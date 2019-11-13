Daily Horoscope: 13 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day will give you some good results on the economic front. Having a new source of income will solve all your financial problems. Not only this, but you will also be able to earn some extra money today. At the workplace, you may be given a big responsibility. It would be better to complete your work on time. Business people may get good investment opportunities today. If you take a step ahead towards this, you will get success. Today you will be able to balance both your work and personal life. You will get full support of the family which will make you happy. The mood of your life partner will be very romantic today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 10:00 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Financial problems may go away today and all the money-related matters will improve due to sudden financial benefits. You may also get new sources of income. Due to your poor health, some problems may arise related to your important tasks. Health problems from the children side are also expected to arrive. Conditions regarding the family are going to be stressful. Due to a mutual dispute between family members, the environment at home will be disturbed. There may be some bitterness between your partner which may lead to a separation between you both. The day is not favourable for travel. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today, your efforts will give you positive results and you will also be able to earn good money. Things seem to be falling in your favour nowadays. The seniors will appreciate your work which will boost your morale. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Your relations with mother, father, siblings will be good, but there may be some roughness in the behaviour of your spouse. Success in legal matters is expected. The day is good for the students as they may get big success. Today, you may feel sad for no reasons. Spend some time with friends in the evening. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the economic front, the days may not bring good financial benefits. Today, you may take part in any social event. This will make you feel much better by spending time among your loved ones. Happiness will remain in the family. Relatives are expected to arrive at the home today which will make the atmosphere even better. If you talk about your married life, today you can get a special gift from your spouse. On the work front, the day is going to be busy. You may get an important responsibility in the office. It is better to complete your task with hard work. The businessmen are less likely to get profit today. Health will be good yet don't be negligent about it. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:30 pm to 10:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Try to stay away from the debate or else your problems may increase. The day will be normal on the economic front. Any problems related to the property may come today. Use your intelligence to solve such matters. You will not be able to make any important decision today due to stress. In the family, today you may face some arguments. There is a need to pay attention to your parents' health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The day will prove to be good for you. Today, you will be full of confidence and will be able to solve most of your problems. On the economic front, today you will be able to earn money for any new task. Chances of getting some big profits are also there. You will get mental peace as all the obstacles related to your important tasks will be solved. Give time to your family and make them realize their importance in your life. Some ideological differences between the siblings may arise but, it will be solved soon. Happiness will remain in married life and you will give full support to each other. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The day is auspicious for the students. Some great achievements will keep your mind happy. On the economic front, the day is not profitable. There are chances of some big expenses. Today, some of your planned tasks may get completed and you may take important decisions related to it. You need to avoid being aggressive in the office otherwise some differences with higher officials may arise. Businessmen associated with real estate business may get some benefits. There will be happiness in married life. Love and cooperation of your spouse will fill you with positive energy. Health will be perfect. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You need to understand the fact that there are no problems in the world which cannot be solved. Learn to ignore small things only then you will be able to move forward. Apart from this, you are advised not to take any decision in a hurry otherwise, you may regret it later. In business, you will not get any special benefits today. But don't be disappointed and continue working honestly. The day will be normal for employees. It is possible that you may complete your stuck tasks today. Do not be careless about your health. If you feel any mental issues, take enough rest. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Some tensions in the workplace are possible today. Workload may increase today either in your office or business. On the other hand, today you may get a chance to learn something new. In the second half of the day, some problems may arise but with your positive attitude, you will be able to deal with it quickly. The day is great for loving couples. You will make time for a romantic meeting with your partner. Work done with confidence and patience will be completed. If you talk about your financial situation, there is every possibility of an increase in your income. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm and love and unity will remain among the family members. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Married life will remain in peace and harmony and mutual understanding between you both will grow. This is the right time to tell how much you love each other. It is possible that both of you will also get a chance to travel. Romance will be on your mind and you will experience happiness in the arms of your partner. The day is going to be beneficial on the economic front. You will be able to earn extra money with your intelligence. The day is also progressive for traders as their financial efforts will be successful and business will grow. If you are connected with your father's business, then you are likely to get a big benefit from his advice. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the economic front, the day will bring mixed results. Today, you may get a good chance to earn money but will be unable to take full advantage of this opportunity. However, no big problem related to money will arise neither any of your work will get stuck. In love matters, the day is not good. Your habit of doubting your partner may end your relationship. In married life, you will feel that your spouse is not happy with you and are unable to express their displeasure. Be cautious as the slightest mistake may cause disputes between you two. You will get love and support from parents. Due to the lack of focus in the workplace, some of your tasks may remain incomplete. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm