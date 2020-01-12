Daily Horoscope: 12 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today your mind will be calm and you will feel better. Also, talking about your marital life, today will be a very special day for you. Today you can get a beautiful surprise from your spouse, which will make your old memories fresh. It will be good in terms of finances as well. Receiving money that was stuck for a long time will relieve you from anxiety. Today you are expected to get some benefit related to land and house. You will be quite busy in shopping as well as engage in other outdoor activities. The struggle of looking for a job in the case of unemployed people may end today and they may get some good opportunity. Also, if you want to apply for a new job, today is an auspicious day to do so and you will also get success. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you can get a great chance to earn a profit. It would be better if you work with passion and take full advantage of this opportunity. Money related matters will be satisfactory today but too much expenditure can spoil your budget. You must learn to control your expenses. If you want to spend a day full of peace and harmony, then avoid any kind of debate today. Talking about your personal life, you will have to fulfil all your responsibilities wisely and honestly. Your loved ones need you and you should understand that. Today, any chronic disease can cause you discomfort. You should not neglect your health and get the treatments done properly. The day will be normal at the work front. This day is favourable for travel. If you take any journey for your business today, you will get the appropriate result. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be problems in your marital life. It is better to control your emotions and avoid using wrong words. Be a little lenient towards your partner and it will help the situation from worsening. The day is good for making important decisions in your personal life. Also, you can take advice from trusted people if you are in some kind of dilemma. Today, on the work front, this day can bring some good opportunities for you. If you work wisely, today you will get success. You will also get the full support of your seniors. If you do business, then think well before investing today. Your expenses may be higher today. Talking about health, you will feel very tired or exhausted today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 9:40 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be full of challenges and opportunities for students. You need to work harder to improve your studies. You can also take help of your elders and teachers. Talking about your health, you will feel better and will complete all your tasks with enthusiasm. Despite making the right decision, today you will feel that things are not going according to your expectation. Do not hurry because in the future you will get good results. Talking about finances, today you will work hard to earn extra money. There will be happiness and peace in your personal relationships. Today, the mood of your spouse will be excellent and the mutual understanding between both of you will make your married life even more enjoyable. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 7:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will feel quite good about spending time with your friends. Due to staying busy for a long time or getting engaged in long working hours, you were not getting enough time for yourself, but today you will be able to take out some time for yourself. Your financial condition will be good. Maybe today you can also buy a lot of gifts for your family members. There will be happiness in your marital life. Together with your spouse, you will perform household chores today. By getting each other's love and cooperation, the emotional bonding between you two will increase. Today will be a very romantic day for people in love. You will want to spend more time with your partner. The day is favourable in terms of health. Today will be a very positive and energetic day. Also, if you wake up early in the morning and walk, it will benefit you greatly. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12 noon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Domestic problems will make your day a little bit harder today. There will be a rift among your family members due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain turbulent. Today you can have differences with parents too, it will be better if you do not talk furiously. There may be some ups and downs at the work front today. Today you will feel a bit lethargic due to which you will not feel like working much. At this time, you also need to be careful with the politics going on in your office, otherwise, your work can get spoiled. You will spend quality time with your spouse today, which will make your relationship even stronger. Your financial condition will be good. If you want to make a small investment then time is favourable for this. Focus more on your health. Your habit of staying hungry for a long time is affecting it. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a good day for you. Your mood will be very good and mentally you will be strong today. Today some of your important tasks will be completed therefore, your anxiety will go away. Financially, some improvement is possible today. You can also get a new source of income along with economic benefits. On the family front, this day will give you mixed results. Due to your busy schedule, you will not be able to spend much time with family members. You may have some differences with your life partner today, but before things get worse, you will handle the situation with your understanding. You will receive blessings from your parents as well. Everything will be normal in your romantic life. It will be better if you try to do something good on your behalf as well. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today a few important matters are on hold and this will become the reason for your anxiety. Especially, your concern about the money will bother you throughout the day. Employees will have a tough day today. The workload and strict attitude of your boss can make you nervous. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Also, there will be mutual love between family members. You will receive a good message from your child today. Supporting your spouse will give you the courage to fight tough situations. Some people today will try their best to take advantage of your generous nature. It would be better to avoid such selfish people. Due to high stress, your health will not be good today. You have to keep your mind calm and you also need to rest. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 3:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Tension is possible in your personal relationship. Today you may have ideological differences with your family members, especially with your brothers. If you do not control your anger, the situation may become worse today. Maybe your parents will also criticize your behaviour. It will be better if you work peacefully. On the work front, the day will be full of opportunities and challenges. Your boss will be very angry with you today for not completing your work on time. Maybe today you will get a warning from your seniors. Businessmen will have to make their decisions very wisely today. Do not make the mistake of trusting your partner excessively. Today, you will be a little bit worried due to the decline in the health of your spouse. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

