Daily Horoscope: 1 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It is expected to be a normal busy day as you will be occupied with couple of things. Your behaviour is ought to be monitored publically- so be prepared. The family will not accept this rude behaviour- especially kids. Things will be tough on the work- front. It will be a challenging day for those in the corporate and you might get aggravated due to in-cooperation of the team. Things will be mixed on the family front but the health of parents will be a major concern. Your beloved may get angry over minor issues and you have to put in major effort to make things normal. Being vigilant on the financial front is required, as your habit of overspending will disturb your budget. Arthritis patients need to be cautious. Things will be favourable overall- nothing much to worry. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 6:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Initially, you are expected to feel exhausted as you will be stressed. Your jolly nature will attract people towards you. Quite a favourable ambiance on the family front will keep you strong and positive. You are expected to help a close relative on financial terms. Improvement in parents' health will make you feel easy. A short trip to some peaceful place will be a blessing and much required for all. Kids will have a stressful and competitive day on the academic front. Businessmen will come across a new venture, which will be of their interest. A favourable day on the financial front will help you get away from previous debts. Acting mutually on the family front will be beneficial. Health will be perfect, as you must ensure to start your day with yoga and morning walk. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Stars are favourable in terms of investment. Those associated with share- market will be benefited the most. Do seek your parents advise before the on- the start of an important task. Those facing lawful challenges will finally get relived after a long battle. You must work harder on the routine modification to stay fit and healthy, as this is the priority as of now. It will be a busy day on the work- front as travelling and the frequent meeting will keep you on your toes. Stay calm and patient. Pending task on the family front will bother and your spouse may get upset. You must manage things as per the requirement. Those in a relationship will get over the previous misunderstanding and spend some special moments together. You will feel exhausted by the end of the day as scorching heat will be the major reason. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 4:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July At last- you will achieve what you desired. Students will be occupied with coaching and other academic commitments. Summer vacations will be exciting. Some of you may plan to go abroad for higher studies. Spending quality time with family is what they require the most and things will be favourable due to your partner's endless support. The newlywed couple may find things different but will adjust with time. You will be a matter of controversy on the work- front, as your wise attitude will impress people. You must learn to balance your personal and professional life, which will be beneficial. Improving your relationship with a sibling will bring luck in the family, making the elder's feel relaxed. Improvement in health will make you feel relaxed. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 6:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It will be a challenging yet beneficial day on the work- front as you will be clearing all the pending tasks. The new month will bring good news in many aspects. Your ready-to- work mode will simplify things for you. It will be a profitable day on the financial front as your previous investment will give good results. Think twice before you speak on the public forum. You must maintain a distance with your boss to avoid conflict and complications. A normal day on the family front will make you realise the worth of relationship. You will plan a sweet gesture to make your partner feel special. Spending time with your best friend will be the best therapy. You might go shopping. Purchase of a new vehicle is on the cards. Life will be on track for those in the relationship. Drink a lot of water and keep yourself hydrated to stay healthy in scorching weather. It will be a normal day on the health front. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 11: 45 am to 6:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You are expected to feel slightly irritated as something unexpecting in going on in the family. You must learn to manage things to keep life simple. You have to take a firm stand, as things have gone beyond imagination. Newlywed couples need to reinforce their relationship by spending quality time with each other and a short trip is the best proposition. Planning a religious trip for elders will make them feel divine. Stop expecting things from people, as this will hurt you. A tiring day on the work- the front will come your way. Those in the corporate sector will be occupied with certain targets and may have to work overtime. The transfer is on the cards for those in the public sector. Resolving an old issue with your sibling will make you feel relaxed. Your partner will demand something expensive as a household item. People may benefit from your generous nature, and you should be thankful for the almighty. It will be a joyful day overall. Lucky Colour: Bottle Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 3: 30 pm to 8:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It will be more of a creepy day on the relationship front. people around you will be over- demanding and you will be short of time. Expecting a close relative by evening will be disliked. You must handle the situation wisely along with the support of your partner. An outsider may try to intervene in your personal domain, which will not be accepted by anyone. A tight day on the financial front will make you spend accordingly. Try not to expect things from people around. Things will be challenging on the work- front and your boss will get annoyed over minor things. Think before you take further actions. Change of job is on your mind. Students may insist on going with friends on a trip. Improvement in health will make you feel relaxed. Be careful while driving or travelling by public transport. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 10:44 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Businessmen are expected to make a huge profit and may plan for further investment. Things will be favourable overall. Things will improve in financial facet and will make you relived from debts. The accepted wisdom about the future with your partner will be prosperous. Keep things simple, as this will make you work harder. Think twice before investing, as this can have a negative impact. Thinking about your parent's wellbeing is imperative Kids will be occupied on the academic front. A social evening will de-stress you after a long gap and you will enjoy spending time with close friends. Things will be normal on the work- front but avoid getting into conflict for unnecessary reason. Give time and space to your relationship to improve things. You are likely to suffer headache or migraine due to stress. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Avoid driving long distance- if you can. It will be a normal day overall and you need to be patient. Wastefulness should be kept distantly. Things will be hard to manage on the financial front. Seeking the advice of an experienced person is suggested and will be useful for the future. Do not let your personal problems ruin your professional life. Those suffering from arthritis need to be careful. It will be a regular day on the work- front and you will have major targets to be achieved. Those associated with the jeweler business will make a huge profit. Feed a needy for desired results. Some of you may undergo minor surgery. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your hardworking nature will be much appreciated overall and will also fetch you respect. You may find it hard to manage on the work- front and must act wisely and patiently. You will be quite contented discussing things with your partner. Businessmen will incur a huge profit. Your sibling's mood swing might affect you, but you have to learn to ignore things. A hectic day may surround you on the corporate front. Those in the public sector may expect transfer. A piece of old advice will be useful to you at this moment. Students will be engaged with coaching to be up to the expectation of parents. Improvement in health will be a beneficial and relaxing factor. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 5:45 pm to 11:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be a busy day overall as something important will keep you on your toes. Some positive thing will come your way on the work- front, making you feel contended. You boss will compliment you and think of promoting you soon. Those in the corporate sector will be busy travelling. Students will come out of stress and will find some peace after a long time. Avoid being harsh and short-tempered for no reason which will have a negative impact on your health. Those suffering from hypertension should avoid being a part of stress and conflict. Your better half will be supportive and understanding, which will make you feel special. Parent's health will show improvement. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7: 55 am to 6:20 pm