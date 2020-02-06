Daily Horoscope: 06 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you need to pay more attention to your words. Laugh with your friends and do not say anything that will cause a debate. If such a situation arises in front of you, then you accept your mistake and end the matter there, otherwise your precious time will be lost in useless things. Talking about money, today will be beneficial. Today any important work related to money will be completed due to which you are likely to get a lot of benefit. Suddenly an old issue may arise in your personal life. Today the atmosphere of the house will be intense. Mutual coordination between your family members may deteriorate. You have to be careful today at the work front. Avoid over-trusting your colleagues. Health matters will not be good today and you will feel quite tired. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 7:05 am to 12:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be very special for you in terms of love. If you are single then today you will come across someone who will love you from their heart. You may be a little surprised by this but who knows you will feel the same way for them. On the other hand, married people can get a beautiful surprise from their spouse today. You will be very happy today. Your financial situation will be strong. If you want to buy a new vehicle then the day is good to go to the showroom and see the car for yourself. Talking about your work, if you have some differences with a colleague in the office today, then you do not increase the matter much, this quarrel will not help you. Your health will be good and you will feel relaxed throughout the day. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 9:15 am to 3:40 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June In terms of money, today you have to make your decisions carefully. If you spend more today, then you may have a lot of problems in keeping your financial condition stable. Your situation will be favorable in this field. Today you can get a big benefit from the advice of your seniors. It is possible that you can easily complete any difficult task. If you do business then today you can get a big job. If you work sincerely, then your business will grow rapidly. You will get proper benefits in future. Today you can get good results in your married life. Today, your relationship with your spouse will improve. For the past few days, their behaviour was not good towards you but today they will treat you softly. You better leave your resentment too. Be cautious about your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:40 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You can be assigned very difficult tasks at your office today. It is possible that you may also have to meet deadlines, which may increase your stress. However, if you try to do your work efficiently, then you will get good benefits. You can also expect help from seniors and colleagues. Today will be a normal day for businessmen. It is not a good day to make any major business decisions. Today will be full of ups and downs in terms of money. Today, you will be able to spend money very easily . Apart from this, the financial benefit you were going to get today can also be postponed for some more time. Do not be disappointed, soon things will turn in your favour. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are thinking of making a big purchase today then today is an auspicious day for it. Today you can shop with all your heart. There is no need to worry too much about money because the way you are taking your decisions after thinking carefully, you will get the benefit of this in future also. If you want to start your own small business, then you can have a conversation with an important person today. However, before making any decision, you can be sure that what you are doing is right. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support from your family members. Today your father will be very happy with you. Your health will be good and you will feel emotionally better today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 10 am to 12:55 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do business then today you may suffer from a small loss. This time the matter will not get worse but in future you need to take care of your business decisions otherwise it can cause a big loss. Today will be a good day for employed people. You must try to reach your office on time today, else you will run into deep trouble. Your finances will be better than normal. Today you can spend some money in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Today you will have a great time with your parents. There will be love and peace in your married life. Today, you can go on a picnic with the spouse to spend a beautiful evening. Talking about your health, avoid working continuously, otherwise you will be troubled by your back pain today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front, this day will be excellent. For the last few days you were feeling a lot of pressure from work, due to which you did not feel much in work and you were not able to give your best. But today with the help of your seniors you can focus on your work again. You will work efficiently and experience positivity. Businessmen will have a busy day today. Most of your time will go in completing some paperwork. Your financial situation will be normal. Don't spend too much on buying unnecessary items today. However, planetary movements indicate that soon you will get good financial benefits. There will be peace in your personal life. Bitterness may increase in a relationship with a spouse. You must control your anger. Lucky Colour: White Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 12:25 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you need to balance between your work and personal issues and stay calm. No matter how much a situation provokes you, you must not lose your temper. If you do not argue with any member of your house, it will be good otherwise you can disturb the peace of your house. Listen carefully to your elders. You have to understand that they want your good. If you are stubborn today, you will harm yourself. Talking about work, do not chat in the office today. Your boss' mood will not be good today. There may be a good opportunity for businessmen today. Today you are likely to get good benefits. Your marital life will be happy. Today, you will get full support from your spouse and you will be able to focus on some important matters. Today your health will not be good so avoid eating outside. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a businessman then today you will make some new strategies and try to use them soon. If you proceed like this, then soon you will get proper results. Today will be a good day for employed people. Today you will work hard and you will also get credit for it. Talking about your financial situation, do not worry too much about money today because your expenses will be less today and you will be able to focus on saving. Your personal life will be blissful. Today you can get a lovely gift from a member of your house. The health of the parents will be very good and you will get their blessings. Today, you will get rid of the health problem and you will feel great. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Talking about your romantic life, today is going to be a very important day for you. If you are single then today you can come across your life partner. You will like his/her charming personality. It is possible that you may fall in love with them at a glance today. If you are already in a relationship then today you would like to spend more time with your partner. On the other hand, married people must try to give more time to their spouse. You will be very busy today at the work front. Whether it is a job or business, you will have a busy day today, however you must try to balance your work and personal life. It will be better to plan your day in advance. On the economic front, it will be a good day today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 7:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a good day for you at the work front. Today, you will be satisfied with getting the results as expected. Also, you will be able to easily achieve the goal you have set. You will work hard in the office. For the last few days, you did not feel much at work, but today you will focus on your work keeping all the things aside. Your personal life will be blissful and your relationship with your siblings will be good. Today you will enjoy this day with your family members to the fullest. You will feel how much your family loves you. There are signs of a strong economic situation. Today you may receive money. Your health will be fine and there will be no major problems. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm