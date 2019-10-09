Daily Horoscope: 09 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It is expected to be a favourable day and you will work out things normally. Be careful as your health is expected to get worse due to hypertension. Stay away from controversies on the work front. It will be a normal day for those in the public sector and the monotonous nature of work will make you feel bored. Avoid getting into multi-tasking as this isn't your cup you tea. Surprise trip with the family is on the cards. It will be a normal day on the family front. You must find new ways to handle the situation. Improvement in finances will be a major relief. Your habit of overspending can be a major problem. It will be a tough day on the economic front. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 12:05 pm to 10:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a smooth day on the family front and you will enjoy the time spent with your loved ones. Your kids' behaviour will make you uncomfortable and you need to have a strict watch on them. Things will get better by evening as your sibling will be supportive. It will be a beneficial day on the work front as your boss will be favourable. It is always exciting to try and start something new. You may encounter an ideological difference with elders over an important issue. Your spouse will be confused as they will not react to the situation. Your beloved will make you feel uncomfortable as something will be stressful with him/her. Avoid travelling a long distance. It will be a normal day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You might feel confused over a few things and will seek the opinion of someone trustworthy. Things will be tough to manage and you will feel overburdened. Catching up with your best friend will be a brilliant idea. Those in the public sector will rejoice the time after a long period. You will develop a good rapport with your superiors and colleagues. Things will improve on the financial front and you may plan for investment. It will be a romantic day on the family front as your spouse will make you feel special. You will spend special moments with your beloved. Think twice before committing anything important as this can have repercussions. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your wait will come to an end for job hunting and most of you will be successful. Things will be favourable overall. Your positive attitude will be helpful to others. Things will get easy on the financial front and you will feel relaxed. Parents' health will improve, thus changing the situation on the family front. You may plan for an extra source of income for better livelihood. Your partner will be supportive and both of you will be able to plan for a better future. The compatibility between couples will make you feel stronger and connected. Your jolly nature will make you think out of the box for the family and find a viable solution for the problem. The day will be profitable for businessmen as they will crack a major deal. The evening will be peaceful and pleasant. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 4:20 pm to 8:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Things will be unfavourable on the work front as office politics will bother you. Those in the corporate sector will be busy achieving the targets. People will try to misuse your experience and knowledge. Stay away from negative people, as you will waste your energy. You will learn something new in business which will be beneficial in the long run. It will be a normal day on the financial front. Students will have a hectic day at school and coaching. Some of you will plan to go abroad for higher studies. It is expected to be an excellent day on the personal front as things you will make your loved ones feel special. Start your day with meditation for the desired output. Your beloved will be expressive towards you. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 10:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Stop overthinking as it will be merely a waste of time. Do not take important decisions in a hurry. Avoid being a part of the conflict on the office front. Financial crunches will keep you worried. Your plan to purchase something important will be on hold as your partner will be sceptical. A close relative is expected to pay a surprise visit. Your best friend or close relative will make you feel special. Your colleague can be helpful in terms of certain decisions. Avoid being aggressive as your reputation can be tarnished. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 8:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It is expected to be a special day for newlywed couples as you will plan for a short trip. Kids are expected to go for a picnic with friends. Going shopping with your best friend will be rejuvenating. Things will be normal on the financial front, as you will seek help from someone close. You will be concerned about parent's health. You will realise the importance of relationship and will work hard to maintain them. You will be successful in achieving your target. Businessmen need to work hard to establish themselves as the market is competitive. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:40 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will be mature enough in guiding people on the work- front. Most of you will enjoy your day. Start accepting the things the way they come. You must work upon getting over the habit of criticizing people. You may get attracted to someone en route- especially those who travel by public transport. You must monitor your behaviour. Your spouse will be quite choosy, making you feel irritated. Your parents' advice will be useful in the financial aspect. Thinking about an extra source of income will be beneficial, as kids' demand will keep you stuck. Lack of coordination amongst sibling will be a matter of concern. Concentrate on your health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 4:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will feel lazy the entire day and things will not be favourable. You may not be able to fulfill your task due to financial crunches. You may be little disturbed as things will not be sorted as per your expectations. Your kids will make you proud as their academic performance will be outstanding. Parents may go for a short religious trip. It will be a busy day for businessmen as meeting clients will be hectic. You may try to dominate your partner, which will not be accepted in the family. You are expected to spend the evening with your friends. Try to behave normally to keep the situation under control. Start your day with meditation to avoid stress. Lucky Colour: Bottle Green Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 9: 25 am to 2:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January It will be a joyful day on the work- front and you are expected to travel due to work. Your habit of completing the task with perfection will be appreciated and awarded. Promotion is on the cards for you. It will be a bright day for students in terms of academics. Businessmen are expected to make a huge profit. You may help someone financially, as your partner will be supportive. Investment in the stock market will fetch you great output. It will be a busy day on the family front as you may travel due to uncertainty. The evening will be smooth and you will spend quality time with your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 9:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You guys have to be cautious overall and take steps cautiously in order to avoid the hassle. This is an excellent time to plan for investment. Avoid taking the decision in a hurry, as things can go wrong. Try to be calm and patient. You may purchase something expensive for your spouse- realizing their hard work. It is better to get away with past grudges in close relationship and carry out things normally. Mutual understanding with spouse will get you bright results. Students will be competitive and shine brightly. Improvement in health will be a relaxing factor. You will rejoice evening with closed ones. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 10:20 am to 3:30 pm