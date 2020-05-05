Daily Horoscope: 05 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will have mixed results on the economic front. Excess of income will make your budget unbalanced. On the other hand, if you need, you will get financial help. When it comes to work, the increasing burden of work can make you angry. Today, anger and irritability will be seen in your nature. In such a situation, you need to be very careful, otherwise you can have a dispute with anyone without talking. There will be disturbance in your personal life today. You will be very disappointed due to not getting the support of your loved ones in difficult times, especially ignoring your spouse can make you very sad. Not taking care of your health can cause you a lot of trouble today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Time: 45 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be difficult for students of this sign. Especially if you wish to go abroad to get higher education, today you will be very much disappointed. Though the situation is not right now, soon everything will be normal and you will get success. The day will be expensive in terms of money. You may have to pay an old, long bill. Talking about work, if you do a job, then you will not feel much. If you are feeling burdensome, take a break today and concentrate on rest. Your marital life will be happy. Days are not auspicious for traveling. Today you are advised to avoid traveling. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The atmosphere of the house will be calm. There will be love and unity among family members. Today you will forget all your stress by spending time with your loved ones. Talking about money, there will be no problem today. Today you can also plan to buy a new property. If you take your economic decisions in a similar way, then you will continue to get the benefit from it. Some stress is possible in your marital life. Today, spouse behavior will make you nervous. Instead of remaining silent, you must try to find out the reason for your beloved's displeasure, otherwise misunderstandings can grow between you. If you do a job, you can expect some good news today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will bring some challenges for you. You will find yourself entangled in many things. You will not be able to do any work properly which will make you feel annoyed. In such a situation you first need to keep your mind calm. Due to haste and haste, your construction work can also get spoiled. your personal life will be happy. With the help of family members, you will be able to solve any problem today. Today you can discuss any important issue with your father. Your financial situation will not be good today. You need to spend wisely. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:10 am to 12:20 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will get good results at your workplace. Today you can start any new work, especially for the business people, today will be a very beneficial day. Recently, you have made changes in your plans, you will get the results as expected. If you do the job, today you will be able to prove that you are a good team leader. However, to achieve great success, you have to take some new responsibilities. There will be love and peace in married life. Today, life partner's mood will be very Wadia and they will take special care of you. Loving couples will also have a very fun day. If you had a quarrel with your partner recently, then their anger may be calmed today and both of you will enjoy the present day by forgetting the old things. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you can expect work pressure to subside. Today you are expected to get success at your workplace of work, especially if you are employed. On the other hand, businessmen can get big relief today. You are likely to get financial benefit. Your success is the result of your hard work, so celebrate your victory openly. Also, do not forget to thank those who have guided you from time to time or have boosted your morale. Today you can also help financially to any needy. Conditions will be favorable in married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Maybe today both of you will like to spend more time with each other. Talking about your romantic life, if you are going to propose to someone, then think carefully and if you are not hurrying. Health matters will be very good. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 10:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your marital life will be happy. If you are going with your spouse, then everything will be calm today and you will get to see love again. Today will also be a good day for loving couples. It is possible to meet your partner. Talking about work, the days of employed people will be normal. You will work hard and give your best. At the same time, business people can get any good opportunity to earn profit today. You just keep working according to your plan. Money will remain strong. Today your expenses will also be reduced. Conditions will be favorable at your workplace. Your creativity will impress your seniors immensely. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today there will be no obstacle in any of your work. If you work, then your influence in the office will increase. Your seniors will be very happy with your work. On the other hand, people doing business are also expected to get benefits. Soon your dream of furthering your business may be fulfilled. There will be some tension in your personal life. There can be a debate in the house today about a matter related to money. In such cases, there is a need to act with conscience rather than enthusiasm. On the other hand, there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. Talking about health, the mind will be disturbed due to which health can be affected. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Due to your fierce nature, today you will find yourself surrounded by problems. Your babbling can cause discord at home. Your bitter words can hurt the feelings of family members. It will be better for you to control your speech, otherwise there may be bitterness in the relationship. Stay away from waste settlements, this time you must concentrate on your important work. Today can test your patience on the work front. If you do the job, then your negligence of the lower standards can force the higher authorities to take some strict steps today. At the same time, businessmen may have to work very hard to speed up their business. If you want to maintain your mental peace, first of all stay away from negative thoughts. If you think well, everything will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January After a long time you will get some time for yourself today. Maybe today you try to make changes in yourself like you try a new hairstyle or a new dress. If you look good then your confidence will also increase. Your financial condition will be good. There will be no problem with the money. You can also do some important shopping for yourself today. There will be happiness in your personal life. Your relations with family will be good. Everyone will get love and support. If you are married, today your memories of your old days will be refreshed once again. Today will be a very romantic day for loving couples. If you want to get married, then today you can get positive signals from your partner. Time is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a day of ups and downs. Today the workload will be more. Due to stress, you will not be able to pay attention to yourself today. At this time you will also have to think about your health. Physical fatigue can also affect you mentally. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. There will be full support from parents. Not only this, they will be very happy to see your seriousness towards their responsibilities. Maybe today you will get a special gift from them, which will be very special for you. If you are married, today you will spend a very romantic day with your spouse. To make your day even more memorable, today you will enjoy candlelight dinner at home. In case of love, you are advised to be careful. Avoid lying to your partner of any kind. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 1:15 pm to 5:20 pm