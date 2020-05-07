Daily Horoscope: 07 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Family members may get into disputes and disputes. You may face a situation when you have to face difficulties in making your important decisions. On the other hand, today you will be under some stress regarding the education of children. If you talk about your married life, then your spouse will understand your problems and will support you. This will increase your love. Today you will pay more attention to the pooja lesson. Talk about money, make any investment carefully, otherwise today you may lose. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:05 pm to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Mental stress can increase due to increase in expenses. Matters related to land and property can also create problems for you today. Family discord will dissolve your concentration and you will not be able to concentrate on your work. It is better that you solve your personal matters as soon as possible, otherwise, it can have a bad effect on your functioning as well. In the evening you will be able to spend some great time with your spouse, which will give you some peace. You are advised to avoid travelling today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to control your emotions or else a big problem may arise for you. You have to act wisely at this time. If you do a job, then do not exhaust yourself with the extra workload to please your superiors, otherwise, you can fall ill. You have to understand that your health is also important. Conditions in your marital life will be stressful. The interference of the in-law's side can cause a dispute between you two. Avoid blindly trusting anyone. On the economic front, today can bring a great opportunity for you. You keep working. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will be more interested in religious and spiritual activities today. If you do not have much to do, it is better to read a good book than to sit idle in your free time. This will increase your knowledge. There is a possibility of job change due to which you can stay away from family today. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, luck can support you today. You may get a good opportunity. Today will not be a good day for your married life. You better control your anger and avoid using language that hurts your spouse's feelings. Talking about health, you will enjoy good health today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will be surrounded by many kinds of worries. It would be better if you spend your precious time to complete your important work. Today you need to move forward thinking every step of your way because one wrong decision can infuse your dream of a beautiful future. Avoid people who use you for their needs. These people can also take you on the wrong path. By spending time with children in the second part of the day, your stress will be greatly reduced. Money will be in good condition. For businessmen, this day is good to work on a new business plan. If there is any hindrance in your plan regarding money then today it will end. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your confidence will increase and all your tasks will be completed without any hindrance. Due to a peaceful environment in your home, your stress will be removed. You will feel happy by getting affection from family. On the economic front, today will be better for you than usual, but your habit of spending more than necessary can put you in trouble. It is possible that today your spouse should be angry with you. Although everything will be fine by evening, you should think about it. If you do a job, today you may have to face the displeasure of seniors due to your careless attitude. In such a situation, you are advised to be careful. Today you can work hard to enhance your personality, which will also give you satisfactory results. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 4:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, your mind will remain in the means of fun and entertainment. You will experience mental happiness by seeing mutual love and affection among family members. Today you will be able to understand the true meaning of married life. Your beloved will appreciate you wholeheartedly. If you are in any trouble, do not hesitate to share your problems with your spouse. Maybe your problem will be resolved. Today is an auspicious day on the economic front. Time is also favourable for new investment. The investment made today will strengthen you financially. For good health, get up early in the morning as well as do yoga and meditation. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:50 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It is possible to decline in the state of money today. There is a possibility of sudden money loss. Avoid investing in the stock market and betting. It would be better to consider your financial decisions carefully or else in the future, only regrets will be in your hands. The day is not good in terms of health. Today you will feel quite tired and it can cause annoyance. Mental stress is also affecting your health, so it would be better to find a solution to your problems with a cold mind. The life partner's love and support will help you to face difficult situations. Talking about romantic life, today will be a very fun day. You will experience happiness with your partner. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is a favourable day for the students. If you are engaged in preparing for any competitive exam and you are having trouble in any subject, then with the help of the gurus today, your problem will be solved. other than this. Your interest in studies will increase further. Father will get full support. Today he is expected to get some great honour. Your financial condition will be normal. If you spend money with an open heart today, it can be difficult. Also, due to financial constraints, your work will be incomplete. Due to your busy routine, you will not be able to give enough time to your spouse today. It is possible that both of you may have some problem. It will be better for you to speak in front of senior officials in the office, otherwise, it will be against you today. Any recent business decision will be beneficial. Will your health be fine Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 12:15 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today can be a good day for you on the economic front. Today you can spend on things of comfort. Apart from this, the day is auspicious for businessmen. Increase in business can increase your income. Your marital life will be beautiful. Your spouse can get rid of health problems and today after a long time both of you will have some good time. Respect your parents' feelings. Your wrong attitude can make them sad. It is possible that today you should have close attention. In such a situation, you have to use your words to be restrained. Today, health problems can cause discomfort. You should not be careless in terms of your health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today can be stressful for your romantic life. Conflict with your partner on small things that have been going on for a long time can take the form of a big fight today. If you truly love your partner then it is better that you keep calm and try to handle the matter. Do not let loneliness dominate yourself. If possible, spend time with family or focus on your interests. Speaking of work, the extra workload today can make you tired both mentally and physically. It will be better to take care of your health as well. On the economic front, there is a possibility of big money gains today, which will strengthen your economic side. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 2:30 pm