Daily Horoscope: 11 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You might have a minor confusion with certain things. You must concentrate on your health right now. Stress on the work front will make you feel low. Things will be difficult overall and you must learn to tackle them smartly. Avoid oily and spicy foods. You will be a bit worried as your child's academic performance will be a matter of concern. Do not pressurize your kid. It will be a day of surprise for businessmen. You are expected to purchase something expensive on the family front. Turbulence on the personal front will bother you. Lucky Colour: Faded Pink Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 5:25 am to 2:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It is a bright and favourable day for students, especially those preparing for competitive exams as you will perform brilliantly. Businessmen will make a huge profit and perform well. Few of you might inherit your family business. You will be part of a social gathering. You will crack an important deal. Things will be favourable in terms of finances. You may make plans for investment. Kindly consult your elders before making decisions regarding finances. Some beautiful moments with your beloved will be special. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Things will be favourable overall and you will feel relaxed. You may purchase a new vehicle. You will plan a family get together. Improvement in parents' health will be a positive sign. You will have a good day with your siblings. Things will fluctuate on the family front which will be irritating. Newly-wed couples will be occupied with certain commitments. Travelling plan may get cancelled due to some urgent work. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Spending time with your parents will be the best thing to do as they will help you overcome the problem. You are likely to consult a doctor for some issue. An argument in the family will be a matter of concern for everyone. Your sibling will let you down. Students will be occupied with their studies. Those in the corporate sector might plan for a short trip with friends. Avoid judging people. Going for a long drive with your beloved will be rejuvenating. Avoid wasting your money. You might get a bit emotional on the family front due to a major incident. You will feel like spending time alone. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may encounter some financial issues, so spend wisely. Avoid getting distracted by useless things. Your hard-working attitude will push you towards your goal. Improvement in health will motivate you to try harder. It will be a smooth day for couples as you will share something important with your partner. You are expected to discuss certain important things with your parents. Be careful in terms of finances and if possible avoid lending money to anyone. The evening will be hectic. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Newly-wed couples will have a great time. This is the perfect time for those planning to tie the knot as parents will agree finally agree to your relationship. Couples will make each other feel special and will rectify their mistakes. You will get over the financial crisis and will able to clear your pending bills. You will earn well, especially those in the public sector. Those in sports will perform well. An acquaintance will become special for you. Going for a long drive with your beloved will be a stress buster. Being part of a religious ceremony will make you calm. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will spend romantic moments with your partner after a long time which will be quite refreshing for both of you. Mutual respect for each other will further enhance the relationship. Kids will be busy in academics. The health of a close family member can be a matter of concern. Businessmen will incur huge profit and will be busy travelling. Those in the public sector will have a challenging day. You may resolve an issue on the work front, which will be beneficial professionally. Your creative nature will be talked about. Be careful while walking. Talking to your best friend will reduce your stress. Lucky Colour: Blood Red Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The most important thing to be followed today is to monitor your anger and behaviour. You may suffer from hypertension because of your behaviour which will be a concern for your close family members. Career prospects are high. Those fetching a job will be lucky today. Those in the corporate sector can expect a hike and promotion. It is the perfect time for investment and things will be smooth in terms of finances. You need to manage your budget wisely to have a secure future. You should spend some time with family. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may have to face criticism because of your sarcastic and careless attitude on the work front. Concentrate on the task allotted, otherwise, things will be difficult to manage as your boss will be demanding. Improvement in parents' health will make you feel better. You intend to discuss a few things with your partner but it might not happen. Those in the corporate sector may have to work overtime to fulfil the targets. Your sibling's attitude will be a matter of concern for the family. A family trip or picnic is much needed. An evening with your beloved will be a fantastic idea to spend time. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 7:50 am to 8:18 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will get relief from an issue that has been bothering you for quite some time. Parents' support is all you require at this moment. You will discuss something important with your spouse. Avoid trusting people blindly. Your kids will demand something expensive. Those into arts and culture will be occupied with something interesting. Finally, you will get over the financial crisis and will be able to clear your previous dues. You will even help a close relative/friend in terms of finances. Take rest and sleep well in order to avoid complications. You need to monitor your tone, especially on the work front. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will be appreciated on the work front and you will feel proud of your achievement. Professional proficiency award will be a surprise for you. Your dedication will be applauded and family will also feel proud about the same. You will get relief from financial problems. It will be a profitable day for businessmen as you may get an amazing deal. You will clear misunderstanding on the family front. Your close relative/friend may plan to catch up in the evening. Some of you may suffer from insomnia. Start your day with exercise and avoid exertion. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm