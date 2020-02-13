Just In
- 8 hrs ago 10 Foods To Flush The Nicotine Out Of The Body
-
- 9 hrs ago Sonam Kapoor’s Golden Make-up Is A Wedding-Guest Winner
- 9 hrs ago Valentine’s Day 2020: Famous Bollywood Couples Who Give Major Fashion Goals In Coordinated Outfits!
- 10 hrs ago 28 Flirty Text Messages That You Can Send To Someone Special Without Being Cliché
Don't Miss
- Movies Vidya Balan Announces Her Next Film Titled Sherni; Could This Be The Film On Man-eater Tigress Avni?
- News Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops
- Finance Train Fares Set To Increase; Railways To Charge Airport-Like Fee
- Sports ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Late Jamshedpur goal denies Hyderabad winning end to home season
- Technology Tecno Camon 15 To Be Unveiled On February 20; Could Be Priced Under Rs. 10,000
- Automobiles 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 57.06 Lakh
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar Islands In 2020
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Daily Horoscope: 13 February 2020
Check out what the stars of your fate have in store for you. For some zodiac signs there will be challenges, for others, there will be opportunities. Read your daily horoscope to know more.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Today will be a very good day for you in terms of finances. You can receive some kind of financial benefits. It is possible to increase your income. If you move in the right direction, you can expect big benefits in the future. In your marital life, a confrontation between you two is possible today. If you don't let your ego affect you, you can save your relationship from becoming weak. If this continues, both of you will become emotionally distant. From each other. On the work front, this day is good. If you are a businessman, you can progress. You can get good profits from any work done in partnership. Working people are advised to avoid making any important decisions today.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:15 pm
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
If you want the atmosphere of your home to be peaceful, then be calm while talking to your family members. If you react or behave rudely then you will regret it later. At this time, you have to understand the feelings of your family members. It will be better if you do not do any work against the wishes of your parents. Your financial situation will remain strong, but today expenses may also increase. You can spend a lot of money on yourself today without thinking. It will be a normal day for people who are married. At the same time, there will be turmoil in the life of couples in love. Today your partner's nature will be irritable. He will not take any of your things right. You must behave balanced on your behalf. Today, you will be mentally disturbed, which will also have an impact on physical health.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Today will be a wonderful day in the office. Today you will do your work diligently and honestly. Today your boss will also be very happy to see your hard work. Today they will be able to understand that you have both knowledge and ability to complete a difficult task. If you are a businessman then any recent important business decision can be successful today. You can get the appropriate result of that decision today. Talking about finances, your financial condition seems to be slowly recovering and you can become financially stronger in the coming times. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Relations with your family members will become strong. Any positive thing can happen in your romantic life today. It is possible for your partner to tell you something that you have been waiting for a long time. Your health will be perfect and you will feel very fresh.
Lucky Colour: Dark Red
Lucky number: 28
Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Today will be a very busy day for you. You will feel exhausted after working all day. You will not get much time to focus on yourself. You need to take more care of your health, so it is better you take a break, otherwise poor health will affect your work too. Today, the atmosphere of the house will be greatly changed. The differences you had with your family members for the past few days may end today. Today you will spend some good time with your loved ones. If you want to avoid such troubles in the future, then you have to be soft in your behavior. Your financial situation will be normal. It will be good if you do not take any major financial decision today. Avoid being overpowered today in your romantic life.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 29
Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Talking about love, today will be a very important day for you. Also, your old friendship can turn into love. There is a strong possibility that your relationship will be successful. If you are married, try to spend more time with your spouse today so that your married life is happy. In this way, you are hurting the feelings of your beloved by ignoring them. Your office environment will be very good today. You will be very happy and therefore, all your work will be completed successfully. You will get more confidence by getting proper results of your hard work. On the economic front, this day will be good. Today your expenses will be less and you will be able to focus on savings. Also, your physical health will be good.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 15
Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 7:55 am
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
For the past few days you were getting a little worried about your health but today you will take a sigh of relief. Today you will see a big improvement in your health. If you do light exercises daily, it will strengthen your muscles. Also, you will get rid of any chronic pain soon. Today will be very auspicious for you in terms of finances. Today you can get a big benefit from any investment made in the past. You will get relief from money related anxiety and you will feel very strong mentally once again. Today you will enjoy a pleasant married life. Your happiness will increase when your spouse will love and support you.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:30 pm
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Mentally you will be very upset. Anxiety related to finances will bother you today. You will feel that even after continuous efforts, you are not getting proper results. Do not be discouraged though, the situation will improve soon. Your personal life will be normal. Relations with family will be good. Today, you will feel more emotional by getting along with your spouse. The distance between the two of you had increased for the last few days, but today they will extend their hand towards you with love. On the work front, it will be a tiring day. You will work continuously and also feel a lot of pressure. Today you may have to multitask. Therefore, you better work according to your plans.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 26
Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:15 pm
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
If you make any important decision today, do not do it in a hurry. Make your decision very carefully, otherwise one of your mistakes may be overshadowed by you. If you have any kind of dilemma in mind, then take help of your loved ones. Today will be a special day for you in the case of love. Suddenly, you will find that one of your friends has romantic feelings for you, although you have to be patient. Your career is more important for you at this time. It will be better to focus on your work now. On the economic front, the day can give mixed results. Avoid spending too much today. There may be some problems in your personal life. Today your father will be very angry with you, so tackle the situation accordingly. Do not ignore your health.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 16
Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
If you want to succeed then you have to keep working hard. If you continue to be careless like this, then your dream of a beautiful future will remain incomplete. Today you may have to travel in connection with your work. Overall, today is going to be a very busy day for you. You will get good results in your romantic life. There will be a lot of romance in your love life. If you are married, love and harmony will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Today you will spend a memorable day with your beloved. Your children will bring some good news today. Students will get good results from their hard work and they can also get tremendous success in the exam. Today your health will be very good, although you need to balance between work and rest.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Today is not a good day for you on the family front. You may have differences with your siblings, which is likely to spoil the home environment. Today, you will also be worried about the health of your family members. In the case of finances, you may face some difficulties today. Suddenly an old debt may bother you. If you pay a little more attention to your savings, then it is possible that your problem will be resolved soon. There may be some improvement in your marital life today. Your spouse's behaviour will change for the better and that will make you feel comfortable. The situation will be favourable at your workplace. By keeping aside your personal troubles, you will pay full attention to your work. Take some time out of your busy routine for yourself as well.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
The situation will be favorable at your workplace. Today you may get an opportunity that you have been waiting for a long time and your career can get a new direction. It will be very beneficial for you at the economic front. Your financial plan can be successful, which is very likely to bring great financial benefits. Also, the rift with your father about finances will also end today. There will be a peaceful atmosphere in the house. You will get support from your siblings. You will feel much better today by spending time with your friends. This will be a romantic day with your spouse. It is a good day in terms of health. You will be at peace and this will make you feel good physically as well.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 21
Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
There may be some misunderstanding with a colleague in your office today, due to which a confrontation between both of you is possible. You have to take control of your anger and words, otherwise the situation will blow out of proportion. You must try to solve the problem by negotiation. It will be good if you do not take your financial decisions at the behest of others. At this time, you have to be very careful in terms of finances, otherwise soon a big financial crisis may hit you. Today, you can also have differences with your spouse regarding finances. Your spendthrift nature may be criticized. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you, instead change yourself for better. You will feel that things are turning in your favour soon.
Lucky Colour: Light Red
Lucky number: 20
Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 3:30 pm