Daily Horoscope 05 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you need to take your decisions thoughtfully. In financial matters, you are advised to avoid hurrying. If you do a job and want a hike in your salary, it is better not to keep any big demand today as you may not get the expected results. Today, you will make some new friends with whom you will have a great time. Some problems may arise in marital life. You can prevent the matter from increasing by staying calm. The day will be normal for romantic couples. You will have a nice meeting today. With good health, you will feel more energetic. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You are advised to be careful in the office today. From the last few days, you are constantly working hard, but today you will feel that you are not getting the results according to your hard work. This may annoy you but, you need to behave in a balanced manner otherwise you may lose your job. The day will be normal for traders. You will not get any big profit. There will be happiness in the family and relationship with them will remain pleasant. Spouse's health may also decline today. It is better to spend more time with them. The day will be good in financial matters but you may spend a lot on your friends. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to avoid any kind of disputes today. First of all, talk to everyone with respect. Make good use of your precious time and try to do something that opens the way of your progress. In the relationship with your lover or spouse, use your words very carefully as the differences may get deep between the two. The day is not good in terms of money as you may have to borrow it from someone. Take a lesson from your failures and move forward. Keep an eye on your expenses, only then you will be able to focus on savings. Traders are advised to avoid taking any important decision today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 10:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The day will be auspicious for you as you may get the fruitful results of your hard work. Today, you may also get awarded or promoted for your best performance. Keep working like this and soon you will be at the pinnacle of success. If you plan your day in advance, you will get a lot of benefits. This may let you avoid haste and panic and will help you complete your pending tasks. Financial situations will be satisfactory and you will run according to your budget. Today, you may get a gift from someone close who is very special for you. You will feel refreshed throughout the day. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Good results in romantic life are expected. You will feel how dedicated your partners is towards you. Your meeting with is also going to be something special. The compatibility will remain in married life. Your life-partner will behave well and both of you will enjoy this day to the fullest. From the financial front, you may try to increase your income through shortcuts like the stock market or betting. Whatever you do, don't hurry up or you may face the loss. Today you will be very busy in completing your pending tasks in the office. You have to avoid being negligent in matters related to health. Take care of yourself along with work. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 12:05 pm to 10:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may face some challenges today, but if you work with courage and intelligence, you can easily overcome them. The day will be a bit difficult for traders. Due to the misplacement of your important documents, you may face a great loss. You are advised to avoid taking any major decision today as the time is not favourable. In the workplace, good results are expected. On the economic front, the day will prove to be better. In romantic life, you need to understand your partner to avoid any problems. Leave your stubborn nature and handle the matter with love. You may feel weak today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a great day on the work front. You will reveal your secret talent which will surprise your senior as well as colleagues. If you continue to work in the same way, soon you may get big progress. Traders may also get a good chance of making a profit. Today, you can spend a lot on your children and have fun with them. If you keep your thinking positive, you will get success in every endeavour. You will be able to easily manage everything both in your personal life and professional life. Marital life will remain in harmony. Health will be good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 7:35 am to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This morning, you will feel depressed due to an argument with your spouse. No matter how much you fight, you both can't stay away from each other for too long. In the evening, go home with a nice gift for your beloved. Remember, everything can be won with love. Financial situation will be good. You are expected to get financial benefits with the help of high officials. Traders are also likely to get small benefits today. The health of parents will be fine and you will get their blessings. The day is very important for the students. They may get proper results of their hard work. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 4:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The day will be better for you. In terms of relationships, be very careful and use words thoughtfully while talking on sensitive issues. In financial terms, the day will be lucky. You may get a new path to earn and have to work hard for it. Today, you may also pay a small loan. There will be happiness and peace in family life. The ongoing arguments with brothers will end and once again you will witness the same love and bonding. Due to frequent ups and downs in romantic life, your interest in love may fall short. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you want to spend a peaceful day, mind your own business today and stay away from illogical rumours. At the workplace, the day will be very busy. You may be assigned a new job in spite of previous pending tasks. This may heighten your stress. It is better to plan everything beforehand and then work according. Keep a positive attitude and you will definitely succeed. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Suddenly, a big expense may arise today which will make your budget unbalanced. Students may get some good news today. If you are making any effort to attain higher education, you are likely to get success. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, you will work very wisely and cleverly and get good results. Family life will be happy. With the blessings of parents, all your important tasks will be completed without any hindrance. If you want to start a new job, take your steps forward only with the advice of your elders. This will prove to be very beneficial. Talking about money, you need to think of something new and different ways to increase your income. The day is not good for making any major financial transactions. Disputes with your spouse can increase the tension between you. It is better that you work in peace. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 10:00 pm