Daily Horoscope: 12 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will have a relaxing day after a hectic routine. Finally, you will sort out some issues related to your personal life. Parents will be understanding and cooperative. You will be a bit worried about your kid's academic performance. You may fall sick due to the stress on the work front. The hectic travelling routine will be tiresome for businessmen but a huge profit will come your way. There will be improvement on the financial front. Investment in the business will be beneficial and you will receive profit. Spending time with your friend will make you happy. Improvement in health will be a motivating factor. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a joyful day as you will plan for a day's outing, followed by shopping. There will be improvement in terms of finances. You must monitor your expenses and start saving. Think before you speak while you are with elders. You may not live up to the expectation of your parents which will bother them. You may face disappointment on the work front. Things will be normal on the financial front. Unexpected travel is on the cards, especially for the newly-wed couples. Avoid being a part of gossip on the work front. You will help someone with good intention. Seeking pleasure in other's happiness will keep you energetic. Spending quality time with your partner will make the relationship stronger. Start your day with prayer to have a positive day. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You may feel low as you've had a hectic schedule for a few days and it is high time that you take a break. A short trip will be rejuvenating for you. It will be a favourable day on the financial front and you might receive extra money. Your positive attitude will be beneficial on the work front as you will be able to handle stress. Some of you might get distracted. You must face challenges maturely and seek the advice of someone experienced. Stop flaunting your finances or standard of living as people will envy you. Improvement in father's health will be a relief for all on the family front. Your partner will be supportive and helpful. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 1:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Things will be unfavourable on the personal front as your partner will not be cooperative. A major incident will make you upset. Try to keep yourself calm and poised. An expensive purchase is on the cards and it will disturb your budget. Pressure on the work front will make things complicated, but you have to handle it. You are likely to purchase a two-wheeler or four-wheeler. Avoid sitting idle on the work front as you may be noticed by your superior. Spending quality time with kids is much required. Those suffering from arthritis need to be cautious. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:25 pm to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It will be a favourable day in terms of finances and you will be able to take the right decision. You will get financial support from a close relative/friend. Thinking about the welfare of your loved ones will make you work harder. Stop keeping secrets from your spouse. Catching up with an old friend will make you happy. The evening will be better after a busy day as you will get some time for yourself. Things will be normal on the business front. Those in a relationship will have a romantic evening. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 3:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will be rewarded on the work front and your boss will promote you. Your colleagues will seek your advice. Things will be back to normal gradually, so do not panic. It will be a good day on the business front as you might expect a new contract coming your way. Those planning for a new job will be successful and your experience will help you. You will get a sweet surprise on the personal front, which will make you feel special. Things will be normal on the financial front. People will respect you for what you are. Stop worrying about unnecessary things and stay calm to have a better life. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 11:20 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It will be a lucky day for freshers and you should be open to learning new things. Things will be confusing on the work front and you should learn the art of handling things. Your short-tempered behaviour will be a major reason for failure. Mind your language and words on the public front. Misunderstanding with your spouse will make things go wrong on the family front. People will test your patience. To maintain harmony with your colleagues, you must understand what they want to convey. Evening will be prosperous as you will get to spend wonderful moments with your loved ones. Those suffering from hypertension must monitor their health and stay away from stress. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This isn't a favourable day for investment, so you may need to postpone your plans. It will be a tight day on the financial front and you may incur an unexpected loss. Businessmen will be uncomfortable as things will not work as per the plan. It will be a hectic day on the work front and your anger and negative attitude will make the situation even worse. Parents' blessing will work wonders and help you get away from problems. Good news will come your way by evening. Kids may plan for a small get together. An outing with your loved one will help you get away from stress. Improvement in health will make you feel better. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12:50 pm to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It is a beautiful day for married couples as you will finally get some quality time to spend with each other. Stay away from negative people who will waste your time for no reason. Concentrate on your task on the work front. Your boss will be away for a while expecting you to maintain things. A long drive with your beloved will ease away your worries as you have been waiting for such a moment since long. Things will be tough for businessmen as their expectations will be high. You must get over the habit of overspending, which will be harmful for your future. You will feel uncomfortable by the end of the day as you've had a hectic schedule. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 10:25 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Stay away from gossips and arguments on the work front. Your colleagues will not be happy with your progress and may try to pull you down. You need to be firm on your decision and act carefully. You will plan to organise a small get- together by evening which will make your parents feel special. The elders may go for a religious trip. Things will be favourable in legal matters. Art and culture lovers will have an amazing evening with like-minded people. Misunderstanding with your beloved will make you feel irritated. It will be a busy day on the academic front as kids will be occupied with their assignments. Seek the advice of an experienced person before you come to a conclusion. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:30 am

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It is never too late to start planning for the future. You might go through a challenging phase but staying patient is advised. Slight ups and downs on the family front are normal, so there is nothing much to bother. Kids will look upon you as their role model. Time is favourable for those in the sports field. Businessmen will make a huge profit. Those in the corporate sector will take a a short break or outing with friends. Stay away from negative people as they will waste your time and effort. Improvement in health will make you feel better. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 5:55 am to 9:30 am