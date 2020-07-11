Daily Horoscope: 11 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will get the full support of your luck. You are almost sure to get success in whatever work you will do. If you work then you will have good relations with your seniors. Today you can get some important advice from your boss which will be very beneficial for you. It would be good for you to take their words seriously. On the other hand, businessmen can get a great opportunity today. You are likely to get an offer to start a business in a partnership. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Your relationship with your spouse will also increase sweetness. Talking about health, there is no problem today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky number: 25 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a very busy day for you on the work front. Employees may be given additional responsibilities today. It is better that you prepare yourself in advance for this. Businessmen are advised to be careful today. If you do business in partnership then today it is possible to have ideological differences with your business partner. If you will work with intelligence, then it is to your benefit, otherwise it can have a bad effect on your work. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. You will get support and blessings from parents. If you are already ill, keep taking your medicines on time and do not be negligent. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You may have to feel embarrassed today because of your habit of talking randomly. It will be good for you that whatever you say, speak very thoughtfully. Talk of work, job or business, you will have to work hard. If you are unable to do any work, then instead of losing courage, you will have to work with patience. You keep trying with full positivity. You will definitely get the appropriate result. There will be tension in your married life. Your spouse will be unhappy with your behavior. You also need to pay attention to your married life. Your financial situation will be fine. Avoid spending on anything big today. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:35 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be very important for traders. If any of your new projects are stuck in the middle due to financial constraints then today your problem can be solved. On the other hand, the employed people may suddenly get some good news. You can get a promotion letter in the office today. You are not surprised because all this is the result of your hard work. Talking about your personal life, family and friends will get full support. Today you will feel positive. If you are unmarried, today your marriage can be discussed at home. Today will be favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 31 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 12:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If your mother or father is in poor health, then you need to take special care of them. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Your partner will support you in adverse circumstances. Today, you may find your precious lost item suddenly, which will give you great relief. Do not make haste in office work, otherwise your work may also get spoiled. Tiny steps can be taken against you even on small mistakes. If you are a businessman then it is better if you do not decide to invest without thinking. Talking about health, today you will be troubled by any skin problem. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky number: 9 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You need to keep balance in your work and personal life so that you can pay equal attention to both. You should try to spend more time with children. If you work, then your boss will be angry with you about anything in the office today. In such a situation, you are advised to be careful. Do not make any mistake that gets you into trouble. Today, businessmen will not get any special benefit. For good profits you need to work harder. Transact money very carefully. Today is expected to be normal in terms of health. You are advised to avoid working continuously. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Talking about work, if you are not getting success even after many efforts, then you need to be patient. Traders are advised to refrain from doing any work in haste. If you are unemployed and have been looking for a job for a long time, then soon your search may be over. Your financial condition will be good. Today you will spend according to your budget. If you are married, the harsh behavior of your spouse can make you nervous. It would be better to try to clear all the misunderstandings going on with your beloved. Talking about health, due to increasing workload and stress, your health can be affected today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are humble in your nature, then problems of your personal life can be reduced. This will also strengthen your relationships. Today will be a good day for employed people. Your performance in the office will be commendable and you will also be satisfied with your work. You may also have an important discussion with your seniors. Today will be a good day from a business perspective. Businessmen are likely to benefit financially. Your marital life will be happy. Love and mutual love with your spouse will increase. Today you will share your mind with your beloved. You can also make some decisions related to the future together. Today will be a good day in terms of health. You will feel mental peace. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 4:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are struggling with any problem, then you should share your mind with your loved ones. By remaining silent like this, you are increasing your difficulties further. It would be good for you that instead of feeling sad by remembering the past things, put your energy into meaningful work. By unnecessarily doubting your spouse, you are weakening your relationship somewhere. Do not make any opinion about your beloved by coming in the words of others. Talking about money, today there can be a lot of expenses. Suddenly a big expenditure can make your budget unbalanced. If you work then today will be very busy for you. You will work hard today to complete your pending tasks. Along with work, you also need to take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:05 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be very auspicious for businessmen. Today your deal can be confirmed. If you work with complete honesty and hard work, then you will definitely get results as expected. On the other hand, if you do a job, today a feeling of ego can come in the mind due to the accomplishment of some big task. You need to avoid such feelings because you have a long way to go. It would be better if you keep your feet on the ground. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. If for some reason your father is angry with you, then today his anger can calm down. Talk about health, avoid eating outside food. You may suffer from something related to stomach irritation. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do a job, do not be negligent even today. Do not leave any work pending. Today you can get the opportunity that you have been waiting for a long time. Do not hold back in working hard. You will take a sigh of relief as an old contentious business related issue is resolved today. Soon your work will move forward again fast. Problems of personal life can increase your stress. Avoid arguing with your spouse on trivial matters. With this you will lose your mental peace. Today will be expensive on the economic front. Domestic expenses may increase. Health problems may occur. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 8 Lucky Time: 8:50 am to 12:05 pm