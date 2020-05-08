Daily Horoscope: 08 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your financial condition will be good and today you can spend more on others. Working problems can cause some stress, it would be better for you to work in peace as well as do it in a planned way. It will be better if you keep your love affair secret now. Do not talk too much about it or else it can be difficult. It is possible for someone to create misunderstandings between you. If you talk about your married life, then you will feel very lucky today because your spouse will treat you very lovingly. Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the jobless people. With the increase in income, promotion is also being made. Also, if you are associated with business, then maybe today you will make some big and important decisions. Your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day is not well on the family front. Today, if you do not get emotional support from your family members, your morale may be weak. If you do a job then you can have any chance to show your talent today, it would be better if you take full advantage of it. If you are negligent during this time, you may have to repent. You will spend a good time with your spouse today, this will also remove their loneliness. Don't waste your precious time just worrying unnecessarily. Better keep your mind calm and think well. Do not be hasty in doing any work today, otherwise damage is possible. Avoid contentious issues or do not straddle anyone else's case, otherwise you will be unnecessarily in trouble. There may be some improvement in the economic situation today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are planning to start a new task, then today is auspicious to carry forward your plan. Today is going to be very important for you on the work front. It is possible that today you will see some big and positive changes like transfer or promotion. Whatever happens will be in your interest. There will be compatibility in married life. Your spouse will walk shoulder to shoulder with you. Due to the pressure of work for some time, you were not able to pay proper attention to your boyfriend / girlfriend. Today is a good day to give them a surprise. If you talk about your financial situation, then you decide to make a big investment today. You can take. For good profits, invest your hard earned money at the right place. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be your very romantic day. You can meet your boyfriend / girlfriend. Your mutual understanding will be good and your closeness will increase. On the economic front, the day is auspicious. Income can be paid. Today there is also a possibility of getting a new source of income. Apart from this, you may have to travel for work today, due to which you will feel tired but due to expected benefits, your stress will be reduced. However, traveling is a risky task in the current situation, so you have to be careful because your health is equally important. There will be peace in your personal life. It is possible that today will be a happy day with family. There will be sweetness in the relationship with your spouse. Getting up and walking in the morning will be good for your health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 3:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Everything will be normal in your personal life. Family will get full support and love will grow in your relationship. Your parents' health will be excellent, but if you do not pay attention to your health along with work, then it can be difficult. There may be some differences with your spouse. You need to give them some time. If you do not spend enough time with each other, then there will be dullness in married life. There is a possibility of increase in income. If you are connected with business, then you are getting the chance of getting your financial benefits stuck for a long time. Jobless people will be able to win the hearts of their seniors with their excellent performance. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:50 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do a job, your boss can take some tough steps due to your negligence. You have to be careful because this could be a conspiracy against you. If you do business, then your opponents will be defeated, so that your dominance will be maintained. On the other hand, while talking to important people, you need to control your tongue or else you will tarnish your reputation on your own. Today will be very romantic for married life. Your spouse's loving style will impress you immensely. On the economic front, the day can give mixed results. There is a possibility of getting wealth, but it is possible to increase expenses. Today can be a bit of a struggle for your personal life. It is possible that you may have a relationship with a family member today. Do not be careless about health Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Students may face some problems today. You will feel quite cumbersome and your concentration may get disturbed. You will not feel like studying and you will be under stress. You have to stay away from negative thoughts and also keep your mind calm. Employed natives can be given to deal with many jobs simultaneously, due to which you will be very tired. If you want peace and relaxation in your married life, then avoid talking to your spouse on any kind of contentious issue today. In the second part of the day, there may be an opportunity in your hands which is likely to bring some positive changes in life. On the economic front, the day is auspicious. There is every possibility of getting new sources of income but today try to deal with the bank related matters very carefully. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:05 pm to 9:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Some positive changes are possible on the work front. Your work will move forward and you will be full of enthusiasm and energy. Not only this, you will also get a lot of benefit from your creative ideas and attractive style. The day is good for completing paused tasks so that later you get some time for yourself. Talking about money, today you have to take care of your pocket. Follow your fixed budget. Today you will take part in social work in a big way, which will increase your honor and people will praise you very much. Any problem going on in the house will end and once again love and belonging among all will be seen with love and belonging. To maintain love and peace in your married life, you have to pay attention to your behavior as well as your words. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is not a good day on the economic front. If you do not stop spending to make others happy, soon you will find yourself surrounded by an economic crisis. If you work, then it is your advantage to keep pace with your superiors and colleagues. It is better that you try to improve your behavior a little bit and do not be a little careless about work. If you are assigned to work on a new project, then keep all the information related to it secret. Your spouse's mood will be good today and you will spend some beautiful moments with each other. There will be peace in the family. There will be a feeling of solidarity and harmony among the members of the household. May have to take a short trip today. In this case, you are advised to take full care. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 9:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There may be some changes in your behavior due to mental pressure. Irritability may be more in your nature, but you are advised to control yourself. Stay in touch with your family and avoid any kind of irresponsible action, their love and cooperation will help you in fighting the biggest problem. Your spouse's health will not be good. You need to take more care of them. Today can be a bit difficult for loving couples. As you grow in misunderstandings between them, the distance can also increase. If you talk about your work, the employed people will get some relief today. The work pressure will be less, apart from this you can discuss any new plans with your superiors today. Today, the people associated with business will get benefits. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 1:10 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will get the benefit of your new and creative ideas. Today your income is also likely to increase. You can spend a lot more on your family, apart from this you can also make a big investment. Today will be a very busy day for employed people. You will be busy preparing for an important meeting. If you will work wisely, today you will get success in your efforts as well as support from your seniors. The natives of business today need to be careful. Your opponents can obstruct any of your work. Today, your spouse's behavior may be somewhat strange. They may ignore you. It would be better to try to talk to them on this subject. Do some exercise daily with good food and drink. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm