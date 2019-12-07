Daily Horoscope 07 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you may have some ideological differences with a friend or close friend. It is better that you respect their feelings and behave well on your behalf. Today will be a great day for married couples. The cheerful mood of your beloved will surprise you. Financial conditions are likely to improve and you are probably going to get a new source of income. If you do business, today you might get a great opportunity. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the family. You may get success today in any legal matter. Your interest in religious work will also increase. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today, you may face a strange situation. You are advised to keep your behaviour and anger under control as it may lead to your negative image. The day can be one of the best days of your married life. With the love and support of your partner, you'll be able to face any adverse situations. The day is good on the economic front. There is a possibility of getting your pending money. Traders can also get good profits. It is a good day to invest, but only after proper advice. Do not be careless about your health. The day is not good for travelling. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 1:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today, your stubborn and angry nature may put you in some big trouble. To avoid such situations, you need to change your behaviour. Be balanced and avoid arguments as far as possible. Marital life will be happy. Today you would love to spend more time with your spouse. You may also go for a picnic at your partner's favourite place. The day is good for traders. Old business relationships may benefit you today. In the evening, you can spend some quality time with friends. More care should be taken towards the health of children. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The day will not be a good day for the students. Poor health may disrupt your studies. There will be disputes in the family. You may have some ideological differences with parents. If you do anything against them, the loss will be yours. Today will be a great day on the economic front. You can get good benefits from any recently started work or investment. The day is favourable for loving couples. There is a possibility of a big success in the workplace. Soon your dream of going abroad may get fulfilled. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 3:20 pm to 9:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today, you need to move very thoughtfully. Avoid doing something which may make you regret later. The atmosphere of the house will be good and you will get full support from your loved ones. Financial conditions will be fine. Today all your work in the office will be completed easily and it will give you a lot of relief. The day will be tough for loving couples. Treat your partner well otherwise it may result in a big fight. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will focus more on your own words and do not give importance to the views of others. Due to this, you may face criticisms. Today you will experience mental peace after a long emotional struggle. You may get a great opportunity to earn money. There will be happiness in family life. Love, friendship and bonding with family members will increase. You may take any important decision with your spouse. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, you may get some great honour. People will praise you and your reputation will increase. Mentally you will be strong and happy. Married life will be normal. You should take your own decisions in financial matters. If you want to start a business, avoid going into a partnership business. Today, you will be involved in some spiritual activities. In the workplace, there will not be much work and you can spend some fun time with colleagues. The day is favourable for the love affair. Your partner's mood will be more romantic. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Some stuck tasks need attention and negligence may prove to be harmful. Today will be a good day for married life. The love between you two will remain. The day is not good for the students. You may find it difficult to concentrate on studies. There will be peace in the family and you will see unity among family members. The day is auspicious to start any new work. You will be able to earn extra money through your intelligence. You may also spend some money on funfilled activities. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Any problems related to work are likely to be solved today. The people around you will be surprised to see the ease with which you will handle all your work. You will also be praised for this. In married life, do not expect much from your spouse as you may get negative feedback. Even in romantic life, you may face some difficult situation. Your partner's anger may cause arguments between you both. Financial situation will be strong. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Emotional attachment with your spouse will increase and you will have a good mutual bonding with them. You may also buy a special gift for your beloved. You will get good results in romantic life too. To avoid any kind of bitterness in the relationship with your partner, you must respect their feelings. In the second part of the day, the environment of the house may deteriorate a bit. Keep control of your words in such situations or else the matter may go out of your hand. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, you will not be able to spend much time with your family. You can make a new plan to strengthen your financial position. If you take advice from your elders, then you will get the full benefit. The day is good for unemployed people. You may get a job after a long struggle. Misunderstandings may cause tension in marital life. Keep your point of view in front of your beloved as they will surely understand you. You need to be very cautious about your health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm