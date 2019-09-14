Daily Horoscope: 14 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day will be relaxing, as you don't have pending tasks or commitments. Your hard work will pay you on the work- front and you will be rewarded by your boss. It will be a favourable day in terms of finances as you will think about future investment with the support of your partner. Businessmen are expected to travel due to work, making a huge profit. Kids will be occupied on the academic front. You will be able to manage important affairs on the family front, as your spouse will be supportive and cooperative. Your positive behaviour will bring any changes in your life. An expensive gift for your beloved will bring you closer to each other. Your father will be a strong pillar for you- as always and you will admire it thoroughly. It will be a romantic day with your beloved. Your health will show improvement, as your will-power is strong enough. Start your day with morning walk or exercise. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your innocence will make things go against- especially on the work-front as your colleagues will underestimate your knowledge. This will be an irritating phase and you must handle it wisely. Those in the corporate sector will plan for a job change. Though things will change with time, you need to be patient today as your stars are a week today. It will be a normal day in terms of finances. A close relative may seek monetary help. Though you will have a long do-to list, things will not get materialize. Businessmen will have a challenging day as their deal will be incomplete. Your father may complain about anxiety. Your spouse's health may fluctuate but will get soon, as you need to be cautious. Your beloved will take you for a romantic dinner, which has been pending since long. Avoid consuming oily food. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It will be an excellent day for businessmen as you will get through an important deal, which will make you feel relaxed. You are expected to purchase a new property. Those in the public sector will receive a bonus along with increment. It is expected to be a favourable day in terms of finances as you will get your blocked money unexpectedly. Your close relative/ friend may assist you in financial matters, which will be profitable in the long run. Those into insurance sector will receive good news. Your elder sister will be in favour of your wedding and will also help to convince the family. Diabetic patients need to be cautious about their health. Your partner will be caring and understanding and you are expected to spend some quality time together. It will be a family day for you as the evening will be favourable. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4: 00 pm to 9:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It will be a profitable day in terms of finances as all your blocked money will be in your hands and you will also help a needy. Interference of close relative will a major cause of conflict in the family. In spite of being under tremendous work pressure, you will be relaxed and positive and people will seek your advice on the work- front. Your boss will be favourable to you as you will be an attention seeker. Businessmen will have an extremely busy day as you may encounter an unexpected deal. Promotion is on the cards for those in the public sector. It will be a peaceful day overall as a small family gets -together will enhance your mood. A sweet surprise by parents will make your day. The bond will get even stronger with your partner. It will be a romantic day for newlywed couples. Your health needs to be on priority as negligence can lead to minor issues. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 6:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It will be a stressful day as you might start you might suffer from headache or similar ailment. Your colleagues will neglect you on the work- front. Your boss might take certain decisions against you, and you will be unanswerable. You need to face extreme difficulties- both personally as well as professionally, which might lead to anxiety. Do not mind as things will improve soon. You need to be extremely careful and patient today. Your spouse will suspect you over a silly thing, which will cause the rift in the relationship. Your father's health might deteriorate. You will face a major loss in the business, which can be a cause of concern for your future. It will be a slow day in terms of finances. Your best friend will ditch you and will reveal your secrets to the family. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September It will be a challenging day on the work- front as your boss will be over expecting. Your major project has been untouched since a while, which will be thought about. Avoid planning for a new start-up or any partnership business, as this isn't your day. Your family life will not be very smooth as minor arguments can lead to a major fight with your partner. Your kids will also not support you as your adamant nature will make things go against everyone. There will be a lack of coordination in the family overall, which will further widen the gap. Though, you are acting perfectly from your end- but the situation will be inverted. The more you work harder, the less will be the output. Though, students will show the incredible result in competitive exams, which will make you feel proud. Be careful while walking and driving as you might encounter an accident. Improvement in health will make you feel better. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your hard work will reward you on the professional front. You will work even harder as your positive nature will fetch you success. This is a good time to be workaholic. Businessmen will have a busy and profitable day and those in joint business will plan to expand your work soon. It will be a beneficial day on the financial front as you will receive your money. You must plan for your future on personal as well as the professional front, as this is the perfect time for you. Your spouse will be extremely supportive and caring. You will be relaxed as your mother's health will show improvement. Your beloved will plan a romantic dinner and is likely to propose to you. Stay hydrated to beat the heat. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1.30 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will feel better due to an improvement in health. You will feel energetic at work- a front which will improve your relationship with your colleagues and boss. Resolving pending misunderstanding on the personal front will be fruitful in bridging the gap. You will apologise to your beloved for your rude behaviour in the past and will try to sooth the situation. Your parents will appreciate your hard work and will support you financially. Your kids will help you decide over a few decisions. Donate clothes to needy for better results. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are expected to face trouble because of your overconfidence and rude behaviour. Your colleagues will be against you as you had been a reason for conflict between them on the work- front. Office politics will not be in your favour. Your boss will decide on something important, without your comprehension. On family front also your partner will be annoyed as their hard work and effort will get waste. Those into journalism will be occupied. Your kids will not tolerate your behaviour and will be aggressive. You are likely to get into an argument with your father, which will deteriorate his health. It will be a normal day on the financial front will make your day. Start meditating in order to modify your behaviour. Lucky Colour: Wine Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your nature of seeking perfection will be harmful as your colleagues will not be up to your expectation. You will have to manage the things on your own. It will be a profitable day for businessmen as your hard work will pay you. A normal day in terms of finances will make you feel relaxed. Students will perform exceptionally well academically, making parents feel proud. You might be a part of a small family get together, which will make you feel relaxed. Your beloved will be demanding and there is a possibility of the minor rift. It will be a healthy day for you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February A little patience can do wonders and you will be in a jolly mood. Your best friend is likely to cheat you in terms of finances. Businessmen will plan a trip related to work. Students from the medical background will perform incredibly brilliant and will make their parents proud. You will share your thoughts with a close relative and will also seek for guidance on certain matters. Your boss will be supportive and will consider your advice on the work- front. The understanding between the married couple will bloom and a romantic dinner date in on the way for you. A religious trip in on the way for the elders. Precaution needs to be taken regarding health. Avoid long drive today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm