Daily Horoscope 11 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you are advised to keep a lot of control over your speech, otherwise, you may get caught in a big controversy. Also, your bitter words can hurt someone's feelings. It is better that you take special care of this matter. There can be an argument in family matters and it may disturb the home environment. Due to family feud, you will be very upset today and that may affect your work too. In such a situation, you should try not to let negativity dominate you. If you are into business then today you may have to face competition. The money situation will be fine. It is good for you to make decisions related to investment but panic as it may harm you. Good colour: purple Auspicious number: 26 Good Time: 7 pm to 9 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will be more worried about your financial condition and you may end up spending more than your income. Apart from this, if you are going to do any financial transaction today, there is a strong possibility that there will be disputes related to money. If your health is already weak then today your problems may increase.It is better that you consult a doctor immediately. Today you need to be a little careful about your love life as well. You may come across an aspect of your partner that you have not imagined. As far as your work is concerned, do not try to please your seniors by putting pressure on your work, but do as much work as you can. Days are not good for making any major and important decisions. Good colour: red Auspicious number: 41 Good Time: 2 pm to 5:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be an auspicious day for you. You will emotionally strong today and your mood will be also good throughout the day. Your work in the office will be completed easily and your seniors will be happy with you as well. You will get success in almost every endeavour. Maybe today they can also praise you very strongly, but don't let any kind of arrogance come in your mind and stay grounded as you have a long way to go. Your personal relationships will be healthy and your bonding with parents will be also good. Today you can get a special gift from them. Today you can get results as per your right financial plans. Good colour: yellow Lucky number: 9 Good Time: 12:45 pm to 4:05 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you can get satisfying results in your love life and also someone can be attracted to you. It is possible that this relationship will last for a long time, so you should give it a chance. If you are already bound in a bond of love, then the days are good to propose marriage to your partner. For married people, it will be a normal day and there will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. You will be very lucky today in terms of money. With the sudden receipt of money, you can repay your old loan. Apart from this, some of your important work will also be completed today. There may be challenges on the work front. Today, the behaviour of superiors will change towards you. In such a situation, you have to act very wisely. Good colour: sky Good score: 45 Auspicious time: 9 am to noon 2:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your long-cherished desire will be fulfilled today, which will make you very happy. Talking about the financial condition, it will be good as well as you will spend it thoughtfully and as a result of which you will be able to save a lot today. You know well how to use your hard-earned money properly. Your relationship with your spouse will slowly come back on track, so you have reasons to cheer up and there will be changes in the behaviour of your spouse as well. Maybe in the office today, you will finish your work fast. Today, the pressure of work will be more on you, due to which small problems may occur but you will be able to complete all your work with confidence. Today, let go of the past and extend your hand towards others with love. There will be full support of family members. Health matters will not be right today. You will be troubled by cold or fever. Good colour: Cream Auspicious number: 21 Good time: 11 am to 2 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a great day in terms of money. You will be very happy to get the right result of your hard work. You may buy some important stuff for yourself. Some of your jealous coworkers in the office may try to tarnish your image in front of your seniors, therefore, be careful with such people. If you are travelling for business it will be a fruitful day today. Some interesting events can happen in your romantic life as well. You will spend a lot of time with your partner. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Your bonding with your partner will be strong and you will also get their full support. Days are favourable in terms of health. Today your energy level will be very good. Good colour: blue Auspicious number: 7 Auspicious time: 5 pm till 7:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your marital life will be blissful today. Today, your spouse can say something that will surprise you. There will be no tensions related to your children as well, rather you will have lots of fun with them. There is a possibility that you may face a big challenge. For this, you will be prepared beforehand. You also need to control your emotions. Your efficiency in the office will be greatly influenced by your senior. The way you are completing all the difficult and important tasks one after the other efficiently, it can soon take you to great heights. Today will be very beneficial for the traders and you are expected to get some big financial profits. Good color: Maroon Auspicious number: 10 Good Time: 4 pm to 9:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will be more worried about the health of any member of the house. You may have to make many trips to the hospital today. In such a situation, you will also be very tired and under stress. You will also feel emotionally drained today due to which some of your important tasks will be left incomplete. It is possible that if your work is not completed on time in the office, higher officials may be strict on you. It is better you manage everything and strike a balance between family and work. The economic situation may decline. Today there may be some big expenses. In difficult circumstances, you will get full support of your spouse and you will feel relieved to a great extent. Good colour: yellow Auspicious number: 4 Auspicious time: 11 am to 3: 45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will complete all your work with full enthusiasm. At the same time, they will be able to stand up to people question your ability. However, you will have to work very hard to complete your work on time. Today is a good sign for traders. You will do your work in a planned way and therefore, you will also get fruitful results today. Your personal life will be a blissful one and you will also receive love and support form your family. Today you can take any important decision related to your family. Your spouse may have issues with you and may ask you to invest more time in your relationship. Therefore, do not disappoint them. Your health will be good as well. Good colour: purple Auspicious number: 26 Auspicious time: 12 noon to 9 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Love life or married life, today you will enjoy both. First of all, let's talk about your married life today. It is possible that it will discard some of your old memories. You will get good results in the case of romance. Your partner may open their heart to you and this will make you very happy. You will be lucky in your love life and you may plan to take your relationship forward. Your mother's health will improve today. On the financial front, you will be lucky as well and do not use money without thinking. Your health will be perfect today. Good colour: orange Lucky number: 9 Good Time: 5 am to 3 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today your health should be your priority. Suddenly you may have a lot of trouble with the emergence of a chronic stomach disease. If you are going to travel today, it will be better for some time you postpone it otherwise you may get in trouble. On the work front, the beginning of the day will be a little slow, but gradually you will pick up speed. The office environment will be very good today. You will get full support of seniors as well as colleagues. Relationship with spouse will be good. The closeness between the two of you may increase somewhat today. The day will be normal in terms of money. Do not spend excessively. Good colour: pink Lucky number: 19 Good Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm