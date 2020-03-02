Daily Horoscope: 02 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today your health will be not good. You will be worried about something, as well as your laziness will prevent you from doing any work properly. If you are in any dilemma, it would be better to talk to your closed ones. Any big issues can be resolved by talking so, it is better to open up to someone and clear your mind. You need to be careful in terms of money. You have to avoid lending today otherwise your money may get stuck for a long time. Talking about married life, today you will like to spend more time with your spouse. The day will be wonderful in terms of love and romance. You will enjoy this day with your partner. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May To maintain happiness and peace in your married life, you need to pay attention to both your speech and behaviour otherwise, the distance between you may increase due to your aggressive nature. Every day your quarrels are having a bad effect on your children too. You should handle the situation before it goes out of your hand. You will be quite lazy today in terms of business. Your work in the office will be not up to your seniors' expectations. The day will be average in terms of money. If you make an economic transaction today, do not forget to get a receipt. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is auspicious on the work front. If you do business then today you will get good profits. You may also get a great offer of new business. However, it is better to focus on one task at a time. Today you will get a chance to spend a very good time with your spouse. You can go on a picnic with your sweetheart today. Not only this, you will be greatly impressed by their positivity. Financial situation will be strong. If you are a student, you will not feel focused on studying Do not waste your precious time in wasteful things, but learn to use your time properly. Today you should be relaxed about your health. Your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 7:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be happiness and peace in family life. You will be able to spend more time with family. You will also feel very good mentally. There can be a big jump in financial matters. If you take your financial decisions wisely, you will definitely get good results in the coming days. Relationship with spouse will remain strong and happy in your married life. If you are a student, then you can get the appropriate result in the exam. Your success will increase your confidence. The office environment will be positive. Also, you may get important advice from seniors. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very important for you. For the last few days you have been postponing some of your tasks, but today you will try your best to complete them. You may also start afresh. Today, you will get full support from your spouse in all your work. They will support you in your every decision and will stand with you in difficult times. Today you can get help even from those people from whom you had a little hope. The day is going to be a very busy day for you. There will be an improvement in the health of the father, which will remove your big tension. Financial situation will remain strong. If you want to invest, then time is favourable. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Talking about romantic life, today you will be in some dilemma regarding your relationship. There will be a feeling of dissatisfaction in your mind and you will not be able to take any decision. If you feel that your relationship will not last long, then you have to avoid taking any decision in a hurry. If you are married, the differences with your spouse can get big today. Try to understand your beloved and don't ignore their thoughts. Travelling with friends today can give you a wonderful feeling. The day will be a bit troublesome for the employed people. You may have to deal with multiple tasks at the same time. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 1:25 pm to 10:10 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If the workload has increased too much in the office, then you should plan your day and work systematically. This will save you from the hurry and you will not feel pressured. If you do business then it is better not to take any important and big decision related to your work today. Also, if it is not very necessary, do not travel today as it will only destroy your time and money. Although the financial conditions will be good, you are advised to avoid spending much unnecessarily. Sweetness will remain in relationship with your spouse. Today you can discuss some serious issues with your beloved. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:50 AM to 2:15 AM

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November In the case of love, you have to avoid hurrying. If you find out today that someone in the office likes you and wants to start your love life with you, then be patient. Do not take any decision in haste otherwise, it can have a bad effect on your work. You know very well that with hard work you have achieved this position, so now you should focus on your work. Do not be careless about money today. Focus on savings so that future plans are not hindered. Family life will be normal. Today, you will not be able to spend much time with your family members. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are expected to get good results in the workplace. Employees will get the support of their higher officials. You are expected to get profit in business also. There is a high probability of fulfilment of any stuck work which may lead to financial gain. Today, your spouse's behaviour will be very positive and loving. By taking some time out of your busy routine, you can also go on a walk today. Loving couples need to be careful as some misunderstandings may get created today between you both. Time is favourable in terms of health. The mind will be happy and you will be very excited. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If there was bitterness in your relationship with a family member, then today their attitude towards you will be changed. You will feel that their outlook has become positive. All this is the result of your efforts. Talking about love, you need to control your stubborn nature. You should also understand your partner's side. If you are married, talk to your spouse politely. Today will be mixed results in terms of money. There is a possibility of getting a new source of income but expenses will not be controlled. Talking about the work, the employed people are advised to focus on their work otherwise, it may be difficult for you to handle the situation today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If there is any problem in your married life or love life, today you will try your best to deal with it. You may not get success today but your enthusiasm will not lower down. Today any religious program can be organized in the house, which will keep the atmosphere of the house good. You will take part in it and will be very busy in its preparation. Talking about work, it would be better if you do not exhaust yourself with excessive workload. This will not only disturb you physically but also mentally. Though the high officials will be very impressed by seeing your dedication to the work and will also praise you, you also have to take care of your health. The day is good in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of an increase in income. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 3:40 pm