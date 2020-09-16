Daily Horoscope: 16 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Day is likely to be mixed for businessmen. Given the current situation, you are advised to avoid storing more goods. The natives of the job should avoid gossiping in the office. It would be better if you do not share your personal things with colleagues. You have to make some important decisions to improve Your financial situation. Keep a record of your expenses properly. Your personal life will be normal. Spend time with your loved ones, your stress will reduce. Today your mind will be somewhat depressed. You may have some unknown fear. Talking about your health, there may be a problem related to muscles or nerves today. You should avoid lifting heavyweights. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today there is a sign of a big change in your life, but there is no need to panic, you will get positive results. At this time you need to work hard to pursue your plans. You are moving in the right direction, just keep your confidence up. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Both of you will support each other in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Happiness will come from the child side too. Talking about money, today's day will give mixed results for you. Today after a lot of struggle you will get money. It is better that you use your money properly so that you can get benefit in future. Health matters will remain soft. Take time for yourself too so that you get enough rest. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number:4 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a good start to the day. Mentally, you will be strong and you will feel positive. If you work, you can get the fruits of your hard work. You can get good news of your progress in the office. At the same time, businessmen can also get good benefits, especially those who trade iron will be profitable. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have lots of fun with younger members of your household. Students can get great relief. With the help of gurus, the obstacle in education will be removed today. Your financial situation will be fine. Your financial efforts can be fruitful. Your health will be very good and you will be very happy. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Conditions will be favorable in the field. Due to hard work, your confidence will increase and you will be quite happy. If you do business then you can get good results from any important decision taken in the past. Your battered business will once again move forward. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Mind will be relieved by spending time with parents. Apart from this, your father can also guide you. The closeness with your spouse will increase. Today, the anger of your beloved will calm down and their behavior will also soften. Keep in mind your words while interacting with friends, otherwise laughter can be a matter of controversy. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number:5 Lucky Time: 8:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Conditions in marital life will be tense. Toughness in speech can lead to a deteriorating relationship with your spouse. Do not get angry and take any decision that you regret later. Personal life troubles can affect your work. You have to keep your mind calm so that your work continues smoothly. Some improvement in the situation of money is possible. Wealth is being acquired. You need to take very careful decisions in financial matters. Meditate daily for mental peace. Your health is equally important with work, so take care of yourself. Today you can get a beautiful gift from someone close. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will be very happy and will do all your work diligently. Employees will have a busy day. You can have an important meeting today. Seniors will be satisfied with your performance. There may be some improvement in the economic condition of businessmen. However, before you take any decision, think carefully. Your personal life will be happy. The day will be spent with your family. Avoid arguing unnecessarily with your spouse. You should work wisely to maintain the peace of your home. The day will be mixed in terms of money. Your financial situation will be good but expenses are possible to increase. If you want to get married, then you can get some good news today. The day is favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number:16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You have to control your temper, especially in the workplace you have to be very balanced. Avoid arguing with your boss, otherwise one of your mistakes may be overshadowed by you. Businessmen are also advised to stay away from debate. If you do business in partnership, then try to keep good coordination with your partner. Your financial situation will be normal. It would be better if you do not spend more today. Conditions in your personal life will be full of north ascension. Ideological differences are possible with the elders of your household. Do not do anything that hurts their heart. Today, your health can be affected due to high stress. Overall, this day will be full of challenges for you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number:20 Lucky Time: 4:45 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the economic front, this time is not right for you. You have to make your decisions very thoughtfully, otherwise loss is possible. Avoid borrowing and lending. If you do a job, then try to do whatever work you are assigned today. Do not get lazy at all, it can be difficult for you. Businessmen will avoid making any major investment. Time is not right for new work. Your personal life will be happy. You will get support from family members, especially you will spend a good time with your spouse. Talking about your health, today will be a good day. Exercise daily with good food and drink to increase your energy. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will be very worried and there will be some turmoil in your mind, but with the support and love of your loved ones, there will be a new energy in you. If you do a job and want to win the trust of high officials, then you need to be devoted to your work. You will also get good benefits by working together with everyone. The day will be mixed for businessmen. You may have to work very hard to make up for any recent losses. On the economic front, the day will be better. Today your financial situation can improve. There will be tension in married life. Your spouse's harsh attitude may bother you. Talking about your health, today will be a good day. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number:32 Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 12:25 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today your health should be your priority. The positions of the planets are not giving good signs about health. You have to take more care of yourself. If you work, today all your work will be completed on time. Also you will get full support of colleagues. Your relations with high officials will be good. Merchants can get small fat benefits. However, in the second half of the day, a business case may bother you. If you are a student then you should make the best use of your time. Instead of paying more attention to things here and there, you should study diligently. Talking about money, your expenses will be reduced today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number:40 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the work front, the day will be quite tiring. If you work, you may have to work very hard to complete an important task. Apart from this, the burden of pending works will also be on you. Small businessmen may face any challenge today. Talking about money, there are signs of economic benefits. Today you can also repay an old loan. The atmosphere of your house will be good. Although you will not get a chance to spend more time with your family members, there will be love and bonding in the relationship. Better understanding with your life partner. Talking about your health, if you have a skin problem then avoid being negligent. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 2:20 pm