Daily Horoscope: 15 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April After a long time, you will have fun today. You better take advantage of this opportunity. Going to a party with friends or watching a movie can be a good option. If you want peace in your home, then you have to avoid putting pressure on your family to do anything. You also need to think about their happiness and feelings. Your financial condition will be normal. Avoid spending too much today. Talking about work, today will not be beneficial for the traders. Today will be a good day for employed people. You may feel lethargic, but you also understand the value of time, so none of your work will be incomplete. Health will be good and mentally you will feel better. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will get good results in the field. Your work will be successful. You will get full support from colleagues and superiors. The partnership will be profitable for traders today. Married life will be good. Today can be a difficult day for those in a relationship. Family matters need to be taken seriously. If you are negligent, a big problem can arise. Due to your angry nature, you may face some problems. Today your health will be good, but you will have to avoid stress. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 3:15 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Marital life will be happy. Relationship with spouse will remain strong. Today you will feel very fortunate because today you are likely to get more benefits with less effort. On the financial front, the day can give mixed results. There is a possibility of getting wealth, but expenses may also increase. You need to be very balanced. Today will be fine on the work front. If you are having any health problems, consult a good doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Do not be hasty in doing any work today because it can lead to a big loss. You will spend time with your spouse today. You may face some challenges today. You may be given some work in which you have less interest and experience. It is the right time to bring out the hidden talent in you. You will be under stress today. It would be better if you pay attention take your decisions thoughtfully. It would be better to keep your mind calm. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 9:30 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very important for you. You may have to take a major decision in your personal life. On the family front, the day is not good. You may not get support from your family members. There can be some big problems in the workplace today. You must be careful because someone can plot against you. Do not be hasty in terms of money, invest your hard-earned money at the right place for good profits. Today your spouse's behavior will be strange. It would be better to try to talk to them openly. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you want to do something in life, then you should stay away from negative thoughts. Your wrong ideology will not allow you to move forward. In terms of finances, today will be auspicious for you. Today you can get good results on the work front. While there is a possibility of promotions for those who are employed, businessmen can expect a big profit. If you want to maintain love and peace in your married life, work on your behaviour. Getting angry over small things is not good for your relationship. If you are planning to start a new task, today is a good day to carry out your plan. You may have some guests today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 9:30 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is not very good for you on the work front. You may feel annoyed due to the pressure of superiors in the office. In such a situation, you are advised to keep your mind calm, otherwise you will not be able to do any work properly. Today will be a good day on the financial front. You may make some changes in the decoration of the house. The relationship with the family members will improve. Students of this zodiac need to pay more attention to their studies at this time. Through an open conversation you will be able to end the rift with your spouse. Take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a good day with your life partner and both of you will solve some issues together. A gift from your boyfriend/girlfriend will make you feel special today. Financial situation will not be good today. Some old debts can cause you trouble due to which you will feel a lot of pressure. You need to save money. On the work front, the day will be fantastic. You will complete your work successfully. The day will be normal for traders. If a matter related to real estate is bothering you, then get legal advice. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a great day for you. Your opponents will be defeated. Be careful while talking to the superiors in office. Today will be very special for married couples. An atmosphere of peace will prevail in the family and unity and love will remain among the members of the household. It is time to take financial matters seriously. If you want to earn extra money, then you have to try harder and the advice of an experienced person will prove to be very beneficial for you. Do not be careless about your health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will be very busy with work. Today your work will be appreciated by superiors. At the same time, today will be beneficial for the business people. If possible, spend more time with your spouse today. Today is going to be a good day on the financial front. Avoid spending today under the influence of others, else you may have to return home empty-handed. There may be some misunderstandings with parents today but everything will be sorted by evening. Today is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 7:05 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There will be unity and peace among family members. On the other hand, it is not a good day for married couples. You will feel that your spouse does not understand you properly. You may get good results on the financial front. You will acquire wealth today. Conditions will be favourable for those in business. Your work will be completed on time without any hindrance. Today is very important for students. If you are someone waiting for the exam results, you will pass with flying colours. Today you will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 12 noon