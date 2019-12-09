Daily Horoscope 09 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, your seniors will encourage you to do better. You may have to run around a lot today if you are planning to do business, but you will get a lot of satisfaction by getting results as expected. If you are negligent with your health today, you may have to regret a lot in future. Today you are advised to avoid alcohol consumption. Talking about money, you need to be very careful today, there is a strong possibility of a loss of money. You have to understand that every day is not the same, today may be a little challenging but tomorrow may be great. All you have to do is just work hard and keep thinking positive. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today all your work will be completed without any hindrance. A big work-related problem can be solved today, which will make your work move forward. Today will be a normal day for the working people. If you are in love, today will be a special day. If you are single then today you are likely to get a love proposal so hope for the best. Today is also auspicious for married people. Your bonding with your spouse will increase. Today will be a good day for the students. Today you may feel lethargy and laziness, but you understand the value of your time well so you will show courage. The financial condition will be better than usual. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your romantic life will blossom today. Today is a great day to propose your partner for marriage. Also if your partner proposes you accept their proposal and say ‘yes'. Today will also be a good day for married people. Your heart will be satisfied after getting the love and support of your spouse. Parents will also provide you with all the affection and support you need. Your financial condition is likely to improve. Today, you are likely to get more than expected due to investing in some small work. Today will be a good day for traders as well. If any of your work was stopped due to paperwork for a long time, then this obstacle can be overcome today. Time is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 3:40 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today unnecessary expenses will spoil your budget, due to which you may face a lot of problems. Due to your spendthrift nature, you may also have differences with your spouse. If you take your financial decisions in a similar way without thinking, then your future plans may get hampered. There will be discord in family life. Due to a deteriorating relationship within the family, the environment of the house will not be right today. In such a situation, you have to take special care of your words. Before making investments, learn from your past mistakes. Health matters will be a mess today. Take special care while having food and drinks. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today your emotional health will be somewhat disturbed. You will be in a dilemma. In such a situation, you should talk to someone close to you or seek advice. Maybe you will get answers to your questions. If you are about to take any important decision regarding the work, then it is better to discuss it with an experienced person. If you are thinking of changing job then you should not hurry. There will be peace in your relationship. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Your relations with the family will also be good. Parental blessings will give new energy. The close relationship between the two of you will increase once the conflict with your spouse will end. To spend a memorable day, both of you can travel together. Your child will also bring some happy news. Your financial condition will be good as well. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Family life will be happy. Today, a puja or a havan can be organized in the house, due to which the atmosphere will be very good. Your loved ones will start coming o your place and after a long time, you will feel good after spending quality time with your family. The economic situation will strengthen. Today, money related anxiety will be over as well. You will also be able to complete some important work on this day. You will have a better understanding with your spouse and you will enjoy doing the household chores as well. Cheer up because you will also receive full support from your friends and will stay with you in difficult situations. Today will also be a great day in terms of love and your meeting with your partner will be more romantic than before. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Financial conditions will be good. To achieve your goal you need a better plan and take some important steps. Today your mind will remain stable and you will feel much better. Some of your important and difficult work in the office can be completed today. Marital life will be happy. Mutual understanding will increase with your life partner. Lovers will also have a very romantic day. Today, your partners can give you a surprise. Talking about your health, today will be a better day. If you are struggling with a problem then there is a possibility of getting some rest today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You need to pay more attention to personal life. Try to give more time to your spouse otherwise, the dispute between you two may increase. There are some serious issues related to the family, which need to be taken care of. Problems related to children may arise. Make a plan to go out with the kids today. Due to being busy in work for a long time, you are ignoring them somewhere. Talking about money, the day will give mixed results. The atmosphere of the office will be warm today. Your boss can put too much pressure on you for an important task. Talking about health, today you will feel some mental stress. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will feel better mentally and physically. For some time, your health was constantly declining, but today you will get relief. Improvement in health will also boost your confidence. You will do things that will make you happy and you will remain strong. There is a strong possibility of economic benefits. If you are planning to invest some money in a new task, the luck is on your side today. You are likely to get a fair result in the future. The compatibility will remain in married life. You will be happy to be with your partner. Parents will also get full support. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you are going to have a lot of fun with friends and family. Do not waste your day falling in a useless mess. Talking about romantic life, today your partner will give full support which will make your date even more special. Married couples have to avoid unnecessary debate. The health of the parents will be very good. The situation will be favourable in the workplace. You will complete your work without any pressure. You will be lucky in terms of money. Your financial efforts will be successful. The day is good in terms of health. You will experience mental peace. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, you will be away from stress and enjoy a good day. There will be happiness and peace once again in the married life. Some changes in your beloved's behavior are possible. It is possible that they may pay more attention to you by forgetting old things. Talking about your romantic life, the day will be normal. On the economic front, the day will be good. Today, all your attention will be on your work. All tasks will be completed on time and your hard work will also be appreciated. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm