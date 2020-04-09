Daily Horoscope: 09 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your marital life will remain stressful. Today, there may be an increase in gulf between you due to which there is a strong possibility of quarrels. In such a situation, do not increase the talk further by using unpleasant words. Today, you may have some problems with a member of your household. If you are employed, then you need to pay attention to your work at this time. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Please think carefully before any major expenses. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time:: 6:00 pm to 9:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be fierceness in your nature today. Today the mind will be very restless and you will not feel like doing any work. Do not deal with children in a strict manner and do not pressurize them for anything. You need to explain them with love as well as guide them. Talking about the work, today your speed will be very slow in office work due to which you will not be able to complete your work on time. If you postpone your work today, then maybe the workload on you may increase a bit tomorrow. You better do your work according to the right plan. You will again feel the same warmth and excitement in romantic life today. After a long time, you will be able to spend more time with your partner today. Talking about money, you will work hard today to earn money and your hard work will also give good results. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time:: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a very auspicious day. The mind will be happy and you will be very excited. Today, your long-standing efforts can be fruitful because today you are expected to get some great success at your workplace. It is possible that your wish of transfer will be fulfilled today. Businessmen can give tough competition to their competitors. You will have a lot of names in the professional field and your work will also progress. Your spouse will have love and companionship and both of you will have a good relationship. In the matter of money, you will work very wisely and will run according to the budget, so that today you will be able to save. Talking about health, today you will be surrounded by positive energy and enjoy good health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time:: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The problems of your marital life seem to be increasing. Today, the behavior of your spouse will be very rough. If you do not get support from them, you will be very sad today. You better try to get rid of your beloved. Talking about work, if you have a job, you have to work patiently. If you do not hurry, you will surely get the fruits of your true and hard work. Talking about money, today will be a good day. Today you can also help some needy people. Things can turn in your favour in your romantic life. Today you will be able to overcome your partner's displeasure. Your health may decline today. You must also focus on comfort and relax. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time:: 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, you may have to face odd situations today. It is better that you control yourself today. If you are a businessman, then today you will not get results as expected. If your efforts are continuously failing for the last few days, then you will have to work with support, you will keep working with positive thinking, and soon you will get good results. Be careful with your opponents today. It is possible that they must form a conspiracy against you. Talk about money, do not use your hard earned money in this way, but use it properly so that you can get big profit in future. On the family front, the day is good. Love and familiarity will remain in relationship with family. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky number: 2 Auspicious time: 4:05 am to 10:00 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be an auspicious day on the work front. Your functionality will increase and you will give your best. A good rapport with the seniors is also likely to give you a big advantage. Maybe they can decide your progress after seeing your hard work. If you do business then today your work can move forward a bit. There will be compatibility in your married life. Your life partner will be good. After a long time, today both of you will get a chance to spend some Lucky Time: with each other. On the other hand, there may be some problems in your romantic life. Your partner may be rude to you which is likely to cause tension between you. Your finances will be in good condition. You will spend only after keeping your budget in mind. Talking about health, today will be normal. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time:: 2:00 pm to 5:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be lucky for you in terms of money. Today you are likely to get a big financial benefit. All this is the result of your hard work and right decisions, it will be better that you keep making your financial decisions in the same way in the future. If you are a businessman and are planning to work on a new project, today your father will support you. Talking about your married life, today will be more romantic. Today the work pressure will be less and you will like to spend the rest of your time with your sweetheart. There will be peace in the house and relationship with family will also be good. Today you will get good results in terms of health. If you are worried about the health problem then you will get some relief today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time:: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you have to keep your behavior fine. Whether at home or outside, you will have to treat everyone politely. If you do not feel right about someone, then ignore such people, otherwise you can be at a great loss due to the debate today. Talking about the work, even the slightest negligence in work in the office today can cause big problems for you. It is possible for your boss to get angry at your mistake today. Your marital life will be happy. Your spouse will understand your feelings and the relationship will be deepened. There will be stability in romantic life. You will feel that your partner truly loves you. Talking about money, if you have borrowed from someone, then today you will be able to repay it. Health matters will be fine today. Color: Maroon Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time:: 7:00 am to 2:45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a good day for you on the work front, especially for the working people who will get a big relief today. If you have gone to work continuously for the last few days, today you will get enough time for yourself. Today, the workload will be lighter and mentally you will feel much better. If you do business then today you can get some benefit. Your financial situation will be better than normal. Due to money, you will not be able to do any work today. If you live in a rented house and are dreaming of your own house, then you can get some good news today. your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of parents. Relationships with your spouse will remain strong. Overall, today you will be away from stress and enjoy a quiet day. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time:: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Boredom and dullness will remain in your romantic life. For the last few days you are not able to meet your partner. You will be very sad today and will be lost in your partner's thoughts. Even after several attempts, the two of you will not be able to get in touch. If you are married then today will be normal for you. Talking about money, you are advised to avoid financial transactions. Borrowing or lending in particular can be harmful for you at this time. your personal life will be normal. After a long time, you will get a chance to spend some time with your friends today. You will take full advantage of this opportunity and have lots of fun too. The day is favourable in terms of health. You will feel quite good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Good score: 5 Lucky Time:: 5:00 am to 12:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February In terms of money, today you will get full support of luck and your financial efforts will be successful. However, at this time you will have to be extra careful about money, especially if you pay more attention to your savings. Talking about love, it is not right for you today. If you are going to make a love proposal in front of someone, today you may feel disappointed. It is possible that you do not get positive answers. The day will be fine on the work front. Your work will proceed smoothly. The atmosphere of your home will not be right today. Parents will be angry today because of something related to you, in which case you have to pay more attention to your behavior. Do not be careless about your health, especially if you are troubled by stomach problems, then take extra precautions today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time:: 12 noon to 9:15 pm