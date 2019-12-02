Daily Horoscope 02 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day will be lucky for you in terms of money. You may shop for jewellery today. There will be love and happiness in married life. Spouse will support you in every small and big decision. Today, mutual affection will be seen among family members. You may go for a walk to spend time with your family members. Also, you will have a lot of fun with the children. Seeing the improvement in your mother's health, you will get tension-free. From the work front, the day will be normal for employees. Businessmen may have to travel today which will be extremely beneficial for them. Any deal that has been stuck for a long time may get completed today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Failure in any of your ongoing efforts may cause you great harm. Today, you will be involved in unnecessary things which will hamper all your plan. However, success is expected in any business-related matter. The day is not favourable for travel. You have to take special care while using a vehicle as you may get hurt today. Do not make any financial decisions in a hurry and be careful while negotiating. There will be peace in family life. Your relationship with the family will remain good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The spoiled relationship with your spouse is likely to improve today which will bring love and peace once again in your married life. You will get happiness from children, although they can demand more time from you. Today, you will be very busy with matters related to your personal life but with the help of family members, you will handle everything easily. On the work front, the day is very auspicious. Business people may get some major success today. If you want to expand your business, good opportunities are expected. The day will be normal for employed people. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The atmosphere of the house will remain disturbed due to differences between family members and the decrease in mutual understanding among them. Today, you may face differences with parents too. Your wrong attitude can make them sad. It would be better to work very thoughtfully. There may be some ups and downs on the work front. Today, the workload will not be much, but due to your laziness, you will not be focussed on your work. Unemployed are very likely to get employment today. The compatibility will remain in married life. You will get happiness from both your spouse and children. The day is not good in love matters. Misunderstandings may cause disputes between the two of you. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 48 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day will be beneficial in financial matters. You will not face any financial problems and additionally, get benefits too. If you are trying to do something new, be it a job or business, you may get success. Today, work related to travel is also possible. Happiness will remain in family life and time spent with your loved ones will be full of happiness. However, a little quarrel with your spouse is possible, but gradually everything will be normal. Today, your own decisions will leave you in a state of confusion. Be patient and trust yourself. Beware of strangers. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There will be disputes in married life due to the interference of a third person which will create misunderstanding between you both. If you want to handle the matter, keep your behaviour right. Also, it would be better to remain silent in such situations. Talking about romantic life, the day will be wonderful. The moments spent with your partner will become memorable for you. Today, both of you can also make plans for your bright and beautiful future. Time is favourable for students. You will be focussed in studies. Good results can be achieved in the workplace. Ancestral property is likely to benefit you today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front, the day will be very busy and tired. For some time, you were postponing some of your work in the office, but today you have to complete all those tasks on time. There will be confusion regarding business matters. In such a situation, you should not take any decision without consulting anyone. Disagreements with family members can lead to disputes with them. You should sit down with them and explain your point of view. Today, you will not get any special support from your spouse. There may be a problem in romantic life. There is a possibility of differences between the two of you due to the unfulfillment of a promise made to your partner. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 8:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, relatives can come in the house due to which the atmosphere will be very good. You too will not leave any flaw in their hospitality. There will be an increase in mutual understanding with siblings. You can also plan to start a new business with them. Talking about romantic life, the more you spend time with each other, the more your love will get deepen. The relationship with your spouse will remain sweet. Unemployed have to take special care of time. If you reach office late today, then a big problem may arise for you. Health matters will be good today. You will feel very relieved. Also today you will be engaged in recreational activities. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Talking about your married life, today you will not get a chance to spend enough time with your spouse. On the other hand, the day will be great for lovers. Time is good to approach your family members to take your relationship forward. On the work front, the day may test your patience. Suddenly the workload may increase today. In such a situation, you have to work very peacefully and wisely. Your financial condition will be better. However, at this time you need to focus on savings. A good day in terms of health. Today you will feel quite satisfied and better. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your anxiety may increase today due to your parents' ill-health. Some old issues may also cause disputes among the family members. In such a situation you will feel quite annoyed. It is better to have respect for elders than yourself. Today, you can take part in any religious program. The day will be tough on the work front. You will be very disappointed due to the constant interference of high officials. If you feel that you are not getting the right opportunity to show your talent, try to change your job. It may be that your luck will take you to the right place. The day will be beneficial in terms of money. You are expected to get the financial benefit that you have expected today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 5:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the work front, the day can be a bit tough. If you want to get the desired result, you need to work harder. Do not be afraid of failures. Household matters may cause some troubles. Differences between family members may cause a disturbance at home. You should be patient. There will remain compatibility in married life. You will see a big change in the behaviour of the spouse. Talking about romantic life, today you will be very disappointed due to lack of special support from your partner. They may be unhappy with you about something. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 4:25 pm