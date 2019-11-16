ENGLISH

    Daily Horoscope: 16 November 2019

    By Lekhaka

    Do you want to know how your day is going to be? Will you be successful or will you fail? Is it a good day for you health? Read the daily horoscope to know.

    Array

    Aries: 21 March - 19 April

    Today your elder brother has to be alert in terms of his health. If you work hard, you may see a big change happening today. You may also get information related to your transfer today. You may get a promotion and you will be very excited. You will gain wealth but you may also incur expenses today. You will feel much calmer and better today. Whatever be the situation before you, you will face it very easily. Married couples will also get the love and support of their spouse. You may be promoted soon. You may also get success in business.

    Lucky Colour: Pink

    Lucky Number: 9

    Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

    Array

    Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    Today you are very likely to get the fruit of your hard work. You may also get a promotion. It is better to think well before spending money as you may face difficulties in the future. Your spouse will be in a good mood due to which there will be love and belonging between you and both. Today will be a very romantic day for those in a relationship. Your health will be very good due to which you will be able to do your best.

    Lucky Colour: Blue

    Lucky Number: 10

    Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:20 pm

    Array

    Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

    Today, your career will take a new turn. You will feel that you are going in the right direction and if you keep working in this way, then soon all your dreams will be fulfilled. Business people are likely to get big profits today. When it comes to investment, you need to decide very thoughtfully. There will be happiness and peace in married life. If you are a student, you need to pay special attention to your studies to taste success. Today you have to avoid selfish people, as such people may try to take advantage of you. Your health will be perfect and you will feel energetic.

    Lucky Colour: Purple

    Lucky Number: 7

    Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

    Array

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    Marital life will be happy. Together with your spouse, you will relive old memories. Both of you may also visit your favourite place. It will be a good day for finances. There are likely to be some benefits in the second half of the day. You may have a dispute with someone in the office today; you need to avoid pointing out the mistakes of your colleagues. You just keep doing your work in peace. Today will be good day for traders. You can expect good profits. It is a good day in terms of health.

    Lucky Colour: Orange

    Lucky Number: 12

    Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm

    Array

    Leo: 23 July - 22 August

    Along with hard work, positive thinking is also required for you to succeed. If you want to perform well, then take adequate rest with good food. The financial situation is not good. Your money may be stolen or lost. You have to be careful. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Your parents will be happy with you and you will also get their blessings. There will be sweetness in relationship with spouse. Today will be a good day for those in a relationship. Spending time with your partner will increase your happiness.

    Lucky Colour: Maroon

    Lucky Number: 22

    Lucky Time: 6:15 am to 1:40 am

    Array

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    Your seniors will not be more happy with your work. They have been ignoring the frequent mistakes made by you for a long time, but today they could be really mad at you. It is better to be careful today. If you want peace in married life, then avoid controlling your spouse. A small quarrel may arise between you two. On the economic front, the day can give mixed results. Stay away from lottery and betting today. You may get some financial benefits in the second half of the day. You may feel some mental stress today. It would be better if you focus on your health.

    Lucky Colour: Pink

    Lucky Number: 6

    Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

    Array

    Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    It is a good day for married couples. If you are having problems with your spouse, then today you are likely to improve your relationship. You are advised to listen and understand the words of your spouse carefully. You may come across challenges. You need to keep your attitude positive. You will feel that things are in your favour. You need to be careful in terms of money. Your money can be stolen or lost. You will feel a bit lethargic today.

    Lucky Colour: Green

    Lucky number: 20

    Lucky Time: 10:35 am to 7:00 pm

    Array

    Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

    Your health will be perfect. You will feel quite excited and energetic. You will easily handle minor tasks. You will find out that your seniors were examining your work and they are very happy and satisfied with you. You will get the blessings of parents. The financial situation will improve. You are expected to get rid of any old debts. It is a good day to start a new job or business. Today you will be in good health.

    Lucky colour: Dark Red

    Lucky Number: 4

    Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

    Array

    Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

    You may face some challenges today due to which you may feel stressed. The atmosphere of the house will be turbulent. You will have to resolve matters peacefully. You have to be careful in financial matters. It is better to avoid investing today. The workload will be more due to which you will feel tired. You also need to pay attention to yourself. Health will be good. You may also take part in a religious event today.

    Lucky Colour: White

    Lucky Number: 11

    Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

    Array

    Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    There will be problems in married life. Keep yourself calm in difficult situations. It is a day of fun and joy. Today you will get new sources of income. But the people of the house will criticize your expensive nature. Do not waste time in finding flaws of others and focus on your work. Travel will make you tired and stressed but it will prove to be financially beneficial. The day will be normal on the work front. The health of the parents will be good and they will get your full support. To increase your energy level, you should give yourself enough rest.

    Lucky Colour: Yellow

    Lucky Number: 23

    Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 5:00 pm

    Array

    Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

    If you want to maintain your mental peace, then spend time with optimistic people. Today is a good day in terms of finances. The problems related to money will be solved. However, there may be differences with siblings. You will have to handle the matter very wisely, otherwise the peace of the house may be disturbed and it will increase the stress of your parents. Today will be favourable for students.

    Lucky Colour: Blue

    Lucky Number: 31

    Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

    Array

    Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

    Your health will improve and you will be able to complete some of your incomplete tasks. You are expected to get financial help today. Relationship with spouse will be good and you will take big decisions at home. On the other hand, in the case of those in love, the situation is not favourable. It will be better if you do not make a comment about your partner in front of others. The work atmosphere will be good and seniors will appreciate you.

    Lucky Colour: Cream

    Lucky Number: 10

    Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

    daily horoscope horoscope
    Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
