a chance to increase their contacts today. You should take full advantage of this opportunity as it can be beneficial in the future. Talking on the work front, your performance will be good. If you keep working like this, then soon your career will take a new turn. Your financial condition will be in good. In the second part of the day, you may gain wealth. The atmosphere in your home will be good. You will get love and support from your family members. As far as your marital life is concerned, today you will be able to understand the importance of this relationship. You will feel quite embarrassed about mistreating your spouse. Good colour: orange Auspicious number: 7 Good Time: 1:05 PM to 9:05 PM

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today, due to the emergence of health-related problems, you may face a lot of issues. You may also feel lethargic today. To stay fit and active you need to exercise daily. Also, you need to eat food on time. This will be an auspicious day for the employed people. The promotion that you were hoping for a long time may come your way. You may get a senior position in your workplace. Today will also be a good day for traders. You can get good profits. However, while making any major or important business decisions today, try to understand your partner's side too. Today will be a good day in terms of finances. Good colour: yellow Auspicious number: 21 Auspicious time: 8:15 am to 12 noon

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you stay away from your family, today you will get a chance to spend more time with your loved ones. These moments will become memorable for a long time. Today will be a great day in terms of love. For some time, your relationship with your partner was not going well. Due to their aggressive nature, the distance between the two of you had increased considerably, but today their mood will remain somewhat changed. It is possible once again that they extend their hand towards you with love. It will be better if you also cooperate fully on your behalf. You will be able to get rid of money related concerns today, because of your effort there will be a new source of income. At this time you are advised to avoid haste in your financial matters. Good color: pink Lucky number: 30 Auspicious time: 5:55 am to 3 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you can make some important plans to strengthen your financial position. Maybe you will get full help from someone close to you. Talking about romantic life, if you are looking for a partner then you will feel disappointed. Maybe what you consider to be your perfect partner may not be right for you. If you are married, today you will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. Today you may plan something special to spend a beautiful day. Conditions will be favourable in the workplace. Today you can get some good news. If you have applied for a job in a new city, then you are likely to get success. Good colour: Green Auspicious number: 9 Good Time: 5: 20 pm to 9 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you have recently received a big financial benefit, then today you can take a chance while taking a financial decision. However, this time your overconfidence will prove to be harmful. It is better if you make your decisions carefully. Today will be a good day for the students. You will overcome any obstacle in your education with the help of your teachers so that you will be able to study with full integrity. Family life will be normal. Relationship with family members will remain in harmony. Love and mutual understanding will increase with your life partner, today both of you will spend a beautiful and happy day away from stress. Talking about work, today will be good for you. You will work diligently and live up to the expectations of the seniors. Health matters will be fine today. Good colour: Maroon Lucky number: 30 Good Time: 1:45 pm to 8:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today your feelings of love will be very strong. You may also decide to get married. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of a marriage proposal for unmarried people. Today you will be full of enthusiasm. You can get good results on the work front. You can achieve good success today with your intelligence and cleverness. You will give a befitting reply to your enemies and they will bow before you. There will be an increase in wealth today and you can get big benefit from the recent investment. Today you have to take special care of your health, you will be troubled by toothache, gas or acidity problem. Good colour: white Good score: 43 Good Time: 1 pm to 9 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will get good results in terms of money. Today you will be in a mood to hang out and have fun. Maybe you spend a lot of money on this. Do not worry because even if you spend a lot more today, there will be no problem. Your personal relationships will be great. There will be harmony among family members and your life partner will also have a very good mood. Today will be a reminder of the past. You didn't get much success in the work for a long time, but today you will surprise everyone by giving your best. Talking about health, you will be peaceful today and quite satisfied with your life. Good colour: dark green Auspicious number: 26 Good time: 8 am to 12: 20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The atmosphere of the house will not be good today. Domestic issues will dominate the mind and you will experience mental disturbance. You may have differences with family members about something. Even if you have an argument with someone, you have to refrain from turning back. On the work front, you may have to face many challenges due to which you will feel a lot of pressure. Today, you will not get any special support from the seniors. This time is not favourable for traders. You not take any big decision today. Some improvements in the economic situation are possible but there may be some big expenses even if you do not want to spend money. Today is also not good in terms of health so take care of yourself. Good colour: orange Lucky number: 14 Good time: 1: 25 to 5: 30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, small fights with a spouse are possible, but if you want, you can prevent a big dispute. You need to be very balanced on your part. You will be worried today due to the decline in the health of the father. However, there is no need to panic, due to proper care and treatment, he will soon see improvement in his health. Secondly, you also need to take care of your health. To increase your energy level, you should also relax apart from working too much. The day will be normal on the work front. Do not let loneliness dominate you. It is better to spend time with your loved ones or go out for a walk. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Good colour: Cream Auspicious number: 11 Good Time: 4 pm to 10 pm