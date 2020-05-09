Daily Horoscope: 09 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today can be a day filled with struggles and challenges for you. If you are not able to get along with someone right now, then there is no need to be disappointed, soon the circumstances will change and you will get the support of your loved ones. Talking about your work, if you do not make any big decisions now, it will be better. At this time you have to move very wisely. You should not be in any hurry, be it a job or business. The day of married people will be very beautiful. The loving behavior of your spouse and his positivity will give you courage even in difficult circumstances. Talking about money, today's day will be expensive. You may have to pay a very long bill. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:45 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This is the time to start new, so remove all negative thoughts from your mind. You work hard and give your best. There will be some dilemma in the mind today. In such a situation, you will not understand what to do and what not to do. It would be better to talk to someone close or experienced and seek advice. Today will be very important in the matter of love. You may get a love proposition, but a love betrayal in the past will not let you move forward. Money situation will be satisfactory. Even if expenditure increases today, there will be no problem. There will be strife in your married life. Coordination with your spouse may deteriorate. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is the day for you to be mixed. First of all, let's talk about your work, and the working people will have to work more hard for good results. Today your hands may look somewhat disappointed but you have to do your work carefully. Also try to complete the work on time. Retail businessmen can get small profits today. There will be peace in your family. Love will increase among your family members. However, in order to maintain this peace and love, today you have to avoid raising contentious issues. Your spouse will get full support. Talking about money, spend wisely to avoid any financial crisis. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be away from stress and have a quiet day. On the work front, the day is auspicious. Employed people can get some good news today. It is possible that seniors can decide your promotion given your best performance. You will feel that your hard work is succeeding. At the same time, the merchant class can also benefit. You can get in touch with some big customers today. There will be no major problems in personal life. Even if you face minor problems, you will be able to deal with them with the help of your loved ones. Married people will get a chance to spend some more time with their spouse today. You will enjoy these moments very much. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Somewhere you are deviating from your goal. You are spoiling both your today and tomorrow if you fall into stupid things. At this time you should only think about your purpose. Try to correct your mistakes. Tension may increase for employed people. You will feel a lot of pressure which can also cause your performance to decline. You need to do your work with a calm mind. Businessmen today will have to avoid any kind of debate, otherwise your work may get spoiled. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. Your family members will get love and companionship. Talking about money, today there may be a need to borrow. Take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September To be successful in work, you have to think of something new and creative. People who are employed have to increase their efforts. Do not take any important decisions under any kind of pressure, but keep your thoughts open in front of everyone. You know very well what is good for you or not. Apart from this, the working people today may also have to face the financial problem. There may be some difficulties in married life. Irritability will remain in the life-partner's nature. There is also a possibility of a quarrel between both of you today. Your health will be fine, but you will also have to focus on the rest of your work today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You have to use both heart and mind to get rid of life's problems. You have to come out of your imagination and face reality. If you do business then today your big worry will go away. Your stalled work may resume. On the other hand, the working people will have to avoid laziness. If you keep making excuses then you will have to suffer the wrong result. Marital life will be happy. Love will grow with your spouse. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can make up your mind to buy something valuable. Talking about your health, there will be some concerns in your mind today, due to which you will feel unwell. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 11:00 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a day full of happiness for you. There will be happiness and peace in married life. Today, the good moments spent with your spouse will remind you of something old. Today your mood will be very good and you will have lots of fun. In this, you will get full support of your family also. If you were worried about your health for the last few days, then today you will feel better and energetic. Love will remain the love in romantic life. Relationships with your partner will be good. On the economic front, the day will be better. However, if you work wisely in terms of money, it will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will test your patience in many ways. Home or workplace you may face challenges. Employed natives may face problems related to money. There may be a delay in getting salary, which will make it difficult for you to handle your expenses. At the same time, the business class should not do any new work. There will be tension in your personal life. It will be very difficult for you to correct the upsetting relationship in the relationship. Today will be favorable for students. You will be able to concentrate on your studies due to any obstacles in your long-standing education. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Talking about your married life, today will be a good day. However, if your spouse is angry with you, then today their anger will not completely subside. In such a situation, you should do something special for them. If you are single then today's friendship can change into love. On the economic front, the day is not well. There may be a big mess in the money transaction, which is likely to cause your loss. There will be some interruptions in the work but you must be patient. All your tasks will be settled on time. Today, your priority will be your family. There are some issues that are good for you to solve as soon as possible. If you try a little more, your problem may be solved. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today if someone expects help from you, then you must help him. Maybe it will solve some big problem of that person and change his life. Don't laugh, jokingly tell someone something that hurts his feelings. Today you need to be careful. One of your old enemies may try to harm you. Try to tackle your important work on your own, do not depend on others. If you are involved in property work, then in the current situation your concern about work may increase. On the economic front, the day will be good. With your hard work you will be able to earn good money. Talking about your married life, you will have to take some softness in your behavior towards your spouse. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm