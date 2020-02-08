Daily Horoscope: 08 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You can get better results today at your workplace. The opportunity that you had been waiting for a long time, you can get it today. On the economic front there will be ups and downs. Your income may also increase today. But your habit of taking decisions casually can create a big problem today. If you do not handle everything on time, you may face a big financial crisis in the coming time. Situations will be stressful in your married life. Your partner's mood will not be okay. It is better that you stay away from unnecessary disputes, otherwise today you will lose your mental peace. Try to fulfil your responsibilities towards your family honestly. Your careless nature is making your loved ones unhappy. If you leave a little tension today, then there will be no problem related to health today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you want to spend time with your spouse today, then go out for a walk, it will reduce your stress and you will also feel refreshed. Today will be a great day for loving couples. Today you will spend a lot of romantic time with your love partner. Your today's date will be special. Today will be a bit difficult on the work front. Today, your boss will be very busy in the office, so even your small mistake can provoke their anger. It would be better today to complete your work carefully. On this day, you can spend a lot more money on things of comfort. Any decision related to your personal life and work will be better if you make it yourself because you need to be self-reliant. Anyway, you know your good and bad habits. Health-related matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 11:30 am

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the economic front, the day is auspicious. Your stalled money can be received. Today you can take some important financial decisions, it is possible that you will get proper results soon. Employed people may have to travel for work today. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. You will enjoy your married life to the fullest. Today, due to some turmoil in your mind, you will find yourself in a state of confusion. You may be surrounded by some negative thoughts today. It is better that you work patiently and keep your mind calm too. Some old pending works can be completed today. Talking about work, if you do a job, then today there can be a positive thing in your office, which will increase your enthusiasm. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you talk about your married life, today your mind will remain fickle and you will be in the mood for romance. Today, you will also get full support from your spouse, which will increase your happiness even more. If you do a job, then avoid criticizing your colleagues in your office, rather pay attention to your work, otherwise today you can be unnecessarily trapped in a debate. The day will be normal in terms of money. It will be better if you keep a balance between your expenses and your budget. Time is favourable for the students. Because of your efforts, all your problems will be solved today. You need to take care of your health today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 10:25 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will socialise with a lot of people today. You can get a chance to connect with some new and important people. Talking about your personal life, then there will be a big controversy in the house due to your small mistake. It is better that you work thoughtfully. On the economic front, this day will be normal. If you are planning to invest then you may get a good opportunity today but you have to keep your financial plans secret. This day is very good in terms of work. If you are a businessman, then today you will receive a great benefit. In terms of health, you are advised to stay well today. You will be very upset due to the emergence of some chronic diseases. Along with work you also need to focus on yourself. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be better for you in terms of money. Today, there can be some improvement in your financial situation and any problem related to finances will be solved. It is possible that today you will be able to pay your old bills. If you want to start your own business, today you can get some good news which is related to your work. There may be some challenges in the office. Today, you may be disappointed due to not getting timely help from colleagues. Do not hold grudges, but remember it as a lesson in the future. There will be peace in your married life. Love and sweetness will remain in your relationship with your spouse, which will increase your happiness. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 10:40 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If any marriage proposal comes to you today, then accept it. People in love have to be careful today. Keep your partner's behaviour right. Do not do anything that hurts your partner's feelings. Today will be a good day for you on the work front. Your constant efforts and hard work can give you success today. This is a good day for job seekers. If you talk about money, then your financial condition will be good. You will receive benefits of the recent changes made in your economic plans. You will get a chance to visit some religious place in the evening. Mentally you will feel quite good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the family front, the day will be great. Relationships with your family will be good and you will get emotional support. Not only this, you are expected to get satisfactory results from any work done by you so that your parents will be very happy with you. Life partner's mood will be good. Good day to give a nice gift to your sweetheart. Everything will be normal even in your romantic life. Your financial situation will remain strong and today you will see profits coming your way. If you talk about your work, today the day of employed people will be normal. On the other hand, Businessmen will have to refrain from doing any work in haste today. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today in your romantic life, something good can happen. A gift from your partner will make your day even more beautiful. Conditions will be favourable even in your married life. Together with your spouse, you will perform all your responsibilities well. Some stress is possible in the second part of the day. You may have some problems with a friend, it is better to avoid arguing otherwise your stress may increase. If you want to avoid such kind of troubles then try to change your behaviour a little and for better. It is possible that your friends today criticize your bad attitude. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Expenses will increase, but you will not face any financial problem. It is possible that by keeping work aside, you will put more emphasis on relaxation, it will also make your mood good and you will feel refreshed. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Businessmen will have to think a little bit today while doing economic transactions, especially if you are doing business with some new people then don't trust anyone blindly. Employees will have to refrain from leaving any work incomplete today, else there will be trouble. On the family front, this day will be very good. Also, parental support will be provided. The problems going on in married life may end today. Your spouse will know your importance and they will understand the real meaning of your married life today. Today you will take an interest in social work which will also increase your reputation. Today your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 11:00 am

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Do not do any work today, in excitement, otherwise, you can create problems for yourself. Today you may have to travel for work, in addition, you will work diligently in the office, which will give you recognition. If you are planning for any new work or business, today you can get good success. On the economic front, you may face small challenges today, but in spite of this, the results will be as expected. There may be some problem in your romantic life. Today you may have a quarrel with your boyfriend/girlfriend about something. Today, your health will not be okay and maybe you will be troubled by any seasonal disease. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12:50 pm to 5:00 pm