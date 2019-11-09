Daily Horoscope: 09 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is an auspicious day to start a new work. All your efforts are expected to be successful without any hindrance, especially if you want to start a small business. The difficulties in married life will increase and there's a possibility of some arguments with the spouse. It is better to keep your voice under control and try to understand the feelings of your beloved otherwise, you both may end up quarrelling. Talking about money, today your expenses will be reduced and you will be able to save. If you are going to travel today, then the journey will not only be auspicious but also be very entertaining. Today, you may suddenly face some physical problem. Also, be cautious when using a vehicle. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The conditions will be favourable in the workplace and there are chances of income growth and promotion. Businessmen are also expected to get some profit today. Family life will be normal and love and interaction with the family members will increase. This will give you mental peace. Also, today you can be benefitted by the advice given by your parents. A very romantic day for married couples as today, you may spend a memorable time with your spouse which will remove all their complaints. Talking about health, avoid consuming alcohol. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 12:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The day will prove to be better as things will work out in your favour today. You just keep working hard and the success will definitely follow you. Today, businessmen may take some important decisions. Financial conditions will remain good. Today, there is a strong possibility of buying a new house or vehicle. Try to spend more time with your spouse and be conscious of their health. If you are unmarried, then any marriage proposal may come for you today. However, don't hurry and take your decision carefully. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you have to take special care of your health otherwise, it may decline. Take rest and do some light-hearted exercise accompanied by a proper diet. Happiness and peace will remain in married life. The relationship with your spouse will be good. You can also travel abroad due to some official work. Businessmen need to be careful today. Do not trust anyone blindly otherwise, you may be deceived. From the financial front, there's a possibility of sudden money loss. To maintain peace at home, you have to avoid any kind of arguments with family members. Talking about love, your habit of unnecessarily doubting your partner can distant them from you. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 10:30 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today your uncontrolled anger can land you in difficult situations. If you do not control your tongue, your reputation may get hampered. Do not waste time on unnecessary things and instead, go out and make some new friends. It will prove to be beneficial for you in the near future. The problem related to money will be solved. Due to some improvement in your financial situation today, you will be able to easily repay all the pending bills. In the evening, spending some fun time with friends will relieve all your stress. Marital life will be happy. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September For some time, your financial situation has been continuously fluctuating which is also increasing your stress. You are advised not to worry unnecessarily and focus on things which will help you to increase your income. Good results in the workplace are expected. If there is any obstruction in your work, it can be overcome today. Family life will be happy. Some religious program may take place at your home today which will give you happiness. Financially, today will be a profitable day for you. Today you can get a chance to earn extra money. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, you may face a bit of a struggle in the family. You may have a conflict with someone in the house which will ruin the peaceful environment at home. When it comes to loved ones, it is always better to sacrifice your ego and avoid arguing unnecessarily. Also, use your words thoughtfully, especially while talking to your elders. Financial conditions will be fine and you may get financial help from your father. Talking about work, avoid taking the additional workload and also pay attention to your health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 10:45 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day will give mixed results for you. At the workplace, the situation will be favourable. Your financial situation will be better than usual and today, you may make small investments. Yet, you need to be careful today in terms of money and take decisions carefully. Some problems related to the family may arise. It is possible that the family does not agree with some of your opinions. In such a situation, stay calm and politely put your point of view. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse and mutual understanding between you both will increase. The mysterious behaviour of your partner may disturb you. Today, some problems may arise related to health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 5:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December After receiving some good news, your day will start excitingly. If you are a student, today you may get fruitful results of your hard work. Also, your financial efforts will be successful which will give you beneficial results. But, at this time you need to spend according to your budget and control your expenses. Employees will be honoured at the office today. All these are the result of your honest hard work. There will be love and peace in the married life and you will spend a relaxed day with your spouse. All the problems going on in the romantic life will end today and misconceptions between you two will be removed. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This is the time to take important issues seriously, especially the issues related to the family. Avoid spending too much time as it may hamper your future plans. Talking about work, the day is good to complete your unfinished tasks in the office. On the other hand, businessmen may get some good opportunities today which will increase their business. Some problems in marital life may arise. It will be very difficult for you to understand them. Health will be good today. Lucky Colour: Light Purple Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12:25 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There will be trouble in married life today. Some small issues may annoy your partner and cause problems in your relationship. But the day is going to be wonderful for love couples. Today you can buy any precious gift for your partner. In the workplace, some big changes are expected, maybe a transfer order. At the same time, businessmen will be very busy today. The day is normal from the financial front. Avoid spending unnecessarily. Today is a very auspicious day for the students. You will get full support of your gurus. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 5: 20 pm to 9:00 pm