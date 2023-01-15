Fortune Telling Through Dice, Paper And Star Divination Tools Astrology oi-Pundreeka Valli

The practice of Fortune Telling using several tools dates back to ages in history. It was believed that the deities, be it in any religion, were able to drop hints about your future if certain tools were used to divine the future. By providing certain tools to the deities, we actually let them manipulate the results and tell you the final result. Tools include gazing at the lakes, watching the smoke coming out of cooking fire, or observing the shape of the clouds and so on. Here are certain tools that help you question the deities about your future. Let us see how future can be predicted using Dice, paper and Star divination methods.

Fortune Telling Through Dices (Cleromancy)

Keep the dices between your hands and cast them on a piece of velvet cloth. Observe the number that is indicated on the top portion of the dice and read the list below.

It the number is 3, you can expect pleasant surprises in the near future.

If the number is 4, something unpleasant may occur

IF the number is 5, Your plans will succeed and your wish, granted.

If the number is 6, some kind of loss will definitely occur.

If the number is 7, You might encounter difficulties

If the number is 8, you will be criticised severely.

If the number is 9, it indicates marriage and unions.

If the number is 10, you may begin a new project or a child can be born.

If the number is 11, a temporary parting can be expected.

If the number is 12, an important message is bound to reach you.

The number 13 represents sorrow,

The number 14, indicates new friendship and a new friend will be of help to you,

The number 15 indicates you should wait for a few days before starting a new project

The number 16 foretells a pleasant journey

The number 17 indicates that it is necessary to make a change to your plan.

The number 18, denotes success and fulfilment of a wish.

Love Divinations Using Paper

Write the names of three possible suitors/proposals/alliances that you have on mind on three pieces of paper. Fold each paper twice and place them under the pillow. Immediately, remove one of the papers and keep them aside without reading it. Upon waking up the next morning, remove one more paper slip. The one that is left is the best choice that is ordained for you.

Star Divinations

Stand outside on a clear night. Ask a question to the star and if you feel that the star shines brighter, or you see a shooting star, your prayer is going to be answered. IF even after 15 minutes there is no change and the clouds blur the stars, the prayer is not going to be answered.

Before sleeping, just walk out of the house, gaze at the sky, and say "Stars, Stars show me the future." The same night, you will see your future in a dream.

Gaze at a particular star for a couple of minutes and confide your wish to it, close your eyes for 3 seconds and open it again. If your gaze falls on the same star, your wish will be fulfilled. If it does not, it won't fulfil that particular wish.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption