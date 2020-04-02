Daily Horoscope: 02 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There is a need to be more vigilant about health today. If you are a patient of the said blood pressure, then pay more attention to rest today. There will be compatibility in your married life. Even if you face any difficulty today, your life partner will support you. Not only this, they will also help you in fulfilling your domestic responsibilities today. Today you can get good results on the work front. Businessmen can get benefits as expected today. On the other hand, they will get a big relief from the timely completion of the job of the employed people. If we talk about finances, then expenses can also increase. Though someone will come but you are advised to spend it thoughtfully. Today you have to avoid any kind of quarrels, otherwise your day will be very difficult. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 10:00 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is good for your romantic life. It is possible that misunderstandings between you two can be cleared today. If you want to make your relationship stronger then you have to trust your partner. If you are married, today you will not get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. You may be too busy with your work. Economically, today will be a good day. Today you can spend a lot more. Stay away from such people today who always have a habit of being unhappy. Stay with people with positive thoughts, it will also make you feel good. Will your health be fine. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you talk about your financial situation, today will be a good day for you. Today any unfinished work related to money will be completed. While jobless people are expected to get promotions, Businessmen can expect big profits today. If you want to maintain love and peace in your married life, then you have to keep your behavior as well as your words. Have to pay attention. If you are planning to start a new task, today your plan can move forward a bit. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You can get some good news in the evening. To stay healthy, you need to control your weight. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your health will be very good and today you will be stress free. Today is going to be very important for you on the work front. If you work then today you can be given a very big responsibility. It is better that you fulfill this responsibility honestly. Businessmen can also get good benefits today. Happiness will remain in your personal life. Coordination with your spouse will be good. Today is not a good day on the economic front. If you are planning to make a new investment, then it is better that you postpone your decision. Also you need to control your expenses. With the help of your friends, any of your unfinished work can be completed today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you need to keep your tongue under control, otherwise your reputation can be tarnished, especially with friends and neighbors. If you do a job, then there may be a big chance in your hands today, it will be better if you take full advantage of it. Today will be a very romantic day for your married life. Today, after a long time, you will spend a quiet day with your spouse. Your mutual understanding will be better. There will be a peaceful atmosphere in the house and a sense of unity and harmony will be awakened among family members. This is the time to take our economic affairs seriously. If you want to earn extra money then you have to try a little more. Talking about health, today will be normal for you. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 9:30 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, you can get good results today. Be it business or job, suddenly you may get some benefit. You will be very excited today. Improvement in the condition of money is also possible. Today all your work will be completed smoothly. Businessmen can make big financial transactions today. If you talk about your personal life, relationships with family members will be strengthened today. On the other hand, you may have some differences with your spouse. Today, the mood of your dear one will be very hot, in such a situation, even on small things, their anger can be fueled. Lovers will have a normal day. The day is good in terms of health. You will be at peace today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a very difficult day for employed people. Work will be more and you will be short of time, so it can be difficult for you to handle everything. However, today you have to avoid slackness and laziness. It is possible that your hard work will open doors for you soon. In personal life too, you will be under pressure from many responsibilities, but with the help of your loved ones, your problems may be reduced. On the economic front, the day will be fine. It is possible to help someone financially as well. Maybe today you can share your mind with someone close to you. This will keep your mind quite calm and satisfied. Do not worry too much about health Today you will enjoy your favorite dishes. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:15 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today things seem to be in your favor. Your work in the field can be successful. Your performance was not going well for the last few days but today you will work hard to give your best. There may be some difficult tasks you can complete on time. There may be a problem in your personal life. Today the health of a member of the household can deteriorate. In such a situation, you will be very worried. Talking about money, your financial position will be strong. You are advised not to hurry in terms of money at this time, ie, take any major decision thoughtfully. If you do business then any big change can come today. It is possible that you will get good benefits today. Happiness and peace will remain in your married life. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:55 am to 3:10 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you do a job, then try to complete whatever work is assigned to you today, otherwise your negligence may be overshadowed by you today. It is possible that suddenly your boss can ask you many questions. You can feel quite burdened today due to stress. Today is not a good sign for personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be turbulent today. Ideological differences are possible with your mother. You have to use your words very wisely, otherwise you may have to bear the brunt of your callousness. The day will be normal in terms of money, so spend it wisely. Take care of your health. If you are negligent, today there may be physical discomfort. Your poor health will also affect your plans throughout the day, so be careful. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 12:35 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January After a long time today, happiness and peace will return to your married life. Misunderstandings going on with your spouse can be overcome. Today can be one of the most romantic days of your married life. You will get blessings and affection from parents. Today you will be very happy and emotional. You will get full support in your job. It is possible to increase your income. All this is the result of your hard work. If you do business then today will be a normal day for you. Talking about your romantic life, today you can get an opportunity to meet your partner. With this, you will be able to finish your work on time and concentrate on yourself. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 3:15 pm to 5:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a better day for you. Any stuck plan you have may start again. If you do your work with determination and confidence then you will definitely get success. The day will be beneficial in terms of money. Today your income will be good. If you do a job, then your performance will improve, so seniors will also look satisfied today. However, right now you need to work harder. The natives who do business will be very busy today. Today some of your important work can be completed. You will get a lot of relief by solving a serious matter related to your family. Your marital life will be blissful. It will be a difficult time for the students, for some reason you will not be able to pay attention to the studies. If you talk about health, then your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:00 pm